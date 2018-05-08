May 8, 2018

Edna W. Justice

Edna Westberry Justice, 83, of Waycross, died Sunday morning (May 6, 2018) at South Georgia Medical Center in Valdosta, after an extended illness.

She was born in Pierce County to the late Archie Westberry and Janie Jacobs Westberry. She made Blackshear and Waycross her home for the majority of her life.

She was a 1953 graduate of Blackshear High School and an active member of Williams Chapel Church. She met her husband, Dudley, at Williams Chapel Church and they dated for three years before marrying on Oct. 24, 1953. Together they owned and operated Justice Packing Company.

She loved to cook for and spend time with her family and friends. She always enjoyed having company and especially loved spending time with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other little ones. Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, William Dudley Justice Sr., four brothers and four sisters.

She is survived by her three children, Julia Ann Justice, of Waycross, Cynthia Kay Mathis, of Camden, Tenn., William Dudley Justice Jr. (wife, Susan), of Pierce County; four grandchildren, Mark Rayford Osburn Jr. (wife, Sandy), Elizabeth Ann Riggins (husband, Jim), James Whitfield Mathis, William Dudley Justice III; nine great-grandchildren, Brantley, Ian, Lily, Philip, Logan, Gracie, Alyssa, Kasey and Jase; one brother, Howard Westberry, of Jesup; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. today in the Greenlawn Mausoleum.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Marguerite A. West

Marguerite Adkins West, 92, of Waycross, died Sunday evening (May 6, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross after a brief illness.

She was born in Smithers, W.Va., to the late Charles A. and Jewel Ethelene Chapman Adkins.

She attended the University of West Virginia where she was the captain of the women’s basketball team and in 1964 graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in educational leadership.

Throughout her career she worked at Charlton County High School as a librarian and coached the girls high school basketball team, then was the librarian for the Corps of Engineers District Office in Savannah, worked for Okefenokee RESA in physical education and media, and retired from the Charlton County School System as assistant superintendent of curriculum. She and her husband liked to travel and take the grandchildren with them.

She was a member of the Savannah Chapter No. 52 Order of the Eastern Star, Savannah, Trinity United Methodist Church since 1971, and a member of the Georgia Retired Educators Association.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Charles N. Adkins.

Survivors include her husband, Charles J. West, of Waycross; son, Charles Benjamin West (wife, Cindy Renshaw West), of Nashville, Ga.; daughter, Jewel West Wilbanks (husband, Donald Michael Wilbanks Jr.), of Cordele; five grandchildren, James Benjamin West (fiancée, Elaina Wiegand), of Dillon, Colo., William Travis West (wife, Hannah Harbuck West), of Marysville, Tenn., Sarah West Wood (husband, Justin Wood), of Nashville, Rebecca Moore Katz (husband, Alexander Katz), of Ashburn, John Joseph Moore (wife, Ashley Bruce Moore), of Gray; seven great-grandchildren; cousins, Robert and Ann Marie Maloney, of Waycross; nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held Wednesday morning at 11 o’clock at the Greenlawn Mausoleum.

The family will receive friends beginning at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the Greenlawn Mausoleum Chapel.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Albert ‘Frank’ Sherrod

Albert Franklin “Frank” Sherrod, 81, died Sunday morning (May 6, 2018) at Hospice Atlanta after an extended illness.

The funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

Stanley Varnedore

Stanley Varnedore, 62, died Saturday evening (May 5, 2018) at Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville, Fla., following a brief illness.

He was born in Bacon County and resided in Jacksonville, Fla. most of his life. He was a former truck driver with All Florida Trucking and served in the United States Navy for eight years.

He was a son of the late Ralph Varnedore and Belva “Louise” Parham Varnedore.

He is survived by a sister, Sylvia Thomas (husband, Stephen Scruggs), of Dahlonega; a brother, Stephen Lee Varnedore (wife, Barbara), of Waycross; four nieces, Stephanie Varnedore, of Waycross, Bonnie Nix (husband, John), of Waycross, Tammie Shaw (husband, Daniel), of Alma, and Sonya Suggs (husband, Ryan), of Lula, Ga.; a nephew, Vincent McIntyre (fiancée, Tess Zook), of Omaha, Neb.; and numerous great-nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the family of Robin and Jeremy Stevens for so many years of love and devotion that was given to Stanley.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Homer Anderson

HORTENSE — Homer Layton Anderson, 90, of Hortense, passed away Saturday evening (May 5, 2018) at his residence after an extended illness.

He was born in Hortense, the son of Charlie S. and Gatsy Sloan Anderson.

A retired welder with the CSX Railroad where he worked many years, he was an avid fisher and hunter. He enjoyed watching westerns and working in his garden when his health allowed him. He was very much a “people person,” he loved talking with folks and telling them stories. If you knew him, you loved him, he would always brighten your day.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother and three sisters, Alli Mae Brauda, J.T. Anderson, Nora Carver and Estues Anderson.

He is survived by his loving wife and best friend of 65 years, Margaret Elizabeth Pierce Anderson, of Hortense; two sons and a daughter-in-law, Jimmy and Charlene Anderson, of Hickox, and Dennis Anderson, of Waynesville; three grandchildren and their spouses, Holly Dawson (Charlie), Layton Anderson (Elizabeth) and Zac Anderson (Lindsey); six great-grandchildren, Taylor and Heather Dawson, Brooks and Emma Anderson, Cason and Jase Anderson; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and a great host of friends.

A funeral was held Monday morning at 11 o’clock in the chapel of Frye Funeral Home in Nahunta with the Rev. Harold Hand officiating.

Visitation was held one hour prior to the service.

Burial followed in the Hortense Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Layton Anderson, Zac Anderson, Charlie Dawson, Butch Gibson, Gary Middleton and Alan Strickland.

Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta, served the family.

Fleeta H. Thrift

A funeral for Fleeta Hutcheson Thrift took place Monday afternoon in the Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Jarrod Everson officiating.

Burial was in Greenlawn Cemetery.

Serving as active pallbearers were George Freeman, Wade Steptoe, Donnie Griffis, Michael Thomas, Justin Thrift and Danny Dowling.

Honorary pallbearers were the Encourager’s Ladies Sunday School Class of Deenwood Baptist Church and the deacons of Deenwood Baptist Church.

Hilda Youmans Davis

A funeral for Hilda Youmans Davis, 86, was held Monday morning at Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Lamar Music, the Rev. Clayton Davis and Rev. I.B. Boyette officiating.

Burial followed in Waters Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Johnny Davis, Manning Davis, Garrett Grantham, Justin Thrift, Seth Dale and Brandon Dowling.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.