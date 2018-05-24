May 24, 2018

Abraham Thompson Sr.

Abraham Thompson Sr., 65, of Blackshear, entered eternal rest suddenly on Tuesday (May 15, 2018) at Satilla Memorial Hospital in Waycross.

Born in Blackshear Nov. 29, 1952, he was the youngest of 11 children born to Lonnie Thompson Sr. and Susie Washington Thompson. He was affectionately known as “Lee” to his family.

He was a 1970 graduate of Blackshear High School and a 1974 graduate of Albany State College (now university) where he earned a bachelor degree in history and political science. While at ASC, he was active in Albany State Theatre group where he displayed his acting talents in several theatrical productions.

After graduating from college, he joined the U.S. Navy, where he was deployed on several missions as a radioman aboard the aircraft carrier U.S.S. Saratoga for much of his time in the Navy. After his honorable discharge from the U.S. Navy in 1978, he attended Valdosta State College (now university) and began employment with the CSX Transportation in Waycross as a switchman.

In later years, he worked as an engineer with the railroad. He retired in 2012 after 34 years of distinguished service.

He was a faithful and hardworking member of Scott Chapel United Methodist Church in Blackshear where he would willingly do any task he was asked to do. He also served as administrative board chairperson for several years.

He thoroughly enjoyed and loved his church and its members.

A very community-oriented person, he served on the Community Christmas program committee, and after his retirement, he volunteered with the cemetery cleanup committee and other community organizations.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lonnie and Susie Washington Thompson, his sisters, Martha Thompson and Rebecca Bray, and his brother, Eddie Thompson.

He was a very friendly, outgoing, talkative and charismatic person who left a lasting and profound impact on his survivors.

He is survived by his wife, Peggy; children, Cicely, Abraham Jr., Rebecca and Susie Amanda Thompson; his sisters, Alberta Thompson, of Patterson, Mattie Daniels (Charles), of Blackshear, Bobbie Wing (John), of East Point, and Dollie Clayton (James), of Fort Washington, Md.; his brothers, Lonnie Thompson Jr., of Norfolk, Va., Albert Thompson, of Blackshear, William Thompson, of Detroit, Mich.; a nephew, who was more like a brother, Harvey Gates (Carletha), of Bowie, Md.; his Aunt Ida, Uncle Romeo, cousin Albert Payne Jr. (Nathalie) and other nieces, nephews, cousins, church family, and friends.

Visitation will be held Friday from 5 until 7 p.m. at Rainge Memorial Funeral Home, 505 Ware St., Blackshear.

A homegoing service will be held Saturday at 12 p.m. at Scott Chapel United Methodist Church, 423 Highway Ave., Blackshear, with the Rev. Brenda S. Johnson, pastor, presiding, and the Rev. Donald Mathis offering words of comfort.

The cortege will assemble at 11:15 a.m. Saturday at 3613 Cason Road, Blackshear.

Memorialization will be by cremation.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.raingememorialchapelinc.com

Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

Jacqueline S. Bowdry

The homegoing celebration for Jacqueline Small Bowdry will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at St. Peters Baptist Church, 300 Fireman St., where the Rev. Norris L. Woods Sr. is the church pastor.

The Rev. Dr. Berwyn Lamar will offer words of comfort.

The body will lie in repose in the church from 9:30 a.m. until the hour of service.

The cortege will assemble at the family residence, 815 Lee Ave., Saturday at 10:30 a.m.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday during visitation from 5 until 7 p.m.

Jacqueline Small Bowdry was born Feb. 13, 1951, in Jacksonville, Fla. to the late Willie James Weatherspoon and Irene Fullwood Kinsey.

She received her early education in the Duval County, Fla. School system. She went on to further her education at Waycross College in Waycross.

She attended Mt. Olive Baptist Church. She served as church secretary for many years. She loved the Lord, her church and her church family. She was a faithful member for more than 30 years.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Freddie Bowdry, three sisters and two brothers. She entered eternal rest on Friday (May 18, 2018).

She leaves to mourn her three daughters, Paula Lane (Willie), Andrea Collins (Anthony) and Angelina Gibson, all of Jacksonville, Fla.; two sons, James Small, of Jacksonville, Fla., and Fred Bowdry, of Brunswick; five granddaughters, Alexis, Tramaine, Rolonda, Artavia and Asia; three grandsons, Trevarius, Hakeem and Anthony Jr.; eight great-grandchildren, Alexander, Christopher, Anastasia, Evan, Amari, Zoe, Legend and Six; one god-son, Calvin Andrews; one brother, Wille Weatherspoon (Sarah); four aunts, Ernestine Fullwood, Verdell Fullwood, Rosemary Fullwood (William) and Mary Hayes; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Anthony Wayne Ray

Anthony Wayne “Tony” Ray, 41, died Wednesday (May 16, 2018) at his residence in Patterson.

