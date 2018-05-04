May 4, 2018

John Paul Swain

John Paul Swain, 66, of Waycross, passed away Wednesday (May 2, 2018) in Jacksonville, Fla. from injuries he received in a work-related accident.

Born on July 26, 1951 in Waycross, he had lived all over the country because of work but moved back to Waycross in 2001.

He was a proud U.S. Marine veteran having served during the Vietnam Conflict. He was a journeyman lineman for the last 40 years and enjoyed what he did.

He loved to fish and watch NASCAR (Dale Earnhardt). He also loved cooking and having cookouts with his family. His job took him all over the country and he and his wife, Cheryl, were fortunate enough to be able to travel with their children and show them many sites this country has to offer.

He attended First Assembly of God when he was younger. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, and grandfather.

He was a son of the late Gerney Lee and Myrtice Mae Shepherd Swain. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Margie Ann Williams, and a brother, Thomas Larry “Buddy” Swain.

Survivors include his wife of 37 years, Cheryl Courson Swain, of Waycross; his daughter, Christy Swain, of Waycross; his son and daughter-in-law, Jeremy and Jennifer Swain, of Valdosta; his sister, Irma Faye Nimitz, of Roswell; his brother and sister-in-law, Roy and Pat Swain, of Brunswick; four grandchildren, Brittany Wimberly, Katy Wimberly, Karlynn Swain and Grady Swain; his great-granddaughter, born on May 1, Harper Emersyn Wimberly; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held Sunday afternoon at 2 o’clock at the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

Memorialization will be by cremation.

Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project at www.woundedwarriorproject.org.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc. of Blackshear is in charge of the arrangements.

Larry C. Strickland

BLACKSHEAR — Larry Carlton Strickland, 75 of Blackshear, passed away early Friday morning (May 4, 2018) at his residence.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Pearson-Dial Funeral Home.

Donna Kay Thrift

Donna Kay Thrift, 64, of Waycross, died Thursday (May 3, 2018) at her residence after an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Gary T. Williamson

Gary Timothy “Tim” Williamson, 66, died Thursday (May 3, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health after an extended illness.

The funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.