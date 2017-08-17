Meth Discovered In Truck; 2 Jailed

A man and woman were arrested Wednesday afternoon by a Ware County Sheriff’s deputy on drug charges after a traffic stop led to the discovery of meth in the vehicle, said Sheriff Randy Royal.

Arrested was the driver of a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado, Sharee Lou Kicklighter, 37, of Whispering Pines Trail, who was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of meth, possession of drug-related objects and failure to maintain a lane, Royal said.

The vehicle passenger, Allen Lamar Griffin, 42, of New Hope Church Road, Alma, was charged with the same drug charges and an additional charge of crossing a guard line with drugs in his possession at the Ware County jail, Royal said.

Sgt. Michael Ray was on patrol on Lovett Road at 5:33 p.m. Wednesday when he observed a black Chevrolet pickup truck veer across the center line several times, Royal said. He also thought neither the driver nor passenger were wearing seat belts. Ray stopped the vehicle at the intersection of Lovett Road and U.S. 1 Bypass.

When he approached the driver and looked inside the truck, Ray realized their seatbelts were fastened, Royal said. But when Kicklighter got out of the truck and walked to the rear, Ray noticed evidence of possible recent drug use.

A check of Kicklighter’s driver’s license resulted in Ray learning she was on parole for a conviction of the sale of methamphetamine, Royal said.

Ray asked Griffin to exit the vehicle and had a K-9 narcotics dog sniff the cab. The dog alerted to drugs on the driver’s side, Royal said.

A search of the truck uncovered on the floorboard a yellow plastic bag with a black zippered pouch inside. Inside the pouch were clear plastic bags containing small yellow bags containing a white, crystallized substance tentatively identified as meth, another plastic bag containing 19 small yellow bags, 93 small blue bags and two small clear bags and digital scales.

All the evidence was collected by Ray and the suspects arrested and taken to the Ware County jail, Royal said.

At the jail, a booking/intake officer did a further search and found on Griffin’s person a small bag containing suspected meth, Royal said.

All the substances field-tested at meth, Royal said. All the evidence has been placed in an evidence bag to be shipped to the GBI crime lab for more comprehensive testing.