May 29, 2018

Marcus C. Wagner

BLACKSHEAR — Marcus Christopher Wagner, 35, of Blackshear, passed away Friday evening (May 25, 2018) at his residence following a lengthy illness.

Born in Key West, Fla., Aug. 31, 1982, he lived in Waycross for several years before moving to Pierce County in 1989. He worked for McDonald’s in Waycross many years ago and loved to fish, hunt and go to the beach.

He was an avid Georgia Bulldogs fan as well as a big Atlanta Braves fan. He dearly loved his friends and just hanging out with them. He was a member of Deenwood Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his daddy, Ronnie Moody.

Survivors include his mom, Betty Catlett Moody, of Blackshear; his dad and step-mom, Mark Christopher and Billie Jo Wagner, of Calera, Ala.; four sisters, Tiffany Wagner (Travis Heath), of Blackshear, Chelsea Wagner and Madilyn Wagner, both of Calera, and Brandy Moody, of Nahunta; his brother, J.R. “Ronald” Moody, of Hoboken; two nieces, Kaley Bartolotta and Bethany Heath; five nephews, Chance Moody, Dawson Moody, Gavan Moody, Masyn Hersey and Kelson Moody; and several other relatives and friends.

The funeral will be held Thursday afternoon at 4 o’clock at Deenwood Baptist Church in Waycross.

Memorialization will be by cremation.

Visitation will be held Wednesday evening from 6 until 8 at the funeral home.

The family kindly requests all past and present R.A.’s from Deenwood Baptist Church to serve as honorary pallbearers and are asked to meet at the church by 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc. of Blackshear is in charge of the arrangements.

Frankie H. Sweat

Frankie Jeanette Higgs Pearson Sweat, 88, of Waycross, died Monday morning (May 28, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health after an extended illness.

She was born in Waycross to the late Tom and Leona Giddens Higgs and lived here all of her life. She graduated from Waycross High School in 1947 and retired from King Edward Cigar Factory. She was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses. She loved working with flowers and in her yards.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Joseph M. Pearson, second husband, Fred L. Sweat, four sisters, Frances Tillery, Myrtice Chappelear, Johnnie Boatright and Leona Miller.

Survivors include three children, Joey Pearson (wife, Debbie), of Waycross, Tommy Pearson (fiancée, Lisa), of Waycross, Tedi Palmore (husband, Wade), of Athens, Tenn.; seven grandchildren, Kyle Pearson, of Bradenton, Fla., David King (wife, Mary), of Waycross, Jennifer Anderson, of Waycross, Jeanette Lee, of Athens, Tenn., Jason Lee, of Athens, Tenn., Justin Pearson (wife, Mindy), of Waycross, Aaron Banks, of Waycross; nine great-grandchildren; two sisters, Gladys Dixon, of Houston, Texas, Clara “Flutie” Thomas, of North Augusta, S.C.; one brother, Jimmy Higgs, of Waycross; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A memorial service will be held Wednesday morning at 11 at the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel.

The family will receive friends Wednesday morning beginning at 10 am at the funeral home.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Norma Charlene Allen

Norma Charlene Fallin Allen, of Eatonton, died Thursday (May 24, 2018) at the age of 67 at Legacy Health and Rehabilitation in Greensboro.

Born in Zebulon, Ga., Sept. 9, 1950, she was one of three children of the late Melvin and Mattie Dawson Fallin. She grew up in Thomaston and graduated from Robert E. Lee High School. She received a degree in accounting and data processing from ABAC, where she met her future husband, Grover Allen.

Grover and Charlene were married on June 2, 1973. She was successful in her career, with 20 years of service to First Union Bank in Waycross, where she served as president. She was a faithful member of Central Baptist Church and its choir for many years. She served on the board of trustees for Baptist Village for a number of years.

The family moved to Macon in 1994 where she retired from First Union in 2000. They moved to Eatonton from Macon in 1999. She was a faithful member of Lakeside Church in Greensboro and a longtime treasurer of Habitat for Humanity in Eatonton.

Family was most important to her and she enjoyed participating in family activities and gatherings. She also enjoyed being with her friends, traveling and gardening.

In addition to her husband, Grover Allen, she is survived by her daughter, Meredith Allen Janka (Nick), of Grand Prairie, Texas, son, Brent Allen (Sissy), of Forsyth, two brothers, Melvin Fallin (Phyllis) and Harold Fallin, six grandchildren, Blake Eubanks, Dillon Eubanks, Colson Janka, Carlie Allen, Connor Janka and Campbell Janka, other relatives and many friends.

