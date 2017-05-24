May 24, 2017

John Wayne Strickland

John Wayne Strickland, 65, entered into eternal rest Monday afternoon (May 22, 2017) at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross.

A native and life-long resident of Waycross, he was a 1970 graduate of Waycross High School. He had a life-long career as a CSX locomotive electrician. He not only took pride in his work, but he also valued the friendships he made there.

He was an avid Georgia Bulldog fan who loved life, his family, friends and sports. He was a truly devoted father, husband, grandparent and friend. He will forever be missed. He leaves his memory to be cherished by all whom he left behind.

He was born in Ware County to the late Charley Leroy and Maebelle Beverly Strickland. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Lavon York and Laverne Strickland.

Survivors include his wife, Winder Jean Strickland, of Waycross; three sons, Joey Wayne Strickland (wife, Angela), Jarrin Bess and Ranaldo “Wally” Bess (wife, Ambi); two daughters, Lucille Marie Strickland and Jharyn Dane Bess, all of Waycross; five grandchildren, Dawson, Jonathan, Amiyah, Titus and Rylan; four sisters, Latrelle Clements (husband, Richard), of Wake Forest, N.C., Bonnie Chancey (husband, the Rev. Chester), of Waycross, Glenda Williams (husband, Tom), of Raleigh, N.C., and Linda Williams (companion, Marvin), of Waycross; two brothers, Charles Strickland and his twin, Dwayne Strickland (wife, Linda), both of Waycross; half brother, Ray “Bo” Beverly (wife, Nell); several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Thursday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Michael Flynn presiding.

The family will receive friends this evening from 6 until 8 o’clock at the funeral home.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Hazel Miles Shipes

Hazel Miles Shipes, 103, died Monday evening (May 22, 2017) at Baptist Village Retirement Communities after an extended illness.

She was a native and lifelong resident of Waycross. A 1930 graduate of Waycross High School, she retired from Georgia Natural Gas Company as bookkeeper. She was an active and devoted member of First United Methodist Church. She served as church secretary and was a member of the Arthur Moore Sunday School Class. She was a former flower judge for the Georgia Federated Garden Club, and she will always be remembered for her love of dancing.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Franklin Pierce Miles and Esther Finn Miles, her husband, John Laurie Shipes Sr., two siblings, Frankie Miles and Dan Miles.

Survivors include one daughter, Laura Esther Shipes King (late husband, John Thomas King III), of Milledgeville; two sons, John Shipes Jr. (wife, Violet), of Waycross, and Franklin Miles Shipes, of Atlanta; six grandchildren, Marguerite Miles Shipes, Teresa King Hartle, Elizabeth King, David Shipes, Jason Shipes and Anna Shearouse; and numerous great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and other relatives.

A funeral will be held 2 p.m. Friday at First United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

The family will receive friends 1 until 2 p.m. Friday at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church, 410 Williams St., Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Lillian White

Lillian White, 55, died Tuesday morning (May 23, 2017) at her residence following a short illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

Jerome Dean Chastain

Jerome Dean Chastain, 54, died suddenly Sunday (May 21, 2017) at his residence in Waycross.

He was a native and lifelong resident of Waycross.

He was a son of the late Charles Linton Chastain Sr. and Joyce Laverne Henderson Chastain. He was preceded in death by a sister, Sandra Chastain, and a brother, Johnny Chastain.

He is survived by a daughter, Brittany Hendrix (husband, Josh), of Waycross; two grandchildren, Oakie Hendrix and Zadie Hendrix, both of Waycross; a sister, Elaine Hickson (husband, Richard), of Waycross; three brothers, Charlie Chastain Jr. (wife, Janet), of Fayetteville, Tenn., Jimmy Chastain (wife, Teresa), of Waycross, and Jeffrey Chastain (wife, Jo Ann), of Orlando, Fla.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Friday night at Hosanna Church of the Lord Jesus Christ from 5 until 7 o’clock. Memorialization will be by cremation.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in his honor to Music Funeral Home, 1503 Tebeau St., Waycross, Ga. 31501, to help with funeral expenses.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Sandra Dale Dixon

Sandra Dale Dixon, 53, of Waycross, passed away Sunday (May 21, 2017) at her residence.

Born in Folkston, March 16, 1964, she lived in Ware County most of her life. She was a homemaker and was of the Baptist faith. She enjoyed cooking and dearly loved her grandchildren.

She was a daughter of the late Revis Lewis Dixon Sr. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Wayne Dixon, and by a brother, John Boy Dixon.

Survivors include two sons, Keith Tarver Dixon and David Wayne (Kayla) Dixon, all of Waycross; her mother, Judy Lloyd Dixon, of Waycross; three sisters, Sherry Dixon, of Waycross, Lisa (Randy) Williams, of Blackshear, and Margie (Ethan) Highsmith, of Waycross; two brothers, Revis (Shelly) Dixon, of Blackshear, and Rodney (Barbara) Dixon, of Nicholls; three grandchildren, Keilan Dixon, Kylan Dixon and Mason Dixon; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Thursday morning at 11 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Interment will be in the Shiloh Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Wednesday evening from 6 until 8 at the funeral home.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc., of Blackshear is in charge of the arrangements.

Christine F. Courson

Christine Foster Courson, 74, died Monday evening (May 22, 2017) at Coffee Regional Medical Center following an extended illness.

