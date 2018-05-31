May 31, 2018

Earl Edward Fales

Earl Edward Fales, 85, passed away Monday (May 21, 2018) after a prolonged illness.

He was predeceased by his parents, Alvin F. Fales and Ella Strom Fales Music, and sisters, Betty Lou Music and Dorothy Thornton.

Survivors are his son, Charlie Fales, of Blythe, Ga., daughter and son-in-law, Christy and Greg Ehlers, Greenwood, S.C., three grandchildren, Ashley and Abigail Ehlers, Greg Ehlers Junior, Greenwood, S.C., and many other loving in laws, nieces and nephews.

He was born April 21, 1933 and was raised in Waycross, in the Jamestown community. After high school, he enlisted in and played baseball for the United States Army. He married Urma Gene Milhous.

After their marriage, they moved to Athens in 1960 for him to earn his bachelors and masters degrees from the University of Georgia in health and physical education.

He worked at the University of Georgia as a professor in the physical education department for more than 30 years. He is most popularly remembered for his square dancing classes, fundamentals and rules classes for various sports, and his physical education majors football coaching class.

In addition to teaching, he coached the Athens recreation department swimming team, initiated the University of Georgia Gymnastics Club, conducted the UGA bus driver training program and taught driver’s education and swimming classes in the community.

He was the pitching coach for the University of Georgia baseball team from 1976 to 1980. He served multiple years in the Northeast Georgia Officials Association as official and secretary in football, basketball and baseball.

He received the 50 years of service award from the National Federation of officials and is a member of the Athens Athletic Hall of Fame. He coordinated the officials for Athens and the surrounding area recreational league summer softball programs and the University of Georgia intramurals program.

He started many college track meets and was the head starter at the Georgia High School State Track meet held in Jefferson for several years. He was one of the statistical reporters in the UGA press box during football season.

A celebration of his life will be held Saturday at 3 p.m. at the Sexton House at Oconee Hills Cemetery, 297 Cemetery St., Athens. Dress is casual. Friends and family are all welcome.

In lieu of flowers, donation made be made to a ministry or charity of one’s choice.

Batts & Bridges Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements.

Geneva S. Brown

A celebration of life service for Prophetess Geneva S. Brown, 72, will be held Saturday at Northside Temple Holiness Church, 216 Abner St., at 11 a.m. with Dr. Melad Smith Jr. presiding and Pastor Joyce Christopher offering words of comfort.

She was born Oct. 23, 1945 in Waycross to the late Jennie Clark Battle and Elbert Simpson. She received her formal education from the Waycross and West Palm Beach, Fla., public schools systems. She graduated from Ambassador College, PTL, World Bible School Cope Ministry, Bible Fellowship and Sowers of Light.

In 1991 she was joined in holy matrimony to Ronald Brown. She was employed with Memorial Hospital, Champion Inc., as a teacher for CESA in Waycross and later at Lantana Elementary School in Lantana Beach, Fla., and Atlantic High School in Delray Beach, Fla.

She joined Friendship Baptist Church at the age of 6, where she was a choir member, served on the mother’s board and was a senior Sunday School teacher. She served as associated pastor at True Light of God, First Born Deliverance in Valdosta and at Evergreen Baptist Church.

In 1999 she joined House of Prayer under the leadership of Pastor Ernestine Nelson where she served as Sunday School superintendent, program committee secretary, secretary of the trustee board and church announcer.

She was founder of Men and Women on Fire for God, On the Move for Christ radio annual musical. She was a former member of the Solomon Specials Singing Group and the Community Choir with Janie Burroughs. In 2017 she joined Solid Foundation Church of God where she served on the minster’s board.

She departed this life Friday (May 25, 2018) in Select Specialty Hospital, Savannah, after an illness.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Willie Franklin Simpson.

Those left to cherish her memory include a devoted son, Lamar Simpson, of Waycross; granddaughter, Rachelle Simpson, of Blackshear; a sister, Willie Mae O’Hara, of Waycross; brothers-in-law, Johnny Griffin, of Jacksonville, Fla., and Edward Brown (Minnie), of Jesup; god-daughter, Diane Parker; god-son, Marcel Paulk; special friends, Elder Eddie Joyner (Marilyn), Patricia Williams, Judge Michael Devane and family and Betty Nelson; nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Friends are being received a the Porter residence, 915 Blackwell St.

