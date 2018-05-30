May 30, 2018

Margie L. Smith Meeks

Margie L. Smith Meeks, 73, of Jacksonville, Fla., died Sunday morning (May 27, 2018) at St. Vincent’s Southside Center in Jacksonville after an extended illness.

She was born in Waycross to the late Charles and Mamie Mercer Smith but made Jacksonville her home for the past 50 years.

She was the cafeteria manager at University Christian School and a member of University Baptist in Jacksonville.

She was a family woman, she loved her children and grandchildren and all the time she spent with them. She enjoyed singing and fishing, especially when the fish were biting. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Carl Eugene Smith.

She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Jimmie Meeks, of Jacksonville, Fla.; two daughters, Evelyn Scheider (husband, Lewis), of Jacksonville, Fla., Beth Boals (husband, Mark), of Gainesville, Fla.; a son, Jimmie Meeks II (wife, Laura), of Ludowici; six grandchildren, Taylor Roberts (husband, Bryan), Levi Boals, Jordan Scheider, Lane Boals, Macy Meeks, Hunter Meeks; three great-grandchildren, Haleigh Roberts, Tucker Roberts, and Tanner Roberts; three sisters, Mary Alice Stevens (husband, Jimmy), of Louisiana, Kathy Corbitt (husband, Richard), of Waycross, Donna O’Berry (husband, Ricky), of Waycross; four brothers, Vernon Smith (wife, Mable), of Waycross, Kenneth Smith, of Waycross, Morris Smith, of Blackshear, Terry Smith (wife, Regina), of Waycross; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. in the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Kettle Creek Cemetery.

The family will receive friends beginning at 10 a.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105; The Gideons International, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, D.C. 20090-7251 or Community Hospice & Palliative Care, 4266 Sunbeam Road, Jacksonville, Fla. 32257.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Delene Queen Holton

Delene Queen Holton, 43, passed away at her home on Thursday (May 24, 2018).

She was born Aug. 21, 1974 in Waycross. Her caregiving nature led her into the field of nursing as a career and she always enjoyed taking care of others. Her mother, Sandra Byrd Queen, and her father, Joel Queen, preceded her in death.

Survivors include her husband, Darrell David Holton Jr., of Pitts; a son, Joe Chamberlain Queen and fiancée, Kayla Whilden, of Valdosta; grandson, Sawyer Queen; step-mother, Judy Queen Mohler (husband, Ike), of Waycross; brothers, Tracy and Clayton Queen, of Waycross, and Brandon Queen, of California; step-sisters, Trish Lentz, of St. George, Cheryl Westberry (husband, Jeff), of Screven, and Kathy Joyner (husband, Ronnie), of Waycross; numerous uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. Friday at Christ Church, 837 S. Augusta Ave., in Waycross, with the Rev. Randall McCarthy Jr. officiating.

Howard & Jones Funeral Home, Jesup, is serving the family.

Shirley Altman Temple

Shirley Jean Altman Temple, 72, died Saturday afternoon (May 26, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health after an extended illness.

A native and lifelong resident of Waycross, she owned and operated Tempco and was a member of Swamp Road Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Wilbur Noah Altman Sr. and Josie Estelle Herrin Altman, her husband, Raymond Earl Temple, her son, Roger Eugene Reed, and 10 brothers and sisters.

Survivors include two sons, Dallas Reed and Dennis Reed (Barbara), both of Waycross; one daughter, Dana Reed, of Waycross; two step-daughters, Kaycee Humphrey (Bo) and Krystal Temple, both of Florida; one step-son, Billy Temple (Amanda), of Florida; five grandchildren, Amber Janes (Chris), Cortney Reed, Cameron James Reed, Jessica Clark (Lonnie) and Joshua Stone (fiancée, Amber); nine great-grandchildren; several step-grandchildren; two sisters, Fannie “Billie” Moore (Bob), of Jacksonville, Fla., and Pearl Dowling, of Green Cove Springs, Fla.; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held 10 a.m. Thursday at Swamp Road Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends this evening from 6 until 8 o’clock at the church.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Moultry L. Peace

BLACKSHEAR — Moultry Langford Peace, 82, of Blackshear, passed away Monday afternoon (May 28, 2018) at his residence following a courageous battle with cancer.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Pearson-Dial Funeral Home.