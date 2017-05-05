May 6, 2017

Edward Walker Jr.

Edward “E.J.” Neil Walker Jr., 34, passed away Friday morning (April 21, 2017) at his residence after an extended illness.

He was married to Mercedes Walker (née Chavez) for almost three years; son of Edward Walker Sr. and Sheryl Walker, of Hoboken; brother to Joshua Walker (married to Natasha), uncle to Brinson; brother to Jessica Gerard (married to Jason), uncle to Isabella, Lyla, Lucas and Aubrey. He is also survived by grandmothers, aunts, uncles and many cousins.

“E.J.”, as he was lovingly known, was born Feb. 16, 1983 in Blackshear. As a rambunctious little 4-year-old boy, he would playfully set things on fire. Ironically enough as an adult he worked hard as a firefighter. He worked as a firefighter for the City of Waycross from 2005 to 2010. He fought the Okefenokee Swamp wildfires in 2007. These were among the largest documented wildfires in the states of Georgia and Florida.

As much as he enjoyed working for his community in this capacity, he felt he could contribute much more by his work as a teacher of the Bible. His strong faith in God and love of neighbor motivated him to share a Bible-based hope for the future that he found so comforting and encouraging. He ultimately made the decision to leave his career as a firefighter in order to become a full time minister, and pursue his passion for helping others learn more about the Bible.

Something that he also thoroughly enjoyed was fishing. He found it to be relaxing, specifically by the ocean in the southeast Georgia coast. Yet, in keeping with Christ’s example more than actual fishing, he found it more important to be a “fisher of men,” just as Jesus invited his disciples to do by participating in the life-saving evangelizing work (Matthew 4:19, 20). It was evident to all those around him, that E.J.’s deep love for Jehovah God and his fellow neighbors made him an effective minister.

He was always captivated by Jehovah God’s creation. Sunsets in particular were a constant reminder to him of God’s majestic gifts through nature. E.J. would take time to reflect on his personal relationship with God while enjoying spectacular sunsets.

Another example of his love for the outdoors was his interest in animals. He would often go to the Okefenokee Swamp, and from a very young age he became acquainted with the local wildlife. There was a man that worked at the swamp that fondly remembers E.J. as a child, and he admired how knowledgeable he was of the swamp and the animals that lived there. His genuine appreciation for nature reflected a clear understanding that only God was worthy of receiving all the glory and praise, because He had created all things. (Revelation 4:11)

On Aug. 9, 2014 E.J. married the love of his life, Mercedes Walker. Together they dedicated two months as part of their honeymoon to participate in the preaching work on the island of Grenada. E.J. was a loving, considerate husband and a good listener. After a stressful day at work, Mercy could count on E.J. to give her a well-needed hug. He was, as Mercy describes, the “best hugger.”

E.J. and Mercy came to really enjoy their time together at home, eating dinner, watching movies and just relaxing. Above all, E.J. was a spiritual man and Mercy appreciated the good spiritual family head that he was. Praying together and dedicating time for family worship was important to E.J. He was a genuine and honest man, and Mercy admired all of his fine qualities. “E.J. made me a better person,” reflected Mercy. With this loss she feels like she was robbed of time with him.

E.J.’s life was in many ways defined by his faith and relationship with Jehovah God. By sharing the Good News of God’s Kingdom with others, he spoke about the hope of the resurrection of life here on Earth. He wholeheartedly believed in that hope!

As he is now present in Jehovah’s infinite memory, the day will soon come when that hope he so often spoke about to others will become a reality (John 5:28, 29). That day and hour will soon arrive when all those who loved him dearly, will once again be able to embrace him and enjoy his kindness, humility and loving nature.

There will be a funeral talk for E.J. Walker at the City Auditorium, 865 Pendleton St., Waycross, on Sunday, May 14, at 4 p.m.

His family, friends and fellow believers will be present in memory of E.J. It will be an opportunity to reflect on E.J.’s life, his faith and his sincere hope for the future. All in the community are welcome to attend.

Jacqueline P. Gahan

Jacqueline “Jackie” Poisson Gahan, 88, of Waycross, died early Sunday morning (April 30, 2017) at Waycross Health & Rehab after an extended illness.

She was a native of New York State, being born in Buffalo to the late Deloreo James and Isabell Hackett Poisson.

She resided in the southeast Georgia area since 1970 and worked as a retail clerk. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and a member of Grace Episcopal Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dudley Claibourne Gahan.

She is survived by two sisters, J. Bauer, of New York, Lois Heerdt, of Tennessee; a nephew, Steve Bauer, of Washington, D.C.; a friend, James McLeod, of Waycross; and many other friends.

A memorial service will be held Tuesday at 2 p.m. at Grace Episcopal Church. A reception will follow in the church Parrish Hall.

Memorialization is by cremation.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Thomas R. Chancey

Thomas Rogers Chancey, 82, of Waycross, died Friday morning (May 5, 2017) at his daughters residence in Waycross after an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.