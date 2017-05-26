May 26, 2017

Virginia C. Douglas

Bernice Virginia Cox Douglas, 84, of Waycross, entered her heavenly home on Wednesday (May 24, 2017).

She was born in Waycross Dec. 18, 1932 to Mathew Henderson and Mabel Thrift Cox. She was married to the late James Henry Douglas Sr. from April 5, 1952 until his death on June 17, 1990.

She was received in Jamestown Baptist Church upon her profession of faith on April 13, 1986 and upon her baptism on April 27, 1986. She was a faithful member of Olivet Church and had written that the Lord Jesus Christ came first in her life.

Secondly the greatest things in her life were her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Every day and night there was not a one of them she didn’t pray for and think of always, “that I say my children means my son-in-law and daughters-in-law, I love them as my own.” She was the kitchen director at Southside Baptist School in the 1990s and was a homemaker most of her life.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by, eight brothers, Morrice, Burlice, Ruil, Joel, Math Jr., Lamar, Earl and Paul, two sisters, Verla Brown and Ann Price, step-son, James Henry Douglas Jr., and son, John Charles Douglas.

Survivors include one step-daughter, Agnes Douglas, of Waycross; daughter, Joan Carol Crawford (husband, the Rev. Gary Crawford), of Waycross; son, Joel Allan Douglas (wife, Gloria Tatum Douglas); daughter-in-law, Anita Douglas; seven grandchildren, Andy Crawford (Jae), of Richmond Hill, Charles Conley (Camille), of Waycross, Tatum Sikes (Rick), of Waycross, Justin Douglas (Catrina), of Waycross, Steve Douglas, of Blackshear, Bryan Crawford (Amanda), of Waycross, and Christy Sills (Daniel), of Blackshear; 17 great-grandchildren, Lexi, Drew and Abby Crawford, of Richmond Hill, Cody, McKenzie and Carrigan Conley, of Waycross, Madison Carson and Landon Sikes, of Waycross, Walton and Corbin James Douglas, of Waycross, Kason and Emma Douglas, of Blackshear, Jon-Joseph Douglas, of Screven, Dylan, Caleb and Blake Crawford, of Waycross, and Morgan Bailey, of Blackshear; one sister, Vonice Carter, of Waycross; one brother, Ruil Eugene Cox (Linda), of Fayetteville; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held Sunday afternoon at 3 at Olivet Church. Burial will follow in Piney Grove Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Saturday evening from 6 until 8 o’clock at the funeral home.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Lillian Ray White

Lillian Ray White transitioned from her earthly home to her heavenly home Tuesday (May 23, 2017).

She was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and devoted friend. Her love for helping others was reflected in everything that she did

She was born to Dr. Gene Arthur Ray and Monika Jean Ray on Sept. 8, 1961 in Surth, Germany. She graduated from Seventy First High School of Fayetteville, N.C. in 1979.

She was united in Holy matrimony to Johnny White Sr. on March 24, 1983. To this union two children were born.

She was preceded in death by her husband and two brothers, William Ray and David Ray.

Survivors include her two loving children, Johnny White Jr, and Maria Nicole White; grandchildren, Rhianna Nicole Mateyka and Jazmyne Danielle White, all of Waycross; her parents, Dr. Gene Arthur Ray and Mrs. Monica Jean Ray, of Lawton, Okla.; a brother, Tommy Ray (Peng), of Houston, Texas; nephews, Vincent Ray, of Houston, Texas, and Austin Ray, of Oklahoma; niece, Sarah Ray, of Houston, Texas; brother-in-law, the Rev. Claudell Faith Robertson, of Clarksville, Tenn.; mother-in-law, Brownie White Cunningham, of Waycross; aunts, Alfredo Schwarzkoes, Dorothy Smith (Frank), Wanda Grett (Don), Margie Gray (Dan), Delsey King (Bill), Mary Johnson; uncles, Tom Ray (Sonja), the Rev. Johnny White (Ruby); god-son, Quienlum Lucas, of Waycross; god-daughter, Jade Campbell, of Waycross; a devoted cousin, Linda Mercer and family, of Waycross; and a host of cousins, other relatives and friends.

The funeral will be held at the Music Funeral Home Chapel on Saturday at 11 a.m.