The funeral was held at 3 p.m. Sunday at Lakeside Church, 5800 Lake Oconee Parkway, Greensboro, with the Rev. Jay Thompson officiating.

Interment will be today at 11 a.m. at Valley Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Thomaston.

The family requests that any memorials be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 26 Broadway, 14th Floor, New York, N.Y. 10004.

McCommons Funeral Home, 109 W. Broad St., Greensboro, Ga. (706) 453-2626, was in charge of local arrangements.

A guestbook is available at www.mccommonsfuneralhome.com

Dorothy Dixon Ganas

Dorothy Jean Dixon Ganas, 85, died Saturday morning (May 26, 2018) at her residence in Dixie Union.

She was a native and lifelong resident of Ware County. A 1948 graduate of Wacona School, she retired from Memorial Hospital (now Memorial Satilla Health) in Waycross as a medical secretary and transcriptionist. She was a member of Haywood Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Nathan Eugene Smith and Vera Davis Smith, her first husband, Emmett Leavy (E.L.) Dixon Sr., her second husband, Harry Vernon Ganas, and her sister, Mary Ann Smith Bennett.

Survivors include her two sons, Leavy Dixon (Joan), of Waycross, and Wally Dixon (Jessie), of Waycross; one step-daughter, Carol Ganas Medders, of Alma; seven grandchildren, Renee Dixon Smart, Bonnie Dixon Collins, Stephanie Dixon Johnson, Scott Dixon, Kevin Dixon, Jordan Dixon and Darrell Dixon; 13 great-grandchildren; one greatgreat-grandchild; two step-grandchildren, Michelle Glass and Charlie Barnard; five step-great-grandchildren; one sister, Jane Smith Gunter, of Waycross; two brothers, Edward Smith and Joel H. “Buck” Smith, both of Waycross; and numerous brother-in-laws, sister-in-laws, nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery.

The family will receive friends the hour prior to the service.

The Haywood Baptist Church Senior Adult Sunday School Class is asked to meet 3:40 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home to serve as honorary pallbearers.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Irene W. Dubberly

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Irene Wright Dubberly, 88, of Jacksonville, passed away early Tuesday (May 22, 2018) at Memorial Medical Center in Jacksonville.

Born in Mershon Feb. 24, 1930, she lived in Jacksonville since 2009. She was a homemaker and enjoyed crocheting, canning, cake decorating and Bluegrass Gospel music. She also enjoyed reading her Bible daily, puzzles, magazines and watching TV ministries.

She was a daughter of the late Ambrose and Minnie Bethany Blalock Wright. She was preceded in death by her husband, Hubert Carlos Dubberly, a daughter, Judy Sirmons, a grandson, Bryan O’Neal, her sister, Thelma Warren, and four brothers, Hayden Wright, Herbert Wright, Haven Wright and Huel Wright.

Survivors include two daughters and a son-in-law, Nancy O’Neal and Diana Alice and Dana Fanger, all of Jacksonville; a son and daughter-in-law, Dennis Hubert and Bonnie Dubberly, of Lake Worth, Fla.; a brother and sister-in-law, Herman and Juanita Wright, of St. Marys; a sister-in-law, Yoshiko Wright, of Mershon; seven grandchildren, Melissa and David Laskarzewski, Stephanie and Jimmy Hooper, Timmy and Sherrell Green, Travis and Jessica Dubberly, Curtis and Sheri Dubberly, Sherri Thorsen and Bobby and Connie Sirmons; 11 great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Wednesday morning at 11 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Interment will be in the Lake Chapel Cemetery.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the Lake Chapel Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 75 Rollie Deal Road, Bristol, Ga. 31518.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc. of Blackshear is in charge of the arrangements.

Shirley Altman Temple

Shirley Jean Altman Temple, 72, died Saturday afternoon (May 26, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health after an extended illness.

A native and lifelong resident of Waycross, she owned and operated Tempco and was a member of Swamp Road Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Wilbur Noah Altman Sr. and Josie Estelle Herrin Altman, her husband, Raymond Earl Temple, her son, Roger Eugene Reed, and 10 brothers and sisters.

Survivors include two sons, Dallas Reed and Dennis Reed (Barbara), both of Waycross; one daughter, Dana Reed, of Waycross; two step-daughters, Kaycee Humphrey (Bo) and Krystal Temple, both of Florida; one step-son, Billy Temple (Amanda), of Florida; five grandchildren, Amber Janes (Chris), Cortney Reed, Cameron James Reed, Jessica Clark (Lonnie) and Joshua Stone (fiancée, Amber); nine great-grandchildren; several step-grandchildren; two sisters, Fannie “Billie” Moore (Bob), of Jacksonville, Fla., and Pearl Dowling, of Green Cove Springs, Fla.; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held 10 a.m. Thursday at Swamp Road Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday at the church.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com.

