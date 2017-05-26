May 27, 2017

Eva Helen Mills Cook

Beloved precious mother Eva Helen Mills Cook ran into the arms of Jesus Thursday (May 25, 2017) at 92 years of age with family by her side.

She was born in Dallas, Texas, but resided in Waycross. She was a member of First Baptist Church. She graduated from Irving High School where she was editor of the yearbook, a majorette and an honor student.

She graduated from Draughons Business College before attending Baylor University and later Southwestern Theological Seminary.

She was a church pianist and also worked as a church secretary. She married Dr. Robert S. Cook, of West Texas, on Aug. 29, 1942. She taught at Ridgecrest and Glorietta Baptist Assemblies and was a writer for the Sunday School Board (Lifeway) for 17 years. She taught piano and played for area churches in retirement.

She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, Walter and Hattie Mills, and a brother, Clayton Mill, of Arlington, Texas.

She is survived by her children, Randall Cook and Barbara Clarkson and her husband, Bruce, and grandchildren, Julie Fooshee, Robert Clarkson and David Clarkson

A funeral will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday at The Mitchell Chapel at Baptist Village. A graveside service will be held 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at Jacksonville National Cemetery in Jacksonville, Fla.

The family will receive friends 9 until 10 a.m. Tuesday at The Mitchell Chapel.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

SMSgt. Raymond David Cornelius Jr.

USAF Retired SMSgt. Raymond David Cornelius Jr. passed away peacefully in his sleep at the Emory L. Bennett Memorial Veterans Home, Daytona Beach, Fla., Thursday (May 11, 2017).

Born Aug. 15, 1930 in Homerville, Sgt. Cornelius was 86 at the time of his death.

He was born into a farming family in rural southern Georgia where he learned at an early age self-reliance, hard work, responsibility, faith in God and Jesus Christ, and the importance of family.

At the time of his death, he was reading the autobiography of Five Star General Douglas MacArthur. Not coincidentally, Sgt. Cornelius embodied MacArthur’s sense of duty, honor, country.

He began his career in the Army Air Force as a cook in the signals corps. He later became an aircraft mechanic. His service to his country includes assignments in South Carolina, Korea, California, Delaware, Canada, Germany, the Philippines and Massachusetts. He also performed his duties in Vietnam, Thailand, Iceland and many other places that took him away from his family in order to better serve his country. He did so faithfully.

After he retired from the Air Force, he served briefly as a police officer and then continued as an air craft mechanic for Lockheed International in Georgia and for the King of Saudi Arabia in Riyadh.

He finished his working career as a machinist for Rollison Engineering in Florida. He and his wife Yolande Marie Delisle (deceased 2001) spent their off -duty time fishing the waters of central Florida and their summers in Quebec, Canada where they enjoyed a summer cabin on the banks of the Yamaska River.

They, and later he, would take their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren fishing. He was an amateur wood worker who produced professional furniture. He made hope chests for his grand and great-granddaughters. For friends and family, he crafted bedroom furniture, built-in cabinetry, shelves, book cases and tables.

You had only to mention that you needed a piece of furniture and he would be there with notepad and tape measure. His was a life time of service to others.

He was a troop leader for the Boy Scouts of America while stationed in Germany, the president of the Otis AFB Rod and Gun Club and a fourth degree Knight of Columbus, Sanford, Fla. He often helped fight fires while stationed in Southern California and volunteered to help build the perimeter fence at St. Catherine of Sienna Catholic Church, Rialto, Calif.

Sgt. Cornelius was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, son and friend.

Surviving him are a daughter, Deborah Crim-Fiscus, of DeLand, Fla.; a son, Raymond (Margaret), of DeLand, Fla.; eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; his younger sisters, Audrey Mock, of Waresboro, Martha Westover, of Hawthorne, Fla., and Sally Smith, of Valdosta.

His younger brothers, Ivan and Lamar, and daughter, Robin, predeceased him.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Thursday, June 29, at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Waycross, with Father Bob Cushing officiating.

Interment will follow the Mass at Arabia Cemetery in Clinch County.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in memory of Sgt. Cornelius be made to either the American Cancer Society or the American Diabetes Association.

Oliver T. Mallory Sr.