Visitation will be this evening from 6 until 8 at the funeral home and at 1304 Darling Ave., Waycross.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Geraldine Moye

Geraldine Youmans Moye, 92, of Waycross, died Thursday morning (May 25, 2017) at Harborview Satilla Nursing Home after an extended illness.

She was born in Pierce County to the late Thomas L. Youmans and Hattie Eunice Youmans. She made Pierce and Ware counties her home for her entire life. She was a homemaker and a member of Second Baptist Church of Waycross. She enjoyed fishing, gardening, music and playing the piano.

Most of all she loved her family and any time she was able to spend with them. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jack W. Moye Sr., two sons, Cohen H. Moye Sr. and Jeffrey Moye, and numerous brothers and sisters.

She is survived by four children, Melanie Hauner (Joe), of Hoboken, Laura Belch (Rob), of Waycross, Timothy Moye, of Waycross, Jack Moye (Beverly), of Waycross, 11 grandchildren, Sean Merkle, Charles Merkle, Michael Merkle, Joseph Moye (Nicole), April Moye, Cohen Moye Jr. (Cynthia), Chris Moye (Yeralda), Jason Moye (Mandy), Carrie Reents (Mark), Jessie Moye, Amery Moye; 26 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held 4 p.m. Sunday at Second Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Saturday from 5 until 7 p.m. at Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Oliver T. Mallory Sr.

Oliver T. Mallory Sr., 83, passed away Tuesday (May 23, 2017) at St. Vincent Medical Center Riverside, in Jacksonville, Fla., after a brief illness.

The Mallory family will receive friends at 1801 Toomer St. and the Hill family will receive friends at 914 “J” St.

A funeral is scheduled for Tuesday at 12 p.m. at Perry Brothers Funeral Home Chapel, 1100 Ossie Davis Parkway.

Visitation hours will be on Monday from 6 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Complete funeral arrangements will be announced later by Perry Brothers Funeral Home.

Derwin Eugene Davis

Derwin Eugene Davis, 33, of Daytona Beach, Fla., formerly of Waycross, passed away Thursday (May 25, 2017) from an accident in Palatka, Fla.

He was the son of Joseph Derwin Davis and Mary Mayo Davis, of Waycross, and the husband of Latisha Davis, of Daytona Beach, Fla. He attended the public schools of Ware County.

The family is receiving friends at his parents’ home, 1206 Mary St., Waycross.

Funeral arrangement and a list of survivors will be announced later by Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.raingememorialchapelinc.com

Annie J. Lowman

Annie Jeanette Lowman, 84, of Patterson, died Thursday morning (May 25, 2017) at St. Vincent’s Medical Center Riverside in Jacksonville, Fla., following an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Hart Funeral Home in Blackshear.

Donald Gurley

PEARSON — Donald “Don” Gurley, 56, of Pearson, passed away Wednesday (May 24, 2017) at Hospice Satilla Hospice House in Waycross, following an extended illness.

Born Jan. 5, l961, he was the son of Curtis and Betty Simmons Gurley. He had made his home in Millwood for many years before moving to Pearson 15 years ago.

He was production manager at Fleetwood for many years and later worked at C.T. Transportation as a truck driver before poor health forced him to retire.

He enjoyed spending time with family, friends and especially his grandchildren. He also enjoyed woodworking, fishing, Georgia football, music and dancing.

He was a member of New Harmony Grove Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife, Wendy James Gurley, of Pearson; his parents, Curtis and Betty Simmons Gurley, of Millwood; two sons, Matt Gurley (wife, Michelle), of Pearson, Jarrett Gurley, of Alma; three step-sons, Jared James, of Pearson, Kinnon Holt (wife, Sara), of Virginia, Devin Taft, of Pearson; daughter, Kortney Gurley, of Pearson; step-daughter, Whitney Taft Lopez (husband, Rene), of Pearson; sisters, Brenda Mizell (husband, Lee), of Axson, Linda O’Berry (husband, Rondal), of Millwood, Tina Thompson (husband, Perry), of Millwood, Nelda Beverly (fiancé, Rufus Douglas), of Millwood; six grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Saturday at 2 p.m. at New Harmony Grove Baptist Church with the Rev. Jamey Smith and the Rev. Clayton Davis officiating.

Interment will follow in New Harmony Grove Church Cemetery.

