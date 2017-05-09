May 9, 2017

Gwendolyn G. Tucker

Gwendolyn Marie Griffin Tucker, 97, of Waycross, passed away Saturday (May 6, 2017).

She was born July 31, 1919 in Waycross to the late Phillip Eugene Griffin and Addie Ruth Deen Griffin.

At her birth, her family resided on Williams Street, and she lived in Waycross almost her entire life. She graduated from Wacona High School in 1935.

As a young person, she sang on the radio as many local folks did when WAYX had its upstairs studio on Plant Avenue.

She was also preceded in death by her brother, Carl Eugene Griffin, and her sister, Valoryn Ruth Griffin Middleton.

She is survived by her two daughters, Sondra Marie Tucker Chapman and Gwendolyn “Lyn” Vernonne Tucker Judah, both of Waycross, six grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, 12 great-great-grandchildren (she had five sets of five generations) and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

She hugged and kissed her many loved ones at Heaven’s gate,

Then shares with them the joy of her new-found fate.

She goes on and on about the ones she left behind;

It’s going to take a while, because she was Grandma to all mankind.

Now God bestows the heavenly rewards upon her head,

As always, shares them others instead.

She now receives the deed to her new Heavenly mansion;

To make room for all of us, she’s already planning the expansion.

She started working on it as soon as she left the room.

So Grandma wished for all to understand

That God is the Key to the Eternal Land.

If you choose Him before it’s too late,

Grandma will meet you at Heaven’s gate.

On Saturday, May 27, family will gather at Union Hill Church in remembrance of “Granny T.”

Arrangements are with Hart Funeral Home in Blackshear.

A.A. ‘Gus’ Karle

A.A. “Gus” Karle, 90, of Waycross, died Sunday afternoon (May 7, 2017) at the University of Alabama-Birmingham Medical Center after a brief illness.

Born in Crawfordsville, Ind. on March 19, 1927, “Gus” was the son of Albert Bernard Karle and Elizabeth Wallace Karle. Graduating from Crawfordsville High School, he embraced the school’s motto, “Enter to learn, go forth to serve.”

There, he participated in varsity football, Radio Club, Debate-Speech Club, was senior class president, and captured two statewide high school oratorical contests. In addition, he was chosen to represent an entire student body, along with administrators, to form the first student council.

His oratory and leadership skills continued to blossom when, as a freshman at Wabash College, he was the first freshman in the 100-year history of the Baldwin Oratory Contest to have claimed this distinctive title.

He married Barbara Hipp from Linden, Ind. Together, they had 10 children. Barbara died in 2006.

As a loving couple of 54 years, he proclaimed Barbara as his “rock.” After God, family was a priority with his 10 children, 17 grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren. The incredible number of ballgames, graduations, weddings and other special activities he and Barbara attended was outstanding. To Gus, being an integral part of the lives of his family was foremost in his life.

Always passionate about trains, Gus had different “gigs” on the farm, with his father’s bakery and in banking, but none gave him the fulfillment as that of railroading. His stints with the Florida East Coast, New York Central, Atlantic Coast Line along with merged railroads, led him to design, construct and begin operating Rice Yard.

In 1978, he was promoted to terminal superintendent. Upon his retirement from CSX Railroad in 1983, he continued to work “behind the scenes” as a consultant with CSX and served as a liaison with the community. His expertise was highly valued among local and railroad officials. He retired from that position June 1, 2016.

Affectionately known as “Mr. Waycross,” his love of community and service to his community are evident in his extensive recognitions and awards. Having served on numerous non-profit boards, Gus has served on 16 boards and chaired 12 of these.

As a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, he chaired the finance committee for 25 years, and served on the Diocese of Savannah Advisory Board for five years, acting as chair for four years. In addition, he and Barbara were recognized by the Diocese of Savannah with the Frances X. Gartland Award for their service to St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Yet, his highest distinctions are in service to others and his community. His role with the Childers Family YMCA, Waycross College, Okefenokee Technical College Foundation, Satilla Health Foundation, Okefenokee Regional Library have earned him the tribute of the Exchange Club’s honoree of Book of Golden Deeds. In addition, in 2003 Gus was recognized by the Jewish community as recipient of the Morris Jacobson Brotherhood Award for his continued service to the community.

In 2016, the Waycross-Ware County Sports Hall of Fame recognized Gus with the F.J. Beverly “Beacon of Light Award” for his impact on the community.

As recipient of the Ralph and P.O. Herrin Business and Industry Award, Jack Williams Outstanding Service Award and ultimately the A.A. Karle Community Service Award as his namesake, he was additionally recognized for his selfless contributions to Waycross-Ware County.

His work as executive director of the Waycross-Ware County Chamber of Commerce, and ultimately the Downtown Waycross Development Authority, his impact on business and industry has been immense for the community.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara H. Karle, and three children, Betsy Karle, Steve Karle and Marty Karle.

He is survived by his children, Mary Woodruff (husband, Joe), of Waycross, Daniel Karle (wife, Norma) of Greenwood, S.C., David Karle (wife, Linda), of Childersburg, Pa., Dr. Ginny Karle Bridges (husband, Lou), of Birmingham, Ala., Chris Karle (wife, Darlene), of Blackshear, Matthew Karle (wife, Rita), of Jacksonville, Fla., Kathy Aldridge (husband, Bo), of Blackshear; 17 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren; a sister, Krish McClamroch, of Crawfordsville, Ind.; a brother, Bernard Karle (wife, Linda), of Ft. Meyers, Fla.; numerous other relatives and many friends.

The family of Gus Karle wishes to thank the community of Waycross and Ware County for their loving support and prayers over the years, but especially these past few months. He really loved this community and the people in it.

A memorial service will be held 7 p.m. Wednesday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Waycross. The family will receive friends at the church on Wednesday from 5 until 7 p.m.

A Mass of the Resurrection to celebrate the life of Gus Karle will be held Saturday at 2 p.m. at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Crawfordsville, Ind. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends beginning at 1 p.m. at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Nathaniel E. Bennett

Nathaniel Edward Bennett, 78, died Monday night (May 8, 2017) at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross after a brief illness.

The funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.