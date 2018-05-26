May 26, 2018

Mary Jane G. White

Mary Jane Gardner White, 86, went to be with her Lord and Savior Thursday morning (May 24, 2018) at Baptist Village Retirement Communities after an extended illness.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will announced later by Music Funeral Home.

Irene W. Dubberly

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Irene Wright Dubberly, 88, of Jacksonville, passed away Tuesday (May 22, 2018) at Memorial Medical Center in Jacksonville.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Pearson-Dial Funeral Home.

David Lee Wakefield

A memorial service for David Lee Wakefield was held Friday morning at Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Dana Swain officiating.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.