Public visitation will be Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Fluker Funeral Home, 985 Ossie Davis Parkway.

The body will lie in repose in the church Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until the hour of service.

Interment will be in Hazzard Hill Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fluker Funeral Home.

Ernest Williams Jr.

Ernest “Bubba” Williams Jr., 79, of Savannah, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday (May 23, 2018) at The Hospice House of Savannah.

He was born April 4, 1939 in Waycross, the eldest son of Ernest Williams Sr. and Irene Williams.

He accepted Christ as his personal Savior at an early age and became a member of St. Peters Baptist Church, Waycross.

He received his formal education in the Waycross Public School System and graduated from Center High School in 1958. He furthered his education by attending Savannah State College. He was drafted into the United States Army and served for two years.

After his enlistment he returned to finish his education at Savannah State College and graduated with a degree in biological science. While at Savannah State he became a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. He was employed by National Institute of Health (NTH) in Bethesda, Md., from which he retired as a scientist.

He met and married, the love of his life, the late Delores King, of Garden City, and became a devoted and loving father to Charles, Joseph (deceased), Pinkey, Alphonso and Julius King.

In addition to his parents and wife he was preceded in death by his siblings, Elizabeth Tyson, Loretta Johnson, Rose Lee Morgan, Charlie James Williams and Irene Gant.

Those left to cherish his memory in addition to his children include four sisters, Lenora Brown, of McRae, Jo Ann Smith (Fred), Cora Porter (Johnny) and Eva Burse (Leonard Jr.), all of Waycross, a brother, Leon Williams (Gloria), of Waycross, 25 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren, a devoted niece, Clemetine Tyson, a special cousin, Dana Mobley, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

A celebration of life service will be held Saturday at St. Paul C.M.E. Church, 1601 Barnard St., Savannah, at 11 a.m.

Sidney A. Jones Funeral Home, 124 West Park Ave., Savannah is in charge of arrangements (assisted by Fluker Funeral Home of Waycross).

Moultry L. Peace

BLACKSHEAR — Moultry Langford Peace, 82, of Blackshear, passed away Monday afternoon (May 28, 2018) at his residence following a courageous battle with cancer.

Born in Baxley June 6, 1935, he lived in Pierce County for most of his life. He was a graduate of Miami High School and attended the University of Georgia where he was a member of the UGA Flying Club. He served in the U.S. Army, was a veteran in Germany.

He was a retired independent real estate appraiser and farmer. He previously worked as a supervisor for South Georgia Broiler, Inc. for several years and as an appraiser for Ag South Farm Credit.

He was a member of First Baptist Church of Blackshear and was an avid outdoorsman with a heart for passing on the appreciation of the outdoors to future generations of hunters and anglers.

He was a son of the late Walter Handson and Varnie Bell Moody Peace. He was also preceded in death by his step-mother, who raised him, Maude Altman Peace, and all of his brothers and sisters.

Survivors include his wife, Marilyn Joyner Peace, of Blackshear, two sons, Michael Langford (Tanya Lovell) Peace, of Blackshear, and Edward Earle (Zyna Howard) Peace, of Braselton, five grandchildren, Kaitlyn Marie Peace, John Michael Peace, AnnaBeth Kathryn Peace, Zachary Edward Peace and Rachel Caroline Peace, several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Saturday morning at 11 o’clock at First Baptist Church.

Interment will be in the Blackshear Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Friday evening from 6 until 8 at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectively requests that memorials be made to the First Baptist Church Building Fund, 670 Main St., Blackshear, Ga. 31516, Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501, or to Martha Memorial Methodist Church, 6122 Stoney Brook Drive, Blackshear, Ga. 31516.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc. of Blackshear is in charge of the arrangements.

