May 7, 2018

Fleeta H. Thrift

Fleeta Hutcheson Thrift, 84, died Friday evening (May 4, 2018) at Hospice Satilla Hospice House following an extended illness.

She was a native and lifelong resident of Ware County graduating from Wacona High School in 1952. She was formerly employed at Rubin Brothers Shoe Company and was also an office clerk for Ware County 911. She was a longtime member of Deenwood Baptist Church and enjoyed reading, sewing and crocheting in her spare time.

She was a daughter of the late Willie Hutcheson and Hattie Thomas Hutcheson. She was married to the late James William Thrift Sr. and was also preceded in death by a son, James William “Jim” Thrift Jr., and six siblings, Willa Mae Hutcheson Lee (Alfred), Eloise Hutcheson Turner (Alex), Orita Hutcheson, Euclee Hutcheson Westberry (Scriven, Jr.), Billie Gloria Hutcheson and Denney Hutcheson (Reba).

She is survived by her daughter, Denise Thrift King (James), of Waycross, a grandson, Brantley William King, of Waycross, a daughter-in-law, Sherrie Ash Thrift, of Snellville, a granddaughter, Lindsey Joy Thrift, of Snellville, and numerous nieces, nephews, friends and other relatives.

A service will be held 2 p.m. Monday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery.

The family will receive friends this afternoon at the funeral home from 1 until 2 o’clock.

Members of the Senior Women’s Sunday School Class and deacons of Deenwood Baptist Church are asked to meet the funeral home by 1:40 p.m. today to serve as honorary pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made in her honor to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501 or Deenwood Baptist Church, 1505 Hilliard Ave., Waycross, Ga. 31503.

Judith Gayle Yovu

Judith Gayle “Judy” Royal Yovu, 75, of Blackshear, passed away early Friday morning (May 4, 2018) at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House.

Born March 3, 1943, she lived in Pierce County for the last 27 years. She loved the Lord Jesus Christ, her grandchildren, family and husband. She enjoyed reading, working in her yard, shopping and eating at Sweet T’s Restaurant. She was a faithful member of Emmanuel Baptist Church.

She was a daughter of the late William Joseph and Mildred Iris Parks Royal. She was preceded in death by a sister, Karen Linder.

Survivors include her husband of 27 years, John Yovu, of Blackshear; her son, Scott Patrick Daniels, of Jesup; her sister, Jo (Earl) Yeomans, of Jesup; a daughter-in-law, Lavonda Holland, of Jesup; two grandchildren, Jordan Daniels and Ashley (Micah) Williams; five great-grandchildren, Damien Williams, Braden Daniels, Anakin Sky Williams, Paisley Williams and Zander Williams; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A memorial service will be held Tuesday evening at 7 o’clock at Emmanuel Baptist Church.

The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 313501 or to Emmanuel Baptist Church, 217 W. Carter Ave., Blackshear, Ga. 31516.

Mae Alice Gilyard

Mae Alice Gilyard, 57, affectionally known as “Sal,” departed this life Saturday (May 5, 2018) in the comfort of her home in Blackshear.

She was born May 21, 1960, in Blackshear, by the hands of Carrie Harris (mid-wife) to Mae Artis Gilyard and Charles Wise.

The family is receiving friends at the home of her sister and brother-in-law, Wanda and Scott Howard, 695 Fulton St., Blackshear.

Hilda Youmans Davis

Hilda Youmans Davis, 86, passed away early Saturday morning (May 5, 2018) at Hospice Satilla Hospice House after a short illness.

She was born in Pierce County but lived most of her in life Waycross. She was a devoted and charter member of Astoria Baptist Church. She and her husband were former owners of Paul’s Restaurant and Blue Bird Café. Her greatest joy was her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was the daughter of the late Stacy Youmans and Mary Magdalene Douglas Youmans and step-daughter of the late Ruby Bowen Youmans. She was preceded in death by a brother, Roy Youmans, and a sister, Sarah Eaton.

She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Ronnie C. Davis, of Waycross; three daughters, Vicki Dale (Harry F. Dale Jr.), of Tifton, Tonya Jordan (Jesse Jordan) and Rhonda Thrift (Ottie Corbitt), both of Waycross; six grandchildren, Halie Cornelius (Jason), Heather Roberts (Josh), Ronnie Justin Thrift, Courtney Dowling (Brandon), Sarah Thrift and Seth Dale (Emily); six great-grandchildren, Dalillah Thrift, Lily Roberts, Jackson Cornelius, Tristan Thrift, Jasper Cornelius and Pinah Dowling; two special honorary grandchildren, Camdon and Cassidy Corbitt.

A funeral was to be held 11 o’clock this morning at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Waters Cemetery.

Frances Smith Woodard

Frances Smith Woodard died Saturday morning (May 5, 2018) at Hospice Satilla Hospice House following an extended illness.

She was a native and life-long resident of Ware County. She was the wife of the late Dawson A. Woodard and daughter of the late Robert Floyd Smith and Ethel Bonnett Smith. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Agnes Hayes, and a brother, Sonny Smith. She was a 1954 graduate of Wacona High School. She will be remembered by friends and especially her family as a very devoted mother and grandmother.

She retired from the Mechanical Department of CSX Railroad after 20 years of service. She was a member of Astoria Baptist Church, formerly attended the former World Harvest Church of God and was attending Woodard Chapel Congregational Methodist Church.

