May 25, 2017

Albert ‘Gee’ Blount Sr.

A celebration of life service for Albert “Gee” Blount Sr., 85, of Folkston, will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Greater Faith Missionary Baptist Church in Folkston with the pastor, Bishop Van Baker, offering words of comfort.

He was born Feb. 26, 1932 in Pine Hill, Ala., to the late Elwin Blount and Cincinnati Lynch Blount. He received his formal education from the Wilcox County Public School System.

“Gee,” as he was affectionately known, moved to Homerville in the 1950s as a young man and he resided there for several years. He later moved to Folkston in the late 1950s where he lived until his demise.

He gave his life to the Lord at an early age and was a member of Springhill Baptist Church in Silco in Camden County where he attended faithfully until his health began to fail. He was a hard worker and a man of few words but with a big and loving heart.

On Tuesday (May 16, 2017), the angels descended from Heaven and Albert Blount Sr. entered into his eternal rest. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Minnie Blount, a son, Albert Blount Jr., and a grandson, Victor Blount.

Those left to cherish his memory include his children, Dale Walker (Joseph), Darrell Epps, Londell Blake, Jeffery Blount (Lois) and Robert Green (Maxine), 16 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, a devoted granddaughter, Courtney Smith, a niece, Betty Joe Conner, nephews, Dave George and Charles George, a special friend, Kenneth Austin Sr., a host of other relatives and friends.

Friends are being received at the home of his son-in-law and daughter, Joseph and Dale Walker, 842 Indian Trail, Folkston.

The body will lie in repose at the church Saturday from 9 a.m. to the hour of service.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fluker Funeral Home of Waycross.

Queen Victoria Moody

A celebration of life service for Queen Victoria Moody, 92, of Folkston, will be held Saturday at 3 p.m. at. Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church, 18 Mt. Carmel St., Folkston, with the pastor, the Rev. Antwon Nixon, offering words of comfort.

She was born March 19, 1925 in Palmetto, Fla., where she received her formal education. Her parents were the late Frank Kelly Sr. and may Bell Guyton. She moved to Georgia at an early age where she met and married the late Otis Moody Jr.

She became a member of Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of the Rev. Singletary where she served faithfully for many years on the usher board and also worked with the kitchen ministry. She loved her church and all her pastors.

She was a very loving, kind person and her congenial character won a place in the hearts of those privileged to have known her. She was a retired domestic worker and caretaker.

On Thursday morning (May 18, 2017), God called her from her earthly home to her heavenly home after an illness.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a son, Wallace Moody, and two brothers, Frank Kelly Jr. and Louise Kelly.

Those left to cherish her memory include, two loving daughters, Scottia Gaston and Mary Ann Moody, both of Folkston; a son, James Sheard, of Sarasota, Fla.; two sisters, Susie Kelly and Eleanor Jones, both of Kingsland; a brother, Samuel Kelly (Deloris), of Kingsland; three grandchildren, Antonio Moody Sr. (Wanda), Fredrick Taylor (Nicole), both of Folkston, and Tonya Moody, of Roslindale, Mass.; seven great-grandchildren, Deshantel Moody, of Kingsland, Antonio Moody Jr., Tyler Taylor, Travon Taylor, Traven Taylor, all of Folkston, Kamisha Pringle, Keyanni Whyte, both of Roslindale, Mass.; six great-grandchildren, Armaini Moody, Raymond Moody, Samya Moody, all of Kingsland, Ricardo Taylor Jr., Kyleigh Taylor, Ramani Hairston-Pringle, of Roslindale, Mass.; four sisters-in-law, Lillie Bailey, of Dade City, Fla., John Ethel Myers (Carl), Aggie President (Nathaniel) and Mary Lou Kelly, all of Folkston; special friends, Eloise Hamilton and Joe Ratliff, both of Folkston; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Friends are being received at the Moody residence, 355 Mt. Carmel St., Folkston.

