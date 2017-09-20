Meth-Dealing Sisters In Jail In Douglas

DOUGLAS — A pair of meth-dealing sisters are behind bars here following a lengthy investigation by local drug agents, said Coffee Sheriff Doyle Wooten.

Around noon Monday, detectives with the Douglas-Coffee Drug Unit (DCDU) ended a two-month investigation that resulted in the arrest of Krystel Merritt, of Douglas, said Wooten.

Several weeks ago, on Aug. 4, Wooten said, a Coffee County K-9 deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Merritt’s sister, Christina Maria Lott, 44, of Douglas, for a traffic violation. A brief investigation was conducted, and verbal consent was given for officers to search Lott’s vehicle.

During the search, Wooten said, officers discovered approximately one and a half ounces of methamphetamine.

Lott was arrested and transported to the Coffee County jail where she remains, charged with trafficking methamphetamine, said Wooten.

“In the following weeks, surveillance and searches were conducted that resulted in the arrest of Merritt, who was found to be in possession of approximately four ounces of methamphetamine on Monday,” said Wooten. “Merritt was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine. She remains in the Coffee County jail awaiting a bond hearing.”

In an unrelated case, Wooten said that on Sunday, a City of Nicholls police officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation but the vehicle initially failed to yield and slow-rolled to a stop.

“The officer noticed the driver attempting to conceal something underneath her seat,” the sheriff said. “The officer gained verbal consent to search the vehicle and subsequently located quantities of hydrocodone and Xanax.”

Following a drug unit investigation, the driver, identified as Quingoria Evelyn Burkes, 31, of Nicholls, was arrested and charged with possession of Schedule II and Schedule IV controlled substances, said Wooten. She was being held in the Coffee County jail.