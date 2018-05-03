May 3, 2018

Theodore Ratliff

A celebration of life service for Deacon Theodore “Bubba” Ratliff Jr., 89, of Folkston, will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. at St. Matthews Baptist Church Sixth Street, Folkston, with the church pastor, the Rev. Ronnie Pollock bringing words of comfort.

He was born Feb. 17, 1929 to the late Theodore Ratliff Sr. and Elizabeth Webster Ratliff in Folkston. He received his formal education from the Charlton County Public School System. His friends and acquaintances simply called him Joe, Bubba or Deacon.

He was joined in holy matrimony to the late Lilla Mae Maynor with whom he remained dedicated and faithful to for 57 years until her death. He was an employee of Gold Kist Company in Hilliard, Fla., where he retired with more than 30 years of service. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army having served during the Korea War and received an honorable discharge on June 9, 1954.

He accepted Christ as his personal Savior and was a dedicated member of St. Matthews Baptist Church. At St. Matthews, he joined the usher ministry, received its deacon’s ordination and served as Sunday School superintendent. He was a praying man who read his Holy Bible daily and repented daily.

Heaven opened its doors and he welcomed his rendezvous with destiny and departed this world Thursday (April 26, 2018) at his home with no regrets.

In addition to his parents and loving wife, he was preceded in death by two siblings, Evelyn Ratliff and Jimmy Lee Ratliff.

Those celebrating his eventual glorification are caregivers Elvira Williams (Charles), god children, Deborah Young, Avery Stafford and Devin Hannan, a special cousin, Louise L. Haywood, special neighbors, Essie Sims and Dollie Wright, and cousins, other relatives and friends.

The body will lie in repose Saturday at the church from 9 a.m. to the hour of service.

Interment will be in Mt. Carmel Memorial Cemetery, Folkston, with military honors.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fluker Funeral Home, of Waycross.

Ethel J. Williams

A celebration of life service for Ethel J. Williams, 68, will be held Saturday at 3 p.m. at Power House of Faith Church 1508 Louisiana Ave., with Elder Al James presiding and the the church pastor, Elder Kenneth Kirksey, bringing words of comfort.

She was born May 5, 1949 in Homerville to the late Frank Smith Sr. and Helen Smith. She received her formal education from the Clinch County Public School System and graduated from Clinch County High School in 1968.

She continued her education by attending Fort Valley State University.

She was married to the late James Williams and lived in Waycross for many years. She was a former employee of BWay Container Manufactory in Homerville and General Box Company in Waycross.

On Thursday afternoon (April 26, 2018) she departed this life in Memorial Satilla Health after an illness.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by three children and eight siblings.

Those left to cherish her memory include two sons, Terry McCormick (Stacy), of Argyle, and Terrance Gibson, of Waycross; five daughter, Carolyn Middleton (Teddy), of Waycross, Michelle Williams, Melissa Williams, Tilwanna Williams and Patricia Joyner, all of Macon; sisters, Catherine Adams, of Anderson, S.C., Bernice Barr, of Lake City, Fla., Thelma Core, of Orlando, Fla., Cheryl Smith, Elizabeth Smith (Buddy), both of Folkston; a brother, Henry Lee Smith, of Folkston; four grandchildren; one great-grandchild; a special niece, Tonya Calhoun (Joshua), of Homerville; and nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Friends are being received at 1402 Bokum St. Public visitation will be held Friday from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Fluker Funeral Home 985 Ossie Davis Parkway.

The body will lie in repose at the church Saturday from 2 p.m. to the hour of service

Interment will be in Pine Forest Cemetery, Homerville.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fluker Funeral Home.