Sylvester Moses

Sylvester Moses, 80, of Ludowici, formerly of Blackshear, passed away Wednesday (May 23, 2018) at the Coastal Manor Nursing Home in Ludowici.

He was born to the late Lester Alfred Moses and Laura Iona Shuman Moses in Blackshear, July 19, 1937. At an early age, he joined Piney Grove Freewill Baptist Church. As an adult, he studied the Jehovah’s Witness doctrine. During his early education, he attended Lee Street High School in Blackshear. He later completed his high school education at Liberty County High School in McIntosh in 1958.

Upon completing his high school education, he married the late Celestine Clark Moses. They migrated to Maywood, Ill., where they lived for many years. During this period of time, he was employed with the Illinois Gas Company until he retired.

In the 1980s, he and Celestine returned to Waycross where he enjoyed his retirement until he suffered a heat stroke in August 2011. This event greatly incapacitated him to the point where he needed around the clock care in a nursing facility where he has remained until the time of his passing.

Survivors include a brother, Richard L. Moses, a nephew, Anthony T. (Elaine) Moses, a niece, Dana Rouse, a grand-nephew, Anthony T. Moses, cousins, extended family and friends.

A viewing will be held from 11 a.m. until noon Saturday, in the chapel of Rainge Memorial.

A service will be held at noon Saturday in the chapel. Discourse and closing prayer will be given by Elder James Foster, of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses, Waycross, owner and operator of Reeal Barbecue, Blackshear.

Interment will follow in Shiloh Cemetery, Moore Street, Blackshear.

Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements

Kenneth A. Batten

HICKOX — Kenneth Andrew Batten, 72, of Hickox, passed away Saturday afternoon (May 26, 2018) at his residence after an extended illness.

Born in Hickox, he was the son of Lee Andrew Batten and Ruby Pauline Blocker Batten. He was also preceded in death by a son, Kenneth Andrew Batten Jr.

He worked for CSX for 44 years and retired as a terminal mechanical superintendent. He was of the Baptist Faith. He, along with other volunteers, helped get the Brantley County Recreation Department started because he loved all children.

He coached many Brantley County rec teams and supported all Brantley County sports. He was an avid fisherman, loved farming, gardening, traveling to see new things and enjoyed meeting new people.

Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Sharon Batten, of Hickox; three daughters and sons-in-law, Tina and Jimmy Thrift, of Hickox, Lora and Scott Rowell, of Hoboken, and Valerie and Dari Thomas, of Blackshear; six grandchildren, Andrea McDowell (Travis), Jake Thrift, Caitlin Rowell, Jarrett Rowell, James Thomas and Jason Thomas; two great-grandchildren, Rylan McDowell and Rhett McDowell; four sisters and brothers-in-law, Janice and the Rev. Hilton Morgan, of Nahunta, Marilyn Lewis, of Fernandina Beach, Fla., Celinda Inman, of Jacksonville, Fla., nd Sue and Mitch Hayes, of Jacksonville, Fla.; several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral was held Tuesday morning at 11 o’clock at the chapel of Frye Funeral home with the Rev. Randy Wainright officiating. Burial followed in Oak Grove Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Jake Thrift, Jarrett Rowell, James Thomas, Jason Thomas, Travis McDowell and Cole Lewis.

Arrangements were with Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

Irene W. Dubberly

BLACKSHEAR — The funeral for Irene Wright Dubberly, 88, was held Wednesday morning at 11 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Officiating was Pastor Gene Wright.

Interment was in the Lake Chapel Cemetery.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Frankie Higgs Sweat

A memorial service for Frankie Jeanette Higgs Person Sweat was held Wednesday morning at Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Richard Hayes officiating.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Dorothy D. Ganas

A funeral for Dorothy Jean Dixon Ganas was held Wednesday afternoon at Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Donnie Tuten and the Rev. Carley Hickox officiating.

Burial followed in Greenlawn Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Darrell Dixon, Jordan Dixon, Kevin Dixon, Scott Dixon, Garrett Ganas, Andy Smith, Neal Smith and Tim Smith.

Serving as honorary pallbearers were members of the Senior Adult Sunday School Class of Haywood Baptist Church.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.