Kenneth A. Batten

HICKOX – Kenneth Andrew Batten, 72, of Hickox, passed away Saturday afternoon (May 26, 2018) at his residence after an extended illness.

Born in Hickox, he was the son of Lee Andrew Batten and Ruby Pauline Blocker Batten. He was also preceded in death by a son, Kenneth Andrew Batten Jr.

He was a retired terminal mechanical superintendent for CSX and was of the Baptist faith. He, along with other volunteers, helped get the Brantley County Recreation Department started because he loved all children and thought they needed to be involved in sports.

He coached many Brantley County recreation teams and supported all Brantley County sports. He was an avid fisherman, loved farming, gardening, traveling to see new things and enjoyed meeting new people.

Survivors include his wife, Sharon Batten, of Hickox; three daughters and sons-in-law, Tina and Jimmy Thrift, of Hickox, Lora and Scott Rowell, of Hoboken, and Valerie and Dari Thomas, of Blackshear; six grandchildren, Andrea McDowell (Travis), Jake Thrift, Caitlin Rowell, Jarrett Rowell, James Thomas and Jason Thomas; two great-grandchildren, Rylan McDowell and Rhett McDowell; four sisters and brothers-in-law, Janice and the Rev. Hilton Morgan, of Nahunta, Marilyn Lewis, of Fernandina Beach, Fla., Celinda Inman, of Jacksonville, and Sue and Mitch Hayes, of Jacksonville, Fla.; several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Visitation was held Monday evening from 6 until 8 at Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

A funeral was to be held this morning at 11 o’clock at the chapel of Frye Funeral home with the Rev. Randy Wainright officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Jake Thrift, Jarrett Rowell, James Thomas, Jason Thomas, Travis McDowell and Cole Lewis.

Arrangements are with Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.fryefh.com

Geneva Brown

Geneva Brown, 72, died Saturday morning (May 26, 2018) in Select Specialty Hospital, Savannah after an illness.

Funeral arrangements will be announce later by Fluker Funeral Home.

Margie L. Meeks

Margie L. Meeks, 73, of Jacksonville, Fla., died early Sunday morning (May 27, 2018) at Community Hospice in Jacksonville after an extended illness.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Sylvester Moses

Sylvester Moses, 80, of Ludowici, formerly of Blackshear, passed Wednesday (May 23, 2018) at the Coastal Manor Nursing facility in Ludowici.

He was born to the late Lester Alfred Moses and Laura Iona Shuman Moses in Blackshear, July 19, 1937.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.raingememorialchapelinc.com

Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

Abraham Thompson Sr.

A homegoing service for Abraham “Lee” Thompson Sr. was held Saturday at noon at Scott Chapel United Methodist Church where the Rev. Brenda S. Johnson is pastor.

The Rev. Donald Mathis, pastor of M.L. Harris Memorial United Methodist Church, Columbus, delivered words of comfort entitled “Moving Day” from II Corinthians 5:1-10, and II Corinthians 4:16-18.

Honorary pallbearers were members of the class of 1970.

Active pallbearers were Brando Britton, Ronald David, Earl Frederick, Curtis Golden, Larry Lively and Neal McGauley

Memorialization was by cremation.

Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home of Blackshear was in charge of arrangements.

Charles Lamar Lee

A funeral for Charles Lamar Lee was held Sunday afternoon at Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Freddie Smith officiating.

Burial followed in Oakland Cemetery.

Pallbearers were James Stewart, Heath Harper, Chad Mulkey, Josh Banach and Collen Harper.

Honorary pallbearers were William Dixon and D.J. Sanders.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Mary Jane White

Mary Jane Gardner White, 86, went to be with her Lord and Savior Thursday morning (May 24, 2018) at Baptist Village Retirement Communities after an extended illness.

A native of Pensacola, Fla., she lived most of her life in Florida before moving to Waycross in 1996. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church and was a member of the Chancel and Keenager choir.

She was the daughter of the late Dan Bert Gardner and Vollie Mae Miller Gardner, and the wife of the late Clarence D. White.

Survivors include one daughter, Latisha Carver (husband, Jody), of Blackshear, two sons, Ron White (wife, Christine), of Mt. Calvary, Wis., and the Rev. David L. White (wife, Tina), of Blackshear, one sister, Bell Lee, of Katy, Texas, numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held 11 a.m. Thursday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Waters Cemetery in Pierce County.

The family will receive friends 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Trinity United Methodist Church Organ Fund, 1005 Church St., Waycross, Ga. 31501 or Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com