Visitation will be held this evening from 6 until 9 o’clock at New Harmony Grove Baptist Church.

The body will lie in state at the church on Saturday from 1 o’clock until the funeral hour.

Relihan Funeral Home in Pearson is in charge of the arrangements.

William Coggin Jr.

William Carter “Bill” Coggin Jr., 75, of Waycross, died early Thursday morning (May 25, 2017) at St. Vincent’s Medical Center in Jacksonville after an extended illness.

He was a native of Ware County, son of the late William Carter Coggin Sr. and Mary Francis Sanders Coggin. He was retired from Bell South/AT&T after 35 years of employment, was a member and deacon of Second Baptist Church of Waycross and served his country in the U.S. Air Force.

Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Barbara Ann Wade Coggin, of Waycross; two sons, William Carter “Bill” Coggin III (wife, Jennifer), of Atlanta, Brian Coggin (wife, Sara), of Alma; three daughters, Ann Lane (husband, Alan), of Waycross, Lynn Dowling, of Waycross, Lori Sands (husband, Kevin), of Statham; a sister, Patricia Sears (husband, George), of Cumming; 18 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

The funeral will be held Sunday afternoon at 2 o’clock at Second Baptist Church in Waycross, 301 Tomberlin Road, with the Rev. Derwin Griffin officiating.

Interment will follow in Corinth Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery in Bacon County.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home in Alma between 6 and 9 p.m. Saturday.

The body will be carried to the church Sunday at 1 p.m. to lie in state.

Active pallbearers will be Dusty Dowling, Davy Dowling, Austin Lane, Dexter Dowling, Michael Dowling and Aaron Lane.

Honorary escort will be Billy Coggin IV, Kaleb Sands, Trevor Dowling, Brandon Coggin, Kameron Sands and Justyn Coggin.

Crosby Funeral Home is in charge of all the arrangements.

Carrie Lou Denison

Carrie Lou Dixon Boyette Denison, 94, of Patterson, passed away late Wednesday night (May 24, 2017) at the Baptist Village Nursing Home.

Born in Patterson March 12, 1923, she lived in Pierce County all of her life. She was a homemaker and was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church where she was in the Seniors Sunday School Class. She loved to cook and at one time ran the Screven Café and the Patterson Café.

She was a daughter of the late Jasper Lamar and Avie Laverne Griner Dixon. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Eathern Lewis Boyette, her second husband, Melvin L. Denison, a grandson, Terry Walker, three sisters, Nell Gates, Miriam Barnard and Daisey Bell Spradley, and all three of her brothers, J.B. Dixon, Elmer Dixon and C.S. Dixon.

Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Vonnice and Marvin Walker, of Patterson; two sons and daughters-in-law, I.B. and Joyce Boyette and Lamar and Linda Boyette, all of Patterson; a sister, Laverne Parker, of Patterson; seven grandsons, Lewis (Angie) Walker, Daniel (Bryanny) Walker, David (Julie) Boyette, Carl (Cindy) Boyette, Craig (Alissa) Boyette, Michael (Logan) Boyette and Mitchell (Jordyn) Boyette; a granddaughter-in-law, Andrea Walker; 11 great-grandchildren, Dylan Boyette, Ryan Boyette, Faith Boyette, Allison Boyette, Ben Walker, Wesley Walker, Jesse Walker, Dow Walker, Caleb Walker, Rhyse Boyette and Mia Boyette; three great-great-grandchildren, Julie Walker, Jamie Walker and Riley Walker; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Saturday morning at 11 o’clock at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church.

Interment will be in the Mill Creek Cemetery.

Visitation will be held this evening from 6 until 8 at the funeral home.

The family requests that members of the Seniors Sunday School Class serve as honorary pallbearers and are asked to meet at the church by 10:30 Saturday morning.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc., of Blackshear is in charge of the arrangements.

Sandra Dale Dixon

BLACKSHEAR — The funeral for Sandra Dale Dixon, 53, was held Thursday morning at 11 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Officiating was Pastor Mark Carver.

Interment was in the Shiloh Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were Ron Lloyd, Ronnie Lloyd, Chuck Price, Ray Boyett, Brant Boyett and James Dixon.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

John Wayne Strickland

A funeral for John Wayne Strickland was held Thursday afternoon at Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Michael Flynn officiating.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.