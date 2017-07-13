Men In White Van Attempt To Abduct A Child From A North Pierce County Home

BLACKSHEAR — Pierce County law enforcement authorities are investigating a possible “attempted abduction” of a child out of a yard in the northwest part of the county Wednesday afternoon, said Pierce County Sheriff Ramsey Bennett.

Deputies and detectives responded to the scene at the intersection of Cason Road and Meadowood Road late Wednesday afternoon, said Bennett.

“There was an attempted child abduction,” said Bennett. “The child was in the yard playing and his parent was also outside. A white van pulled up on the highway and a black male got out and tried to approach the child in the yard.”

Bennett said the child screamed and got the parent’s attention.

“At that point, the black male got back into the van and it fled west on Cason Road,” Bennett said. “There was a white male also in the van.”

Bennett said deputies and detectives are still working the case but have not had any reports of sightings of the van since it was on Cason Road.

Anyone with information or sightings of the white van is asked to contact Pierce County law enforcement officials or call 911.

The child was not injured but was frightened by the incident. Bennett encourages all parents to keep an eye out for their children, even if they are just outside the doors of their houses.

Bennett said he and other law enforcement officials are thankful the attempt at taking the child was not successful.

The Blackshear-Pierce County ACE (Accelerated Criminal Enforcement) Unit is also assisting in the investigation.