A funeral will be held Saturday at 2 p.m. at St. James AME Church in Pearson. The body will be placed in the church at 12:30 p.m. Burial will be at Mud Creek Cemetery in Lakeland.

Visitation will be Friday from 5 to 6 p.m. at Welch & Brinkley Funeral Home.

He was born to Carolyn Mae Burch on May 27, 1977 in Axson. His maternal grandparents, Burley Lee Ray and Annie Mae Edwards Ray, a foster mother who raised him as a son, Susie Mae Edwards Welch and Horace Welch Sr., preceded him in death.

He leaves to mourn his loss and cherish his memories, his mother, Carolyn Mae Burch; his father, Reginald Grace, of Patterson; one brother, Tyrone Lashore (Flossy), of Mershon; one sister, Angela (Michael) Graston Camillo, of Knoxville, Tenn.; family members, Catherine (Everett) Jernigan Sr., of Patterson, Mary Grace (Larry), of Albany, Worsie (Jimmy) Taylor, of Michigan, Lillie Bell Davis, of Bradenton, Fla., Emma Lou (Elder John Henry) Edwards, of Gradenton, Fla., Myrtice McNeal, of Palmetto, Fla., Mary Mitchell, of Atlanta, Walter Lee (Ethel) Brown Ray, of Bradenton, Fla., Burley Ray Jr. (Susan), of Orlando, Fla., Frankie Lee (Kathleen) Ray, of Douglas, Roy Will Ray, Joe Edward Lee Brown Ray, of Queens, N.Y.; aunts, Liza Mae Edwards, Mary Ann Edwards, of Bradenton, Fla.; other brothers and sisters, the Rev. Michael (Jennifer) Godwin, Daron (Sandra) Godwin, Dickie (Faye) Godwin, Rakeen (Ivory) Godwin, Jakeen (Laquana) Godwin, Michael (Fateamia) Godwin Jr., Jeremy Godwin, Jerry Coleman, Thomas (Nellie) Welch, Horace (Linda) Welch; a host of aunts uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

The family is receiving friends at the home of his mother, 6631 Patterson Drive, of Patterson.

Charles Lamar Lee

Charles Lamar Lee, 64, of Waycross, died Wednesday evening (May 23, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross after a brief illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

James ‘Bud’ Fullard

James Henry “Bud” Fullard, 52, of Waycross, died Tuesday afternoon (May 22, 2018) at his residence after a short illness.

He was born in Waycross to the late James Junior Fullard and Nell Thrift Fullard. He lived here all of his life and formerly worked for R.B. Parker Construction, took care of the family farm and more recently worked for Earthwise Industries. He was of the Baptist faith and loved hunting.

Survivors include his wife, Bobbi Jean Fullard, of Waycross; one son, Brandon Fullard (fiancée, Shelli), of Waycross; one daughter, Kylie Carter (husband, Paul), of Waycross; two step-daughters, Toni Wright, of Waycross, Jordan Owens (husband, Robert), of Waycross; 12 grandchildren; two sisters, Mamie McDonald (husband, Neal), of Waycross, Vicki Thrift (husband, Larry), of Millwood; four brothers, Timmy Fullard (wife, Marina), of Atlanta, Ricky Fullard (wife, Laura), of Waycross, Andy Fullard (wife, Adena), of Lawrenceville, and Chris Fullard, of Waycross; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held Thursday afternoon at 3 o’clock at the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel.

A private family burial will follow in Piney Grove Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Thursday afternoon beginning at 2 o’clock at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Miles-Odum Funeral Home, 130 Screven Ave., Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Onna B. Musgrove

A funeral for Onna Bennett Musgrove was held Wednesday morning at Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. John Cox and Henton Bennett officiating.

Burial followed in the Church of God at Millwood Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Alan Clark, Jeffrey Crews, Christopher Fralick, McKinley Musgrove, Michael Musgrove and Luke Williams.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Rev. Hilton Martin

A funeral for the Rev. Hilton Martin was held Wednesday afternoon at New Life Church with Bishop Gary Lewis, the Rev. Andrew F. Peacock Jr. and the Rev. Gary Delk officiating.

Burial followed in Jordan Cemetery. The graveside service was officiated by the Rev. Jerry Martin.

Pallbearers were Donnie Brigmond, Philip Collier, Jackie Flanagan, Victory Gilbert, Mickey Mancil and Wendell Smith. Serving as honorary pallbearers were all ministers and members of Southview Church of God in Douglas.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.