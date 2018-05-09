May 9, 2018

Albert ‘Frank’ Sherrod

Albert Franklin “Frank” Sherrod, 81, died Sunday morning (May 6, 2018) at Hospice Atlanta after an extended illness.

A resident of Texas for 50 years, he was the owner and operator of United Auto Auction.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin Sherrod and Kate Turner Sherrod, and one brother, Bobby Sherrod.

Survivors include six children, Mary Ann Loper (Randy), of Savannah, Debra Ann Hartley, of Hazlehurst, Pam Cox (Kenny), of Waycross, Johnny Frank Sherrod, Chon Sherrod, both of Corpus Christi, Texas, and Charles Bostian, of San Antonio, Texas; numerous grandchildren; one brother, Jesse Sherrod (Barbara), of San Antonio, Texas; two sisters, Helen Sherrod McLeroy, of Dahlonega, and Cozetta Morris, of Bonaire; his step-mother, Virginia Sherrod; three half-sisters, Wanda Cox (Tim), Wendy Underwood (Michael) and Peggy Jackson (Lewis); special cousins, Mary Lou Corbitt and Harley Gene Taft; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Mt. Green Cemetery in Millwood.

The family will receive friends this evening from 6 until 8 o’clock at Music Funeral Home.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Brandi C. Merday

Brandi Charmaine Merday, 27, of Offerman, passed away Monday (May 7, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross from injuries sustained in a collision in Offerman.

She lived in Offerman with her grandmother, Mary Louise Hardy.

She is the daughter of Rodrick Merday Sr. (Angel) and Rosemary Merday (William).

The family is receiving friends at the home of her mother, Rosemary Merday, at 1922 Elaine Ave., Waycross.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.raingememorialchapelinc.com

The funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Rainge Memorial Chapel.

Miranda Rae Aycock

Miranda Rae Aycock, 34, died suddenly Friday (May 4, 2018) in Waycross.

The funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

Randall Phillip Hurst

Randall Phillip Hurst, 49, of Ellwood City, Penn., died Friday (May 4, 2018) in Ellwood City Hospital.

Born July 27, 1968, in Jacksonville, Fla., he was the son of Harry Hurst, of Hilliard, Fla., and Patricia Williams Booth, of Manor.

A heavy equipment operator, he had been employed in the construction industry. He enjoyed motorcycling, fishing, the outdoors and most of all he loved his family.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his cherished wife, Joann Benham Hurst, children, Savannah and Dakota Hurst, all at home, a sister and brother-in-law, Tammy and Frank Moran, Waycross, brother, Jamie Hurst and his companion, Sherrie, of Hoboken, his stepfather, Kenneth Booth, of Manor, mother and father-in-law, Debbie and Stanley Benham, of Ellwood City, and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends were received Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. in the D.L. Williams Funeral Home, 848 Midland Ave., Midland, Penn., where a service was scheduled today at 10 a.m.

Private interment will take place at a later date.

Dot Courson

Doris Courson, 70, of Blackshear, passed away Tuesday morning (May 8, 2018) at Baptist Village.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Pearson-Dial Funeral Home.

Frances Smith Woodard

A graveside service for Frances Smith Woodard was held Tuesday morning at Greenlawn Cemetery with the Rev. Larry Barber officiating.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Edna Westberry Justice

A funeral for Edna Westberry Justice was held Tuesday afternoon in the Greenlawn Mausoleum with the Rev. Mike Braddy officiating.

Entombment followed in Greenlawn Mausoleum.

Honorary pallbearers were her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.