The body will lie in repose Saturday at the church from 1 p.m. to the hour of service.

Interment will be in Mt. Carmel Memorial Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fluker Funeral Home of Waycross.

Virginia B. Douglas

Virginia B. Douglas, 84, of Waycross, died Wednesday afternoon (May 24, 2017) at Satilla Care Center.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Carrie Lue Denison

Carrie Lue Barnard Boyette Denison, 94, of Patterson, passed away late Wednesday evening, (May 24, 2017) at the Baptist Village Nursing Home.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete but will be announced later by Pearson-Dial Funeral Home.

James ‘Jimmy’ Rewis

FARGO — James Lamar “Jimmy” Rewis, 68, passed away Tuesday (May 23, 2017) at South Georgia Medical Center, Valdosta, surrounded by his loving family, following a short illness.

He was born Aug. 19, 1948 in Homerville to the late James Rewis and Ruby Deloach Rewis. He was a retired bee keeper. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a member of the Southeast Georgia Bee Keepers Association.

Survivors are his wife, Jean Hill Rewis, Fargo, two daughters, Cindy Rewis, Fargo, and Nancy Rewis, Valdosta, one son, Randy Rewis, Homerville, one granddaughter, Angel Rewis, Tifton, a special cousin, Janice Rewis, Statenville, his best friend, Junior Allen, Homerville, his two beloved pets, Maggie and Millie, a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Friday at 2 p.m. at Cornerstone Baptist Church.

Interment will be in the Wayfare Church Cemetery, with military honors.

The family will receive friends Friday from 12 to 2 p.m. at Cornerstone Baptist Church.

He had asked that everyone come dressed casual and that caps be made welcome.

Honorary pallbearers are to be all local bee keepers who are asked to be at the church at 1:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.roundtreefuneralhome.net

Roundtree Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Hazel Miles Shipes

Hazel Miles Shipes, 103, died Monday evening (May 22, 2017) at Baptist Village Retirement Communities after an extended illness.

She was a native and lifelong resident of Waycross.

A 1930 graduate of Waycross High School, she retired from Georgia Natural Gas Company as bookkeeper.

She was an active and devoted member of First United Methodist Church. She served as church secretary and was a member of the Arthur Moore Sunday School Class.

She was a former flower judge for the Georgia Federated Garden Club, and she will always be remembered for her love of dancing.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Franklin Pierce Miles and Esther Finn Miles, her husband, John Laurie Shipes Sr., and two siblings, Frankie Miles and Dan Miles.

Survivors include one daughter, Laura Esther Shipes King (late husband, John Thomas King III), of Milledgeville, two sons, John Shipes Jr. (wife, Violet), of Waycross, and Franklin Miles Shipes, of Atlanta, six grandchildren, Marguerite King Goswick, Teresa King Hartle, Elizabeth King, David Shipes, Jason Shipes and Anna Shearouse, and numerous great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held 2 p.m. Friday at First United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

The family will receive friends 1 until 2 p.m. Friday at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church, 410 Williams St., Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Lillian Ray White

On Tuesday (May 23, 2017), Lillian Ray White transitioned from her earthly home to her heavenly home.

She was born Sept. 8, 1961 in Surth Germany. Preceding her in death were her husband, Johnny Lee White Sr., and two brothers, William Ray and David Ray.

She leaves to cherish her memory, two loving children, Johnny Lee White Jr. and Maria Nicole White, grandchildren, Rhianna Nicole Mateyka and Jazmyne Danielle White, her parents, Dr. Gene Arthur Ray and Mrs. Monica Jean Ray, a brother, Tommie Ray (Peng), mother-in-law, Ms. Brownie Cunningham, brother-in-law, Claudell Faith Robertson, and a host of other relatives and friends.

The funeral will be held at the Music Funeral Home Chapel on Saturday at 11 a.m.

Visitation will be on Friday from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home and at 1304 Darling Ave., Waycross.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.