Meth Found In Residence Of Probationer

A Waycross man was arrested Wednesday on multiple drug charges when lawmen executed a search warrant on a Fourth Amendment waiver at his Monroe Street home and found drugs and related items, said Ware County Sheriff’s Capt. Neil Skerratt.

Billy Kyle Jones, 29, of the 1900 block of Monroe Street, was taken into custody about 7:45 a.m. and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of drug related objects and a probation violation, said Skerratt.

Once inside the house, lawmen found a green bag containing a white powder substance, a clear plastic bag containing methamphetamine, a set of digital scales, several baggies for packaging, a smoking device and several spoons with methamphetamine residue, along with pills and a cell phone was also seized, said Skerratt.

Officers participating included Sgt. Robert Weiss, Sgt. Michael Ray, Detective Mike Thrift, Detective Missy Thrift, Deputy Zabrae Williams, Deputy Bernard Cooks and Deputy Blake Lewis.

Skerratt said Jones was booked into the Ware County jail where he remained this morning.