Meth Found In Pickup Bearing Illegal Tag

Waycross police investigating a vehicle bearing an unlawful license plate this morning discovered a large quantity of methamphetamine, said Waycross Police Capt. Benji Hersey.

Three people were arrested after a traffic stop in the 1700 block of the South Georgia Parkway just minutes past midnight, said Hersey.

Dalton Teston, 27, of Blackshear, Seabron Jason Smith, 44, of Mershon, and Kimberly Johnson, 37, of Blackshear, were taken into custody, said Hersey.

The 2007 Silverado driven by Johnson was stopped at 10 minutes after midnight because the computer showed the tag on the truck was supposed to be on a 1998 Pontiac Firebird, Hersey said.

He said the patrolman watched as a passenger, Smith, threw a pipe out of a window. It was recovered and it showed traces of methamphetamine, said Hersey.

Teston was searched and was found to be carrying 12 grams of methamphetamine in his waistband, Hersey said. Police also found oxycontin and hydrocodone pills (Schedule II drugs) in the vehicle.

Teston is charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine, possession of Schedule II drugs, possession of drugs not in the original container, and possession of drug related objects, said Hersey.

Smith is charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of drugs not in their original container and possession of drug related objects, said Hersey.

Johnson is charged with use of a tag to conceal the identity of a vehicle, use of emergency blue lights, possession of methamphetamine, possession of Schedule II drugs, possession of drugs not in the original container and possession of drug related objects, said Hersey.

All three were arrested and taken to the Ware County jail where they remained this morning.