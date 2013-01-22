Memorial Satilla Health Gives $70K To Ware Schools

Memorial Satilla Health presented a check for $70,000 to the Ware County Schools at Ware County High School’s state playoff football game Friday.

The contribution, made possible through the hospital’s community benefit fund, will be used to provide salary support for an athletic trainer and athletic training uniforms, as well as funding for the Ware High HOSA Future Health Professionals Club, the school district’s STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) program, technology and community relations.

Memorial Satilla Health, through its community benefit fund, has committed to contribute $1.95 million to area organizations over the next 10 years to meet area needs, including education, improvement of community health, business and economic development and community enrichment.

Community representatives on the hospital’s board of trustees oversee the expenditure of these funds.

In recent weeks, Memorial Satilla Health presented checks for $40,000 to the Brantley County Schools and $40,000 to the Pierce County School District.

“Our contributions to the community go far beyond this financial commitment when you factor in employee volunteerism and leadership giving,” said Bobby McCullough, CEO of Memorial Satilla Health. “We live by our mission statement — above all else, we are committed to the care and improvement of human life. That extends to the entire community.”

For more information on Memorial Satilla Health, visit www.MemorialSatillaHealth.com

Related