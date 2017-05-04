May 4, 2017

Ray Gene Rogers

Ray Gene “Papa Bear” Rogers, 62, died Tuesday (May 2, 2017) at his home in Offerman.

He was born Aug. 26, 1954 in Dania, Fla.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James L. “Manny” Rogers and Carolyn Chancey, and a nephew, Kevin M. Roberson Jr.

He is survived by one brother and four sisters; 11 nieces and nephews; 10 great-nieces and nephews; and three great-great-nieces; a step-daughter and three grandchildren; his special lady friend, Tracey Powell, of Blackshear; several cousins, family members; and special friends, Jed and Terri Sloan, James E. (Mimi) Rogers, of Offerman, Charlotte Schuman and Rita Moore, both of Offerman, Judy (Terry) Knox, of Satsuma, Fla., and Evelyn Rogers, of Waycross.

He was a mechanic by trade and loved fishing and NASCAR. He enjoyed sharing his knowledge with others.

Memorialization is by cremation.

Joan Joyner Lee

BLACKSHEAR — Joan Joyner Lee, 73, of Blackshear, passed away Tuesday afternoon (May 2, 2017) at her residence.

Born in Waycross, Nov. 3, 1943, she lived there most of her life before moving to Pierce County several years ago. She enjoyed working with her flowers and cooking. She attended Liberty Christian Church, and she dearly loved her family.

She was a daughter of the late Lonzia and Dollie Fender Joyner. She was also preceded in death by her two sisters, Barbara Barnard and Frances Waters, and a brother, L.J. Joyner.

Survivors include her two daughters and son-in-law, Dollie Crawford, of Blackshear, and Candace (Jimmy) Corbitt, of Hoboken; a son and daughter-in-law, David (Misty) Griffin, of Jesup; six sisters, Mable Cottingham, Oliff Smart, Ruth (Buddy) Waters and Linda (J.B.) Ryan, all of Blackshear, Faye (John R.) Stevens, of Daytona Beach, Fla., and Judy (Jimmy) Taylor, of Waycross; eight grandchildren, Priscilla (Jake) Leverett, Lindsey (T.J.) Leverett, Anna (Jimmy) Wilkins, Ty Griffin, Bryce Griffin, Carmen Griffin, Georgia Corbitt and Alayna Corbitt; five great-grandchildren, Garrett Davis, Blake Leverett, Raelynn Leverett, Braylee Leverett and Aubree Wilkins; several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A memorial service will be held Friday morning at 11 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Memorialization is by cremation.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc., of Blackshear is in charge of the arrangements.

Gloria Bronson Hiott

A funeral for Gloria Ann Bronson Hiott was held Wednesday afternoon at Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Jimmy Thrift officiating.

Burial followed in Oakland Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Johnny Hiott, Wes Hiott, Alex Manders, Eric Manders, John Manders and Anthony Walker.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Kenneth M. Logan

A private family graveside service for Kenneth Mitchell Logan was held Wednesday morning at Kettle Creek Cemetery with the Rev. Aaron Smith officiating.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Mildred King Tuten

A funeral for Mildred King Tuten was held Wednesday morning at Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Robby Yawn and the Rev. Franklin Peacock officiating.

Burial followed in Jordan Cemetery in Dixie Union.

Pallbearers were Jamey Tuten, Ben Bennett, Keith Tuten, Alex Wilson, Don Young and Korey Musick.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.