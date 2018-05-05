May 5, 2018

Donna Kay Thrift

Donna Kay Thrift, 64, of Waycross, died Thursday (May 3, 2018) at her residence after an extended illness.

She was born in Waycross to the late Mack David Jr. and Erma Juanita McClain Thrift and had made Waycross her home for most of her life. She worked numerous jobs around Waycross throughout the years from J.C. Penny’s, Blueberry Hill and Wong’s Palace. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, fishing and even obtained a crab license through the DNR lottery.

She is also preceded in death by a daughter, Jennifer Nicole Williams, a sister, Cheryl Darlene Thrift, and a brother, Mack David Thrift III.

She is survived by a son, Jason Williams, of Nahunta, six grandchildren, a brother, Ricky Thrift (Harriett Ray), of Nahunta, a niece, Kristie Eunice, of Waycross, three nephews, Scott Eunice (wife, Jeannett), of Waycross, Matt Thrift (wife, Sarah), of Waycross, Josh Thrift, of Waycross, her beloved dog, Sarah, and numerous other relatives.

A funeral will be held Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

Visitation will be held this evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing online www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Evelyn Steedley Lynn

The earthly journey through life of Evelyn Steedley Lynn, 89, ended Friday (May 4, 2018) as she went home to be with her Lord and Savior.

She was born June 28, 1928 to the late Moses Zeal and Elizabeth Henderson Steedley in Manor.

In 1952, she married R.J. Lynn, a farmer in the New Prospect community of Manor, to whom she was married 51 years. She loved every aspect of farming from raising cattle and hogs, to growing tobacco, corn, cotton and other crops and always growing a bountiful garden to share with family and friends. In later years, she continued to harvest pecans, fish in her ponds and mow and tend her yard well into her 80s.

After she became homebound because of a long battle with Parkinson’s disease, she used the telephone as a ministry to check on family, friends and neighbors. She was always concerned for the welfare of others. She especially enjoyed being with her great-grandchildren, who were her shining lights.

She joined New Prospect United Methodist Church in 1952 and was the oldest member at the time of her death. She was a member of the United Methodist Women and the “Snack and Chat” fellowship group.

She was also preceded in death by her husband Richard James “R.J.” Lynn, her brother, George Steedley, a sister, Gwen Hewett, and a great-grandson, Matthew Lynn Barber.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Ann and Harry Hughes, of Manor, her grandson and wife, Lynn and Lori Barber, of Manor, her granddaughter and husband, Amy and Jeffery McClendon of Brookfield, her great grandchildren, Courtney Barber, Colleen Barber, Katie McClendon and Will McClendon, her brother, Billy Henderson Steedley, and his wife, Carole, of Swainsboro, and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A celebration of life will be held Sunday at 3 p.m. at Victory Methodist Church in Manor and burial will be in the New Prospect Cemetery in Manor.

The family will receive friends Saturday evening from 6 until 8 at the funeral home.

Donations may be made to the New Prospect United Methodist Church, 2060 Manor Millwood Road South, Manor, Ga. 31550.

Sympathy may be expressed online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Judith Gayle Yovu

BLACKSHEAR — Judith Gayle Royal Yovu, 75, of Blackshear, passed away early Friday morning (May 4, 2018) at The Satilla Hospice House in Waycross.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Pearson-Dial Funeral Home.

Tim Williamson

Tim Williamson, 66, died Thursday (May 3, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross following an extended illness.

He was a native and lifelong resident of Waycross and a member of Pebble Hill Baptist Church. He was a farmer most of his life and was a member of the Waycross Exchange Club where he served as the superintendent of the livestock area during the Okefenokee Fair for many years.He also served in the National Guard for seven years.

He was a son of the late Everette Williamson Sr. and Leveda Murray Williamson. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Everette Williamson Jr.

He is survived by his wife, Dee Ann Hatcher Williamson, of Waycross; three daughters, Karen Williamson, Lisa Tyre and Amy Williamson, all of Waycross; eight grandchildren, Kalee Graham, Devin Williams, Dominick Williams, Blake Tyre, Damian Williamson, Jaleia Williamson, Jacie Hodges and Zayden Williamson; one great-grandchild, Karlee Graham; an uncle, Gerald Murray, of Waycross; two cousins, Larraine Lewis, of Waycross, and Donna Johns (Bobby), of Waycross; and numerous other relatives.

A funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery.

The family will be receiving friends this evening at the funeral home from 5 until 7 o’clock.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Larry C. Strickland

BLACKSHEAR — Larry Carlton Strickland, 75, of Blackshear, passed away early Friday morning (May 4, 2018) at his residence.

Born on Oct. 31, 1942 in Waycross, he had lived in Pierce County for many years. He was a member of Living River Church of God. He was the son of the late Clifton Vernon Strickland and Mabel Smith Paul.

He was also preceded in death by a wife, Barabara Sirmons Strickland, by a daughter, June Strickland, two sons, Timmy Thomas and Fulton Jones Jr., two grandchildren, Jerry Lewis Ganey Jr. and Kayla Strickland, a sister, Delores Thomas, and a brother, Daryl Strickland

Survivors include his wife of 24 years, Beulah Thrift Strickland, of Blackshear; a daughter, Beth Jones Sandusky, of Jacksonville, N.C.; three sons, Ricky Thomas, of Waycross, Marlon (Rita) Strickland, of Blackshear, and Hal (Tracey) Jones, of Leesburg; a brother, Lamont (Marsha) Strickland, of Hoboken; 17 grandchildren; and numerous great-grands, nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Memorialization will be by cremation.

There will be no services.

Memorials may be made to the charity of one’s choice involving cancer or heart disease.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc. of Blackshear is in charge of the arrangements.