The celebration of life service for Oliver T. “Sonny” Mallory Sr. will be held Tuesday at 12 p.m. at Perry Brothers Funeral Home, 1100 Ossie Davis Parkway, Waycross, with the Rev. Timothy Warren presiding and Elder Kenneth Kirksey offering words of comfort.

Burial and committal services will follow in Shiloh Cemetery, Blackshear.

The cortege will assemble at the 1801 Toomer St. on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. Visitation will be held on Monday from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Perry Brothers Funeral Home.

He was born Aug. 26, 1933 in Blackshear, to the late Simon Mallory and Ojetter Simon Mallory Rice. He attended the Waycross Public Schools and following school he worked at the Atlantic Coastline Railroad (currently CSX).

He also worked at Dixie Concrete, Gibbs Concrete and the city of Waycross, from which he retired from in 1985. He served his country proudly in The United States Army from 1952 thru 1954 and received and honorable discharge from active duty.

In still serving his country he married Mary Mallory Ellis in 1952 and to this union four children were born, Oliver T. Mallory Jr., Beverly Mallory, Faith Mallory and Elsie Mallory, all of Waycross.

On Tuesday (May 23, 2017), Mallory transitioned from his earthly home into eternal rest.

He is survived by his children, Oliver Mallory Jr., of Macon, Beverly Mallory, Faith Mallory (Charles Johnson) and Minister Elsie Mallory, all of Waycross; four grandchildren, Chenequea Ellis, of Atlanta, Michael Mallory (Latricia), Brandon Brown, of Valdosta, and Algernon Troutman; three great-grandchildren, Chase, Makayla and Michael Payton.

In 1968, he married Margaret Taylor Hill until her demise Jan. 12, 2012. He also leaves to cherish his memories a step-daughter, Debra Lavern Hill Avinger, of Jacksonville, Fla.; granddaughter, Tonisha Avinger, of Jacksonville, Fla., Tara Hill Parkinson (Noel), of Henderson, Nev.; four great-granddaughters; and a host of friends and other relatives.

Condolences and sympathy may be expressed by signing the online guestbook at www.perrybrothersfuneralhome.com

Professional services are entrusted Perry Brothers Funeral Home, 1100 Ossie Davis Parkway, Waycross.

Joseph R. Thompson

WARNER ROBINS — Joseph Randall Thompson, 55, passed away in his home Thursday (May 25, 2017).

The funeral will be held Sunday at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Heritage Memorial Funeral Home, Warner Robins.

Missy Blumenthal will officiate. Interment will follow in Parkway Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.

He was born May 7, 1962 in Cordele. Before his retirement, he worked as a medical coding auditor and spent his career traveling the United States representing multiple companies. His main concern was always the welfare of the doctors.

Though he had an entrepreneur’s spirit, his true passion in life was singing and sharing music with his family and friends. He is remembered as kind-hearted with unlimited generosity and thoughtfulness.

He was a loving husband, father, son, brother, grandfather and uncle who will be greatly missed.

He was preceded in death by his father, Gerald Lee Thompson Sr.

His memory will forever be treasured by his loving wife of 24 years, Michelle Austin Thompson; sons, Nathaniel Edd Thompson, of Hawkinsville; Joseph Lee Thompson, of Warner Robins; his mother, Laverne Bennett, Waycross; brother, Gerald Lee (Pamela) Thompson Jr., of Waycross; sisters, Deborah Ann (Raymond) Canterbury, of Ashburn; Whitney Anderson, of Savannah; grandchildren, Kolton Randall Thompson, of Hawkinsville, Violet Elizabeth Thompson, of Warner Robins; and numerous nephews and nieces.

Heritage Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

A guestbook is available at www.heritagemfh.com

Christine F. Courson

A funeral for Christine Foster Courson was held Friday morning at Telmore Pentecostal Holiness Church with the Rev. Paul Womack Jr. officiating.

Burial followed in Telmore Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Andrew Porter, Jeffrey Porter, Max Porter, Paul Porter, Perry Porter and Tanner Ungos.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Hazel Shipes

A funeral for Hazel Miles Shipes was held Friday afternoon at First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Barry Giddens officiating.

Burial followed in Oakland Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Michael Hartle, William Hartle, Gardner Shearous, Caleb Shipes, Christopher Shipes and Devin Shipes.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.