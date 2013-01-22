Meth Found During Local Traffic Stop

A Waycross woman was arrested Tuesday for drug possession during a traffic stop on Memorial Drive after a tag with an expired decal was detected, said Ware County Sheriff Randy Royal.

Glinda Corley, 51, of the 2400 block of 10th St., was taken into custody and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule IV drug (alprazolam) and possession of drug related objects, said Royal.

Corley was a passenger in a 2003 Nissan Sentra owned (but not driven by) Charles Stephens of Minnesota Avenue.

Royal said the car was towed because the registration had lapsed and there was no insurance on the vehicle, however, the driver, a woman, was not arrested, Royal said.

After making the traffic stop, Deputy Zabrae Williams conducted a search and found methamphetamine and the Schedule IV drug where the passenger was seated.

Corley was transported to the Ware County jail after the 3:42 p.m. traffic stop.