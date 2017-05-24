Men Jailed Following A Dispute

Two men were arrested Monday after one of them was found to be in possession of a Schedule II drug as lawmen investigated a disagreement between them, said Ware County Sheriff Randy Royal.

Timothy Dale Cowart, 54, and Jeremy Stephen Newman, 27, both of the 2300 block of Walter Street, were taken into custody about 3:50 p.m., said Royal.

Newman was taken to the Ware County jail charged with possession of a Schedule II drug and obstruction of an officer.

Cowart was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, Royal said.

Deputy Paul Carter was sitting in his parked patrol unit in the 500 block of East Ware Street when he was approached by Cowart concerning a disagreement at a Walter Street home.

Royal said Deputy Carter went to the house and he saw Newman standing behind some bushes and ordered him to stay. Newman, though, began to run away. He was quickly overtaken and apprehended by Carter.

Royal said Newman told Sgt. Michael Merritt, who arrived as a backup assistance investigator, that he had swallowed several pills. Merritt recovered a key hider, a pair of sunglasses and some pills where Newman had been standing.

It was not immediately clear what constituted disorderly conduct on the part of Cowart.

Both men were in the Ware County jail.