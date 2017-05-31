May 31, 2017

Lexi Rice Crawford

Lexi Rice Crawford, 16, of Waycross, died Monday evening (May 29, 2017) at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House after a courageous battle with cancer.

She was born in Waycross and lived here all of her life. She was a 10th grade student at Ware County High School where she was on the softball team and was an excellent marksman on the WCHS Rifle Team. She was a member of the National Honor Society and was in Advanced Placement Classes.

She always loved to fix hair and do make-up and especially loved to have pictures taken of herself. She had a passion to help others that were sick and hoped that her experience would be able to help other people to be saved.

Survivors include her father and mother, Gary and Christy Crawford Rice, of Waycross; three sisters, Faith Crawford, Mary Catherine Rice and Cammie Crawford, of Waycross; her soul mate, Pacey McMillan, of Waycross; paternal grandparents, Lori Eason, of Jacksonville, and Reid, of Waycross; maternal grandparents, Shawn Crawford, of Blackshear, and Lisa Bechiom, of Waycross; paternal great-grandparents, D.J. and Catherine Corbett, of Waycross; numerous aunts, uncles and other relatives.

A funeral will be held Friday afternoon at 2 o’clock at Swamp Road Baptist Church. The family requests in Lexi’s honor to dress casual for the service. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 5 until 8 o’clock at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Miles-Odum Funeral Home to help offset funeral expenses.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Eunice Carter Manning

Eunice Carter Manning, 90, died Monday (May 29, 2017) at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus, following an extended illness.

She was born in Bacon County but lived most of her life in Waycross. She was a former secretary with the Waycross Housing Authority and member of Brooks United Methodist Church.

She was a daughter of the late Elbert Carter and Addie Yawn Carter. She was married to the late Jesse Clifford Manning and was also preceded in death by a sister, Betty Carter Dowling, and two brothers, Carroll Carter and Benny Carter.

She is survived by her son, Michael Manning (Marie), of Leesburg, Ga.; a grandson, Scott Manning (Angie), of Leesburg; a great-grandson, Ethan Cole Manning, of Leesburg; two sisters, Marcella Altman Sindad, of Christmas, Fla., and Pat Zeigler Wilson (Jerry), of Hixson, Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held 11 a.m. Thursday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

The family will be receiving friends Thursday morning at the funeral home from 10 until 11 o’clock.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Betty Lavern Howard

Betty Lavern Vaughn Howard, 84, of Waycross, passed away Tuesday morning (May 30, 2017) at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House.

She was born March 18, 1933 in Waycross, one of 12 children, to the late Jesse P. Vaughn and Vurrie Laughinghouse Vaughn.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Glen Howard Sr., and eight siblings, Herbert Vaughn, J.P. Vaughn, Lamar Vaughn, Gene Vaughn, Robert Vaughn, Daisy Peavey, Mary Evelyn Cason and Eloyce Dixon.

She worked from the late 1950’s to the early 1960’s at Tuffy’s Drive-In Restaurant, alongside her sister, Daisy Peavey, owner/operator. She was a member of the former North Waycross Church of God.

She loved her family dearly, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was known fondly as “Miss Betty” by her many friends and neighbors at Terrace Garden Apartments where she lived for 17 years.

She is survived by her children, Robert G. Howard Jr., (Ruth), of Newport News, Va., Danny C. Howard (Jean), of Waycross, Gail Dominy, of Westerville, Ohio; five grandchildren, Bob Dominy Jr., of Westerville, Ohio, Sheila Howard Tucker, Jon Howard, Dana Howard Sowell (Brian), all of Blackshear, Erine Bennett Pritchard (Todd), of Ashburn; four great-grandchildren, Nick Howard, Madison and Ethan Pritchard, Mckenzi Whitley; two sisters, Carolyn Sowell (Gene), of Hamlet, N.C., Faye Clark (James), of Miami, Fla.; one brother, Bill Vaughn, of Waycross; six step-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and many friends.

The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the nurses and staff at Memorial Satilla Medical Center and the Hospice Satilla Hospice House, for the tender care they gave her.

A graveside service will be held 1:30 p.m. Thursday in Kettle Creek Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday from 12 until 1 p.m. at Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Edna Mae Cadenhead

Edna Mae Johnson Cadenhead, 101, died Sunday evening (May 28, 2017) at Memorial Satilla Health following a short illness.

She was born in Waycross and lived most of her life here. She graduated from Waycross High School in 1935 and was the last living charter member of Winona Park United Methodist Church where she was a member of the Sojourners and the Fidelis Sunday School Class. She also sang in the choir and was treasurer of the Sunday School class.

She was a daughter of the late Edgar Johnson and Cora Mae O’Quinn Johnson. She was married to the late Retis G. Cadenhead and was also preceded in death by a daughter, Nancy Bolin, and a sister, Juanita Flanders.

