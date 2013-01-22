Memorial Drive Crash Disrupts All Operations For Hours

A portion of Memorial Drive at the Calhoun Street intersection was closed for approximately six hours Tuesday after a van drove off the road and clipped a power pole striking several parked vehicles as well, said Waycross Police Capt. Tommy Cox. Cox said the driver was injured in the mishap.

The accident disrupted the daily operation of businesses, causing a power outage and a traffic “slow-down.”

Gene Justice, 55, of Waycross, was transported by Ware County EMTs to Memorial Satilla Health for treatment of injuries that resulted from the 9:56 a.m. accident, Cox said.

The 1995 Chevrolet Astro van was being driven by Justice south on Memorial Drive when it left the roadway to the right in the general vicinity of Wendy’s fast food restaurant, clipping a power pole and bringing down power lines, said Cox.

The van continued into the Car Mart parking lot where it struck four vehicles, Cox said. The vehicles the van hit included a 2004 Ford F-150, 2004 Hyundai Sonata, 2003 Saturn LS and 2008 Hyundai Tiburon, Cox said.

Cox said the street was closed for approximately six hours, largely to facilitate Georgia Power crews, enabling them to replace the power pole and to restore electrical power. Businesses along the busy thoroughfare were hamstrung by the lack of electricity.

Motorists were hampered with the slow-down caused by the situation and the partial road closure.

Justice was charged with failure to maintain a lane, Cox said.

Officer Michael Tanner investigated the accident.