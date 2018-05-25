May 25, 2018

Charles Lamar Lee

Charles Lamar Lee, 64, of Waycross, died Wednesday night (May 23, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health of Waycross after a sudden illness.

He was born in Waycross to the late Sheriff Robert E. Lee and Marie Carter Lee. He made Waycross his home for the majority of his life. He was a graduate of Okefenokee Technical College with a degree in forestry.

He worked for John King Ford and Waycross Molded Products before his health caused him to retire early. He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church.

As a young boy, he auditioned and landed the lead role of Sammy alongside film veteran Dan Haggerty in the Hollywood movie “Tender Warrior” that was filmed in the Okefenokee Swamp.

He then spent some time after that in Hollywood doing voice work for motion picture studios. He was an avid card player and enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his great nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Sheriff Robert E. Lee and Marie Carter Lee Pritchard, an infant sister, Lina Marie Lee, a brother, Robert E. Lee Jr., his step-father, Judge M.C. Pritchard, and a brother-in-law, Dr. H.K. Heath Jr.

He is survived by his sister, Sharon Lee Heath, of Waycross; two nieces, Millie Lee Heath, of Waycross, Dr. Lina Heath Harper, of Waycross; two step-sisters, Selina Pritchard Pinckney (husband, James), of Waycross, Susan Pritchard Aldridge (husband, James), of Blackshear; a step-brother, Marion Cleveland Pritchard Jr. (wife, Blanche), of Waycross; his aunts, Sue Carter Kicklighter (husband, Caroll), of Blackshear, Betty Carter Stewart, of Alma; his great-nieces and nephews, Hannah Harper, Amber Williamson, Heath Harper (wife, Shandi); and a sister-in-law, Melinda Burke Lee, of Waycross.

A funeral will be held 2 p.m. Sunday in the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Sunday beginning at 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

Gary T. Coker

ENIGMA — Gary T. Coker, 51, of Enigma, passed away Wednesday (May 23, 2018) at Tift Regional Medical Center.

His funeral will be held at 3 p.m. today at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Tifton with Bishop Michael Spikes and the Rev. Mitch Hall officiating.

He will be laid to rest at Cumorah Cemetery in Douglas.

The family will receive friends today from 1 p.m. until the hour of the service at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Tifton.

Born July 21, 1966 in Tifton, he was the son of Harvey Thomas Coker, of Enigma, and the late Shirley Jackie Smith Coker.

He was employed with the Berrien County Recreation Department and was president of the Gold Leaf Football Officials Association.

In addition to his father, he is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Jadison and Thomas Johns, of Callahan, Fla., and Sky and Remington Steedley, of Inverness, Fla., and one brother and sister-in-law, Terry A. “Tony” and Stacey Coker, of Sharpsburg.

Flowers will be accepted or memorial gifts may be made to the Family Memorial Fund, 4866 Fire Tower Road, Enigma, Ga. 31749.

Jacqueline S. Bowdry

The homegoing celebration for Jacqueline Small Bowdry will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. at St. Peters Baptist Church, 300 Fireman St., where the Rev. Norris L. Woods Sr. is the church pastor.

The Rev. Dr. Berwyn Lamar will offer words of comfort.

The body will lie in repose in the church from 9:30 a.m. until the hour of service.

The cortege will assemble at the family residence, 815 Lee Ave., Saturday at 10:30 a.m.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home this evening from 5 until 7 p.m.

Jacqueline Small Bowdry was born Feb. 13, 1951 in Jacksonville, Fla., to the late Willie James Weatherspoon and Irene Fullwood Kinsey.

She received her early education in the Duval County, Fla. school system. She went on to further her education at Waycross College in Waycross.

She attended Mt. Olive Baptist Church. She served as church secretary for many years. She loved the Lord, her church and her church family. She was a faithful member for more than 30 years.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Freddie Bowdry, three sisters and two brothers.

She entered eternal rest on Friday (May 18, 2018).

She leaves to mourn her three daughters, Paula Lane (Willie), Andrea Collins (Anthony) and Angelina Gibson, all of Jacksonville, Fla.; two sons, James Small, of Jacksonville, Fla., and Fred Bowdry, of Brunswick; five granddaughters, Alexis, Tramaine, Rolonda, Artavia and Asia; three grandsons, Trevarius, Hakeem and Anthony Jr.; eight great-grandchildren, Alexander, Christopher, Anastasia, Evan, Amari, Zoe, Legend and Six; one god-son, Calvin Andrews; one brother, Wille Weatherspoon (Sarah); four aunts, Ernestine Fullwood, Verdell Fullwood, Rosemary Fullwood (William) and Mary Hayes; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Mary G. White

Mary G. White, 86, died Thursday morning (May 24, 2018) at the Baptist Village Retirement Communities following an extended illness.

James ‘Bud’ Fullard

A funeral for James Henry “Bud” Fullard was held Thursday afternoon at Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Joey Chancey officiating.

Burial followed in Piney Grove Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Ricky Fullard, Cole Fullard, Bailey Fullard, Brandon Fullard, Paul Carter and Austin Fullard.

Bernard S. Pearson

BLACKSHEAR — The funeral for Bernard Sylvester Pearson, 89, was held Thursday morning at 11 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Officiating were Dr. Bill Young, Sharon Godwin and the Rev. Robert Wood.

Masonic rites were conducted by the Blackshear Masonic Lodge No. 270.

Interment was in the Blackshear Cemetery.

Honorary pallbearers were employees of Pearson-Dial Funeral Home along with all area funeral directors and preachers.

