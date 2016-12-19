Men Rob And Beat Alma Man

ALMA — The Alma Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating suspects who robbed at gunpoint the driver of a car stopped at a stop sign Saturday morning and pistol-whipped the man, said Alma Police Chief Michael Leslie.

Three men robbed the Alma man at gunpoint while his vehicle was stopped on East Fifth Street, Leslie said, striking him in the head with a handgun and then stealing his wallet that contained money and credit cards.

Leslie said the victim identified two of the attackers as Jeremy Robinson, 17, of Alma, and Shawn Morgan, 18, of Alma. Robinson was later arrested by Alma police officers following a foot pursuit, Leslie said. Morgan is still at large and should be considered armed and dangerous, Leslie said. The third assailant, unidentified, is also on the loose.

Anyone with information pertaining to the whereabouts of Morgan or information about the third suspect is asked to contact the Alma Police Department (912) 632-8751 or Bacon County 911.

Meanwhile, at about 10 p.m. Sunday, a Nicholls man reported his vehicle was shot while he was driving on the east side of Alma near the location of the armed robbery that had occurred the day before, Leslie said.

Alma police detectives are still investigating the incident, Leslie said.