Survivors include a daughter, Kathi Mattox, of Waycross; two sons, Davy Woodard (wife, Debra), and Woody Woodard (wife, Kim), both of Waycross; two grandsons, Jesse Mattox (wife, Leah) and Dawson E. Woodard; a granddaughter, Savannah Woodard; a sister, Elizabeth S. King, of Waycross; two brothers, Albert E. Smith, of Waycross, and John G. Smith (wife, Carolyn), of Waycross; a favorite niece, Deborah Bruce, of Tallahassee, Fla.; and nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Memorial donations may be sent to Hospice Satilla House, c/o Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tenn., 38105 or to Ronald McDonald House, 824 Children's Way, Jacksonville, Fla. 32207

A graveside memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Greenlawn Cemetery.

Larry Carlton Strickland

BLACKSHEAR — Larry Carlton Strickland, 75, of Blackshear, passed away early Friday morning (May 4, 2018) at his residence.

Born Oct. 31, 1942 in Waycross, he lived in Pierce County for many years. He was a member of Living River Church of God. He was the son of the late Clifton Vernon Strickland and Mabel Smith Paul. He was preceded in death by a wife, Barabara Sirmons Strickland, a daughter, June Strickland, three sons, Bret Strickland, Timmy Thomas and Fulton Jones Jr., two grandchildren, Sgt. Jerry Lewis Ganey Jr. and Kayla Strickland, a sister, Delores Thomas, and a brother, Daryl Strickland.

Survivors include his wife of 24 years, Beulah Thrift Strickland, of Blackshear, a daughter, Beth Jones Sandusky, of Jacksonville, N.C., three sons, Ricky Thomas, of Waycross, Marlon (Rita) Strickland, of Blackshear, and Hal (Tracey) Jones, of Leesburg, a brother, Lamont (Marsha) Strickland, of Hoboken, 17 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Memorialization will be by cremation.

There will be no service.

Memorials may be made to the charity of one’s choice involving cancer or heart disease.

Marguerite Adkins West

Marguerite Adkins West, 92, of Waycross, died Sunday evening (May 6, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health after a brief illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced late by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

J.W. Mattox

J.W. Mattox, 78, of Alma, died Saturday (May 5, 2018) at Bacon County Hospital after an extended illness.

He was a native of Pierce County, son of the late Walter Davis Mattox and Ora Lee Williford Mattox. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Fay Peacock.

He was a vehicle salesman for many years and attended Beulah Baptist Church in Pierce County.

Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Glenda Jones Mattox, of Alma; a son, Jay Mattox (Leesa), of Alma; a daughter, Kay Mattox, of Alma; a brother, Joey Mattox, of Alma; four sisters, Hazel Lee, of Alma, Ruth Gaskins (Marcus), of Alma, Jean Allen (Quitman), of Alma, Judy Williams (Richie), of Baxley; six grandchildren, Leve Boatright (Dara), of Alma, Lara Carter, of Alma, Wesley Mattox, of Alma, Lee Dusterieck (Steven), of Blackshear, Jennifer Summerville and Briana Worthy, both of Alma; five great-grandchildren; and a special companion, Bella.

The funeral will be held Tuesday at 2 p.m. at Beulah Baptist Church in Pierce County with the Rev. Loren Bryant and the Rev. R.B. Gaskin officiating with eulogies to be given by Johnny Allen and Keven Carter.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home this evening between 6 and 9 o’clock. The body will be carried to the church at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Interment will follow in Beulah Baptist Church Cemetery.

Active pallbearers will be Leve Boatright, Wesley Mattox, Denny Lee, Buddy Dubberly, Leon Allen and Tommy Peacock. Honorary will be Steve Sumner, Dr. Harrison Carter, Harry Carter, Woody Folsom, Al Patterson, Keven Carter, Larry Smart and Charles Thrift.

Tim Williamson

A funeral for Tim Williamson took place Sunday afternoon in the Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Thomas Williams officiating.

Burial was in Greenlawn Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers were Stacy Tyre, Johnny Rowell, Conrad Davidson, Bruce Mobley, Gary Carter and Lannis Moody.

Donna Kay Thrift

A funeral for Donna Kay Thrift was held Sunday afternoon at Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. David Bechiom officiating.

Burial followed in Oakland Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Dan Driggers, Tony Grantham, Coby Eunice, Brandon Eunice, Paul Smith and Jordan Smith.

Evelyn Steedley Lynn

A funeral for Evelyn Steedley Lynn was held Sunday afternoon at Victory Methodist Church in Manor with the Rev. Dewayne Tanner and the Rev. Jim Dirst officiating.

Burial followed in New Prospect Cemetery in Manor.

Pallbearers were Hansel Steedley, Tim Steedley, Craig Steedley, Brian Clemons, Jason Clemons and Robert Hewett.

John Paul Swain

BLACKSHEAR — The funeral for John Paul Swain, 66, was held Sunday afternoon at 2 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial chapel.

Officiating was Brother David Paulk.

Memorialization was by cremation.

Military honors were conducted by U.S. Marines Honor Guard.

Honorary pallbearers were Lamar Harris, Jason Reed, Fred Brewer, Stanley Harris and Jimmy Harris.