She is survived by six children, Floyd Cadenhead (Libby), of Covington, Betty Cheek, of Waycross, Don Cadenhead, of Waycross, Earl Cadenhead (Kathy), of Ohio, Ginger Reade (Scott), of Waycross, and Susan Gibbs (Robert), of Waycross; 12 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held 12 p.m. Saturday at Winona Park United Methodist Church.

Burial will follow in Kettle Creek Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Friday evening at Music Funeral Home from 6 until 8 o’clock.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Vernon W. Ivey

BLACKSHEAR — Vernon W. Ivey, 72, of Blackshear, passed away early Tuesday morning (May 30, 2017) at his residence following a lengthy illness.

Born in Patterson Aug. 21, 1944, he lived in Pierce County most of his life. He worked for Walker Masonry as a brick mason prior to working for Gold Kist Pecans. He was disabled for the last several years due to an injury at work.

He enjoyed woodworking, fishing and going to gospel sings, and he dearly loved spending time with his grandbabies. He was of the Pentecostal faith.

He was a son of the late James Alvin and Inez Hester Walker Ivey. He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Dorothy Brooker and Mary Hodge, and three brothers, Robert Ivey, Cecil Ivey and J.L. Ivey.

Survivors include his wife of 39 years, debijean Sellers Ivey, of Blackshear; three daughters and sons-in-law, Jean and Damon Winters, of Darien, Tori and Howard Harris, of Blackshear, and Candi and David Everett, of Patterson; a son and daughter-in-law, James David and Kelly Ivey, of Chipley, Fla.; four sisters, Linda Frazier (Wayne Davis) and Glenda Heideman, all of Blackshear, Debra Ann (James) Norton, of Patterson, and Mildred Hatcher, of Jesup; a brother, Glenn Brooks Ivey, of Blackshear; a brother-in-law, William Hodge, of Blackshear; 14 grandchildren, Katie Beth Crawford, Chelsey Crawford, Garrett Harris, Luke Harris, Dixie Everett, Dazie Everett, Tank Everett, Megan (Burl) Law, Cassie Parrish, J.D. Ivey, Samantha (Michael) James, Allie (Brian) Dixon, Jacob Winters and Zachary Winters; nine great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews including a special niece and nephew, Reba Atkins, of Offerman, and Rusty Anderson, of Blackshear; and several other relatives and friends.

The funeral will be held Thursday morning at 11 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Interment will be in the Shiloh Cemetery.

Visitation will be held this evening from 6 until 8 at the funeral home.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc., of Blackshear is in charge of the arrangements.

Geneva Davis Yawn

Geneva Davis Yawn, 95, of Waycross, died Friday morning (May 26, 2017) at Hospice Satilla Hospice House.

She was born in Pierce County to the late Jasper Davis and Mackie Allen Davis. She moved to Waycross at a young age and made her home there ever since. She worked as a catalog department manager with J.C. Penny Co. and was a member of Central Baptist Church. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Arthur Yawn Jr., and four sisters, Irene Ballinger, Kathryn Dixon, Ruth Lyons and Virginia Doss.

She is survived by two children, Bill Yawn (wife, Sue), of Reno, Nev., Debbie Coleman (husband, Bob), of Waycross; two grandchildren, Will Yawn, Cathy Yawn Burchett (husband, Gene); two great-grandchildren, Brendan Yawn, Garrett Yawn; a sister, Carol Haynes, of Cleveland, Ga.; a sister-in-law, Betty Pelton, of Colleyville, Texas; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A graveside service was held 10 a.m. Tuesday in Oakland Cemetery with the Rev. Porky Haynes and the Rev. Ben Smith officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Central Baptist Church, 201 Ava St., Waycross, Ga. 31501, or to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Olive Jones Yeomans

Olive Jones Yeomans, 99, passed away late Tuesday night (May 30, 2017) at the Baptist Village Nursing Home.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete but will be announced later by Pearson-Dial Funeral Home.

Rhoda W. Cox

Rhoda W. Cox, 91, of Blackshear died Tuesday evening (May 30, 2017) at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross after an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Bennie James Crews

Bennie James Crews, 76, of Blackshear, died Tuesday morning (May 30, 2017) at his residence following an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Hart Funeral Home in Blackshear.

Irma R. Edgy

BLACKSHEAR — The funeral for Irma Raulerson Nordman Edgy, 96, was held Tuesday morning at 11 o’clock from the Blackshear First United Methodist Church.

Officiating was the Rev. Robert Wood.

Interment was in the Oakland Cemetery.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Helen Mills Cook

A funeral for Eva Helen Mills Cook was held Tuesday morning in The Mitchell Chapel at Baptist Village with the Rev. Mark Williams and the Rev. Bill Carmichael officiating.

Burial followed in Jacksonville National Cemetery in Jacksonville, Fla.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.