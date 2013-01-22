Men Captured After Day-Long Coffee County Car, Foot Chase

DOUGLAS — A good, old-fashioned manhunt that lasted for an appreciable part of the day Wednesday ended with the prey, two men, a felony drug probationer and his cohort, behind bars, said Coffee Sheriff Doyle Wooten.

At least one of them, the probationer, Jeremy Ely Gaskins, 34, was arrested in some woods at mid-afternoon at the end of a long foot pursuit, said Wooten. A GSP helicopter and bloodhounds from Waycross were employed in the search and capture, Wooten said.

Gaskins and Garrett Zackary Adams, 25, are in custody after fleeing from the Douglas-Coffee HEAT Unit Wednesday morning, leading to the car and foot pursuit that lasted for hours. Gaskins, the driver of a vehicle occupied also by Adams, sped away from officers attempting to make a traffic stop near West Green, said Wooten.

It was unclear when and where Adams was arrested. He faces charges of obstructing law enforcement, said Wooten.

“Gaskins led officers on a vehicular chase before fleeing on foot in the area of Fire Line Road near the Jeff Davis County line,” said Wooten.

Also lacking in details that were released was the length and the path of the car chase and the location of where the perpetrators abandoned the vehicle.

Coffee County law enforcement, assisted by the Georgia State Patrol Aviation Unit, tracking dogs supplied by Ware State Prison and other agencies, located Gaskins several hours later in a wooded area, the location of which was not divulged by the sheriff.

“Gaskins was arrested and transported to the Coffee County jail,” said Wooten. “He was wanted on three felony probation warrants stemming from previous charges including sale of methamphetamine and burglary. Gaskins also faces additional charges in relation to this incident, including felony fleeing, obstruction and multiple traffic violations.”

Gaskins and Adams were being held in the Coffee County jail.

“We would like to extend special thanks to the Ware State Prison K9 unit, Jeff Davis County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia State Patrol and Broxton Police Department for their assistance in this matter. This was a team effort,” said Wooten.

