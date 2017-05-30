May 30, 2017

Annie J. Lowman

Annie Jeanette Douberly Lowman, 84, of Patterson, died Thursday morning (May 25, 2017) at St. Vincent’s Medical Center Riverside in Jacksonville, Fla., following a short illness.

A lifelong resident of Pierce County, she was born June 15, 1932 to the late Henry Willy Douberly and Macie Yawn Douberly Crowder. She was a housewife and a longtime member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Patterson.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Lloyd Lowman, her son, Danny Lowman, a grandson, Timmy Lowman, her sisters, Maude Strickland, Martha Taylor, Mary Traugott, Sally Little and Inez Colley, and her brothers, Richard Douberly, Romie Douberly, Arnold Douberly, Robert Douberly, Wiley Douberly, Purdie Douberly and Jimmy Douberly.

Survivors include her two daughters, Linda Herrin, of Hoboken, and Casey Smith (husband, John) of Waycross; six grandchildren, Adam Herrin (wife, Miranda) and Abigail Taylor (husband, Josh), both of Patterson, Sabrina Stevens (husband, David), of Blackshear, Michael Smith (wife, Anna), Gil Smith (wife, Christie Anna), and Jacob Smith, all of Waycross; 11 great-grandchildren, Will Lowman, of Atlanta, Neile Lowman, Allie Reese Herrin and Josh Taylor Jr., all of Patterson, Nathan Smith, of Darien, Cameron Hambrick, Summer Hambrick and Matthew Davis, all of Waycross, and Levin Guinn, Ayden Stevens and Macy Stevens, all of Blackshear; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral took place on Saturday at 4 p.m. at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church with the Rev. I.B. Boyette and the Rev. Edward Colley officiating.

Serving as pallbearers were David Douberly, Joe Douberly, Clarence Douberly, Greg Douberly, Jimmy Douberly and Tommy Colley.

Burial followed in the Mill Creek Cemetery in Patterson.

Peggy Sue Fiveash

Peggy Sue Meade Fiveash, 73, of Waycross, died early Sunday morning (May 28, 2017) at Harborview Nursing Home in Jesup after an extended illness.

She was born in Lyons to the late Raleigh Meade and Edna Sanford and spent all her life in Waycross. She served many years as a police dispatcher for the Waycross Police Department and previously acted as a manager at Shoney’s and a nurse in her earlier years. She had a passion for genealogy, crocheting and especially loved her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Patty Courier.

Survivors include two daughters, Kim Lee (husband, Kyle), of Waycross, Kay Morgan (husband, Brian), of Summerville, S.C.; a son, Jesse Bailey, of Waycross; six grandchildren, Jesse Lee (wife, Mary), Kyla Lee (husband, Colby Eggleston), Ethan Morgan, Mckenna Morgan, Jennifer Dixon (husband, Derek), and Beverly Hunsinger; eight great-grandchildren, Sean Lee, Holly Lee, Cole Lee, Hannah Lee, Willum Eggleston, Tristian Dixon, Mac Hunsinger, Bella Hunsinger; two sisters, Penny Hopkins, Pam Cox; numerous other nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. at the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

Lexi Rice Crawford

Lexi Rice Crawford, 16, of Waycross, died Monday afternoon (May 29, 2017) at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Irma Raulerson Edgy

Irma Raulerson Nordman Edgy, 96, of Blackshear, passed away early Sunday morning (May 28, 2017) at the Baptist Village Nursing Home after a life well lived.

Born in Waycross, Aug. 9, 1920, she lived in Brunswick for several years before moving to Blackshear in 2008. She was a retired registered nurse having worked at hospitals in Waycross, Savannah, Albany and Alaska while being a military wife.

She was a wonderful mother and grandmother and was independent and strong-willed. A little lady full of spunk and spirit, she was never shy about giving her opinion to any family member when she thought they needed it. She enjoyed being with family, doing yard work and gardening, quilting and bird watching. She was a member of the Blackshear First United Methodist Church.

She was a daughter of the late Oliver Wade and Della Middleton Raulerson. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, William Franklin Nordman, her second husband, Eldridge Parnell Edgy, a son, David Nordman, and all six of her sisters and brothers, Merle Anderson, Madge Waters, Daisy Griner, Iris Brooks, Marcus Raulerson and Bascom Raulerson.

Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Kathy and George McQuaig, of Patterson; her son and daughter-in-law, Bob and Rae Nordman, of East Palatka, Fla.; a step-daughter, Ann (John) Destel, of Brunswick; two step-sons, Charlie (Cathy) Edgy, of Waresboro, and Mike (Kelli) Edgy, of Waynesville; four grandchildren, Leigh Nordman, Jake Nordman, Georgia McQuaig and Dee (Chris) White; a great-granddaughter, Elizabeth White; numerous step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral was to be held this morning at 11 o’clock at First United Methodist Church. Visitation was to be held at the church one hour prior to the service.

Interment will be in the Oakland Cemetery.

The family kindly requests that memorials be made to First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 127, Blackshear, Ga. 31516.

Travis ‘Goober’ Batten

Travis D. “Goober” Batten, 66, of Waycross, died early Saturday morning (May 27, 2017) at Hospice of the Golden Isles following a short illness.

Born Dec. 28, 1950 in Blackshear, he was a son of the late Edward Daniel “E.D.” and Kathleen Eason Batten. He lived most of his life in Ware County and was retired from the Swisher International Cigar Factory in Jacksonville, Fla. He was a veteran, having served in the U.S. Marines, and was a member of Freedom Southern Congregational Methodist Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Rickey Batten.

Survivors include his wife of 22 years, Geneva Batten, of Waycross; three daughters, Katie Batten, of California, Roxanne McQuaig (husband, Chris), of Alma, and Lori Rouse (husband, Wayne), of Waycross; his son, Travis “T.J.” Batten, of California; grandchildren, Harlie Hall, of Alma, and Shelby and Randi Rouse, both of Waycross; his brother and sister-in-law, Danny Ray and Helen Batten, of Patterson; two special nieces, Hannah Duncan (husband, Eric), of Brunswick, and Rachel Batten, of Waycross; and several other relatives.

A funeral will take place Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Hart Funeral Home.

Burial will follow in the Hephzibah Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

Caroline Small Pierce

Carolyn Laverne Small Pierce, 67, died Saturday morning (May 27, 2017) at Harborview of Pierce County after an extended illness.

A native and lifelong resident of Waycross, she was formerly employed by Unison Developmental Health in client support.

She was the daughter of the late Barney Horton and Juanita Small.

Survivors include one son, Eugene Antonio Pierce, of Waycross; one daughter, Louise Pierce, of Waycross; two grandchildren, Vidal Pierce and Aniiya Williams; three sisters, Julia Alstin, of Waycross, Shirley Lowe, of Waycross, and Sandra Flynn Morrison, of Atlanta; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Thursday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends 1 until 2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Virginia C. Douglas

A funeral for Bernice Virginia Cox Douglas was held Sunday afternoon at Olivet Church with the Rev. Gary Crawford officiating.

Active pallbearers were Andy Crawford, Charles Conley, Justin Douglas, Steve Douglas, Bryan Crawford, Rick Sikes and Daniel Sills.

Honorary pallbearers were Drew Crawford, Cody Conley, Landon Sikes, Walton Douglas, Corbin James Douglas, Kason Douglas, Jon-Joseph Douglas, Dylan Crawford, Caleb Crawford and Blake Crawford.

Burial followed in Piney Grove Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.

Geraldine Y. Moye

A funeral for Geraldine Youmans Moye was held Sunday afternoon at Second Baptist Church with the Rev. Derwin Griffin and the Rev. Ashley Corbett officiating.

Pallbearers were Cohen Moye Jr., Chris Moye, Jason Moye, Zach Moye, Scott Moye, Cozzie Moye and Joe Moye.

Carrie Lou Denison

PATTERSON — The funeral for Carrie Lou Dixon Boyette Denison, 94, was held Saturday morning at 11 o’clock at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church.

Officiating were her son, the Rev. I.B. Boyette, and her grandson, the Rev. Craig Boyette.

Interment was in the Mill Creek Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were Daniel Walker, Carl Boyette, Michael Boyette, David Boyette, Mitchell Boyette and Lewis Walker.

Honorary pallbearers were members of the Senior Sunday school class.

Lillian Ray White

A celebration of life for Lillian Ray White took place Saturday morning in the Music Funeral Home Chapel with Scripture reading by the Rev. Paul Bailey, tribute of life by April Pierce and Acasia Armstrong, acknowledgements by Linda Mercer and words of comfort by Pastor Carlos White.

Burial was in Oakland Cemetery.

Serving as active pallbearers were Joshua Keyhea, Cleland Jackson, Travis Williams, Derrick Daniels, Marcus Martin and Brandon James.

Honorary pallbearers were the Ware County High School Class of 2008.