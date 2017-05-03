May 3, 2017

Cecelia Penry Broida

BLACKSHEAR — Cecelia Grace Penry Broida, 61, of Blackshear, died Monday (Feb. 20, 2017) in Pierce County.

Born Nov. 21, 1955 in Anderson, Ind., she was a daughter of the late Hershel and Josephine Barbara Sokol Penry. She lived many years in Indiana before moving to Largo, Fla. for several years. She moved to Pierce County in the mid 2000s.

She was a member of True Life Church in Patterson.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David Broida.

Survivors include her sister and brother-in-law, Diana and Jack Pierce, of Lorida, Fla., and several nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives.

Memorialization will be by cremation.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to True Life Church, 3437 Drawdy St., Patterson, Ga. 31557.

Hart Funeral Home in Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

Lettie ‘Lee’ Brauda

HORTENSE — Lettie Loretha “Lee” Brauda, 52, of Hortense, passed away suddenly Friday (March 31, 2017) at Southeast Ga. Health Systems in Brunswick.

Born in Folkston, her parents were Jessie Daniel Lee and Ruth Johns Lee Harrison. She was also preceded in death by one sister, Norma Jean Harrison.

She worked as a grill cook at Steak & Shake in Brunswick before she became disabled.

She was a member of Riverside Chapel Baptist Church and enjoyed cooking for her neighbors and friends. She was a giving person with a big heart and loved everyone. She also loved scratch-off tickets and spending time with grandbabies.

Survivors include her husband, John Estus Brauda, of South Carolina, three children and their spouses, Barbara Brauda (Jeremy Arnett), of Hortense, Kimberly Travis (Casey), of Hortense, Joshua Brauda, of Hortense, five grandchildren, Katie Brauda, Tony Brauda, Haley Brauda, Casey Travis III and Adrian Travis, all of Hortense, two brothers, Teddy Lee, of Hortense, and Avery Harrison Jr., of Atkinson, two sisters, Brenda Lee, of Hortense, and Elizabeth Harrison, of Hortense, several other relatives and friends.

The family will have a graveside memorial service Friday at Whitaker Hill Cemetery (corner of Highway 32 and Post Road) from 6 until 7 p.m.

The family will have their final goodbyes from 7 until.

Kenneth M. Logan

Kenneth Mitchell Logan, 58, died Sunday night (April 30, 2017) at Tattnall Healthcare in Reidsville after an extended illness.

He was a native and lifelong resident of Waycross.

He received an auto body repair certificate from Ware Tech, and he was the former owner/operator of B&K Body Shop. In 1989, he achieved one of his greatest accomplishments and became the World Treasure Hunting Champion.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John Wesley Logan Sr. and Virginia Barton Logan.

Survivors include one brother, John Wesley Logan Jr. (Sherry), of Blackshear, aunts, uncles and numerous cousins.

A private family graveside service will be held today at Kettle Creek Cemetery.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Patsy Ann Edwards

Patsy Ann Altman Edwards, 63, of Hoboken, passed away Monday morning (May 1, 2017) at her residence following an extended illness.

Born in Waycross, she was the daughter of Silas Altman and Evelyn Lynn. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Willie Altman.

She was a homemaker and a member of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church. She enjoyed taking care of kids, whether they were family or friends, and she loved the Lord and her family.

Survivors include her husband of 45 years, Randy Edwards, of Hoboken; her son, Kevin Edwards (Logan Lamphere), of Orlando, Fla.; a daughter and son-in-law, Katie Chatham (Cason), of Gainesville, Fla.; four grandchildren, Jake, Tori, Eva and Nico Chatham; two brothers and sisters-in-law, the Rev. Larry Altman (Deborah), of Nahunta, and Ronald Altman (Patsy), of Thalmann; four sisters and brothers-in-law, Gail Stone (Bobby), of Hoboken, Barbara Faircloth (Bill), of Hoboken, Vickie Floyd (Ricky), of Schlatterville, and Katharine Justice (Ottis), of Hoboken; a sister-in-law, Loretta Altman, of Brunswick; and several nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.

Visitation will be held this evening from 6 until 9 at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church in Hoboken.

A funeral will be held Thursday morning at 10 o’clock at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church with the Rev. Larry Altman and the Rev. Mike Yawn officiating.

Burial will follow in Mt. Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Bruce Stone, Doug Altman, Chad Moore, Ronald Altman Jr., Si Altman, Brent Justice, Brad Justice, Scott Herrin and Robert Perrott.

The family will receive friends at her residence, 962 Palmetto Road, Hoboken.

Family and pallbearers are asked to meet at the church by 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

Arrangements are with Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

David R. Steedley

HOMERVILLE — David Ransom Steedley, 71, passed away Monday (May 1, 2017) at Clinch Memorial Hospital, surrounded by his loving family, following a short illness.

He was born Nov. 26, 1945, in Homerville, to the late Jesse Steedley and Edna Grace Fullwood Steedley. He was retired from the U.S. Post Office and drove a school bus for five years.

He was Methodist by faith.

He was preceded in death by three sisters, Geraldine Chapman, Lola Mae Lee and Dartha Guess, and one brother, Earl Steedley.

Survivors are his wife, Tammis Wilson Steedley, of Homerville; one son and daughter-in-law, David and Brandi Steedley II, of Homerville; one step-son and step daughter-in-law, Danny and Stacy Hinson, of Argyle; five sisters and brothers-in-law, Sara Griffin, of Fort Valley, Janice and Elroy Douglas, Juanelle and Chester Mattox, Iris Smith and Robin Jewell, all of Homerville; one brother and sister-in-law, Jesse and Debby Steedley, of Homerville; five grandchildren, Gunner Steedley, Clara Grace Steedley, Hunter Hinson, Dancey Hinson and Huston Hinson; a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. at New Vision Church of God.

Interment will be in the Pine Forest Cemetery.

The family will receive friends this evening from 6 to 8 at the funeral home. The body will be carried to the church one hour prior to the service.

Roundtree Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Gloria Ann Hiott

Gloria Ann Bronson Hiott, 74, died Monday (May 1, 2017) at her residence following an extended illness.

She was a native of Orlando, Fla. She lived most of her life in Ware County.

She was formerly employed at Comfort Inn as a housekeeper, and she was very devoted to her family.

She was the daughter of Leonard Katz Bronson Sr. and Gladys Myers Bronson. She was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Grimes, and a brother, Leonard K. Bronson Jr.

Survivors include her husband, Roy Hiott, of Waycross; three daughters, Tammy Wiggins (husband, Charles), of Waycross, Lisa Manders (husband, Eric), of Dixie Union, and Regina Windsor (husband, Jesse), of Orlando, Fla.; six grandchildren, Heather Hare, Buck Windsor, Jennifer Wiggins, Kiristen Wiggins, Meagan Welch and Alex Manders; three great-grandchildren, Charlie Hare, Cameron Windsor and Simon Walker; two sisters, Donna Carpenter, of Maitland, Fla., and Joyce Lawson, of Lake Helen, Fla.; a special friend, Sandy Moody, of Hoboken; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held 2 p.m. today in the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 1:30 at the funeral home.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Connie C. Thomas

A funeral for Connie C. Thomas was held Tuesday morning at Indian Mound Baptist Church with the Rev. Clayton Davis officiating.

Burial followed in Indian Mound Baptist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Dylan Guy, Joshua Musgrove, Joshua Thomas, Luke Thomas, Barry Vonderau and Robert Vonderau.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.