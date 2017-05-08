May 8, 2017

A.A. ‘Gus’ Karle

A.A. “Gus” Karle, 90, of Waycross, died Sunday afternoon (May 7, 2017) at the University of Alabama Birmingham Medical Center after a brief illness.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

John Everett Wilson

John Everett Wilson, 86, died Saturday morning (May 6, 2017) at his residence following a short illness.

He was born in Pierce County but lived most of his life in Waycross. He was retired from the Car Department at CSX Railroad and was a member of Grace Chapel where he served as pastor for several years. He also served in the United States Air Force during the Korean era.

He was a son of the late Harry Everett Wilson and Ida Jane Carter Wilson. He was married to the late Rev. Carolyn Sloan Wilson and was also preceded in death by four siblings, Evelyn Lee, Jeanette Patterson, Elon Wilson and Kenny Wilson.

He is survived by his daughter, Cynthia Wilson Eddings (husband, Walt), of Waycross; three grandchildren, Kristin Eddings McCarthy (husband, Dr. Josh), of Waycross, Whitney Eddings Eddins (husband, Clay), of London, England, and J. Kalen Eddings (Hannah Bennett), of Waycross; three great-grandchildren, David McCarthy, Hannah McCarthy, Samuel McCarthy and David Ross Eddins; a sister, Frankie Simmons of Gainesville, Fla.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at Oakland Cemetery. A memorial service celebrating his life will follow at 3 p.m. Friday at Grace Chapel.

The family will be receiving friends Thursday evening at Music Funeral Home from 6 until 8 o’clock.

Thomas R. Chancey

Thomas Rogers Chancey, 82, of Waycross died Friday morning (May 5, 2017) at his daughter’s residence after an extended illness.

He was born in Ware County to the late Thomas Leonard “T.L.” and Josie Jewell Chancey and made Waycross his home for all of his life. He was a sheet rocker by trade and a faithful member of New Hope Primitive Baptist Church.

He was a passionate fisherman and donated fish and his time frequently to different church fish fries. He used his craftmanship and helped renovate several churches around the southeast Georgia community.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Judith Jones Chancey, his second wife, Mary Louise Mosley Chancey, three brothers, Stokes Chancey, Glen Chancey and George Chancey.

He is survived by six children, Patricia Chancey (husband, Mike) McDonald, of Lubbock, Texas, Dale Chancey, of Blackshear, Brenda Gail Troxell, of Pinehurst, N.C., Teresa Capps (husband, Steve), of Waycross, David Chancey (wife, Lisa), of Waycross, Berry Chancey, of Waycross; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Gwendolin Morris (husband, Bill), Vivian Marie Fales (husband, Glen), Linda Murphy; two brothers, Stanley Chancey (wife, Wanell), Joe Chancey (wife, Marie); numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held Tuesday at 4 p.m. at Swamp Road Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Swamp Road Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Tuesday afternoon beginning at 3 o’clock at the church.

The family will be gathering at his daughter’s house at 1154 California Ave., Waycross.

John F. Carlisle II

BLACKSHEAR — John Foster Carlisle II, 57, of Blackshear, passed away suddenly, Thursday afternoon (May 4, 2017).

Arrangements are incomplete at this time.

Bertha Brown Barker

Bertha Lee Brown Barker, 78, of Folkston, passed away Friday (May 5, 2017) in Fernandina Beach, Fla.

She was born April 24, 1939 in Menlo, Ga., to the late Gordon Lee Brown and Martha Savannah Hamilton Brown. She was a member of Camp Pinckney Baptist Church.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Sybil Whitley, her brother, Robert Lee Brown, and a sister-in-law, Sandra Faye Brown.

She is survived by her husband, Paul Roger Barker; sons, Tim (Karyn) Beard and Tracy Beard; daughters, Tina (Jim) Dozier and Shawn Lloyd; 14-grandchildren; 26-great-grandchildren; sisters, Jimmie (Rodney) Hollingsworth, Elizabeth Brown and Lois (Larry) Adams; brothers, Larry Joe (Barbara Sue) Brown and Steve (Rhonda) Brown; and a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held today at Camp Pinckney Baptist Church at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Tim Hall, the Rev. Richard Golden and the Rev. Ray McMillan officiating.

Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Joan Joyner Lee

BLACKSHEAR — A memorial service for Joan Joyner Lee, 73, of Blackshear, was held Friday morning at 11 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Officiating was the Rev. Richard Jeffers.

Memorialization was by cremation.