She was born in Dade County, Fla., but resided in Ware County most of her life. She was a former seamstress and member of Oak Grove Holiness Baptist Church.

She was a daughter of the late Fred Hampton Foster and Frances Whitney Foster Brown. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert Foster and Junior Foster, and a sister, Geraldine Foster.

She is survived by her husband, Lavell Courson, of Bickley; a son, Stevie Lavell Courson (Hope), of Bickley; two daughters, Tina Nichols (Jeff), of Bickley, and Tammy Teresa Sauls (Jason), of Chattanooga, Tenn.; eight grandchildren, Jeffery Porter, Kristy Taylor (Chuck), Kara Birge (Daniel), Kendra Erven (James), Andrew Porter (Ashley), Ashley Sauls, Daulton Sauls, and Crystal Courson; eight great grandchildren; two sisters, Dorothy Foster Whitley (Frankie), of Bickley, and Leaffie Thomas, of Bickley; a special friend, Wanda Roberts, of Bickley; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held 11 a.m. Friday at Telmore Pentecostal Holiness Church. Burial will follow in Telmore Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Thursday evening at Music Funeral Home from 6 until 8 o’clock.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Jerome Washington

Jerome Washington, 50, of Valdosta, formerly of Bristol, died early Sunday morning (May 21, 2017) in Florida from a fatal motorcycle accident.

Visitation will be Friday from 5 until 7 p.m. at St. James MBC on the Ridge, 5600 Aarons Way, Patterson.

The funeral will be held at Crossing Jordan Baptist Church, 1401 Cypress St., Valdosta, Saturday at 11 a.m. where the Rev. Ronnie Mathis is pastor.

He was the son of the late Deacon George Ray Washington Sr. and the late Mrs. Gurnie Washington.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Annie E. Washington, of Valdosta; children, Asa Washington and William Davis; siblings, Kim Washington, Pam Washington, Al Washington and George Ray Washington Jr.; several uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Memorialization is through cremation.

Harrington Funeral Home, 713 Lake Park Road, Valdosta, is in charge of arrangements.

Local obituary is courtesy of Rainge Memorial Chapel, Inc.

Jasper Paul Tuggle

Jasper Paul Tuggle, 76, of 634 Cherry St., Blackshear, passed away Wednesday (May 10, 2017) at Malcolm Randall VA Medical Center in Gainesville, Fla.

He was born Dec. 29, 1940 in Macon. His parents were Charlie Wesley and Mattie Black Tuggle. He was the youngest of four siblings.

He received his basic education from Bibb County Schools. After graduating from Ballard-Hudson High School, he enrolled into Fort Valley State College where he earned a B.S. degree in sociology. He was drafted in the U.S. Army and left to fulfill his obligation one day after graduating from Fort Valley State College.

After serving in the Vietnam War, he returned to Macon where he worked with his father in the furniture repair and refinishing business. He later became owner and operator of Tuggle Furniture Shoppe. He not only took pride in his occupation, which he learned from his father, but he truly relished the friends he made through his business and community.

He met the love of his life and soulmate, Patricia Miller, at Fort Valley State College. While circumstances initially kept them apart for many years, eventually all roads led back to Patricia Miller. Paul and Patricia were united in Holy Matrimony Nov. 15, 1998 and shared an unwavering devotion to one another that was obvious all.

In his early years, he joined Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, Macon. After moving to Blackshear, he joined Greater St. James A.M.E. Church, where he served on the trustee board, steward board, Sons of Allen, and finance committee. He dedicated many hours to the maintenance of the church and the upkeep of the grounds.

He was a faithful member of the following organizations: Consolidated Men’s Club, Gardenia/Sunflower Club, NAACP, Blackshear Housing Authority Board of Commissioners (chairman), American Legion and Pinochle Club of Waycross.

He had a passion for family, children, music and history. He was an avid reader, master gardener, and master chef. He devoted his life to serving God and others.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie Wesley and Mattie Black Tuggle, and brothers, Herbert L. Tuggle and Charles M. Tuggle Sr.

He leaves to mourn his passing, his loving wife, Patricia Miller Tuggle, of Blackshear; sons, Jasper Paul Tuggle Jr. and Lewis Lee (LaToya) Smith, of Macon; sibling, Mildred Kitchens, of Gray; eight grandchildren, Gabrielle, Jamil, Michael, Diamond, Lauryn, Logan, Janiah and Ja’Vonte; nieces and nephews, Tanya Tanksley, Janice Kitchens, Phyllis (Earl) Thurmond, and Charles Tiggle Jr. He is also survived by his god-children, other relatives and many devoted friends, including his childhood friend, Gordon (Josephine) Davis.

A celebration of life was held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Greater St. James A.M.E. Church, 626 Cherry St., Blackshear, with the Rev. Gerald Copeland, pastor, delivering words of comfort, “It Ain’t Looking Good.”

Active pallbearers were Brother Benjamin Evans, Brother Eric Glover, Brother William Gray, Brother Theo Mackey, Brother Robert Tapley and Brother Guy Washington.

Honorary pallbearers were Greater St. James A.M.E. steward board and trustee board, Consolidated Men’s Club and Brother Raymond H. Greene

Burial followed in Shiloh Cemetery with military honors.

Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home was in charge of services.

Annie Pearl Grant

An evening of celebration for Annie Pearl Grant, 77, of Philadelphia, Pa., formerly of Patterson, was held Saturday from 3:30 until 5:30 p.m. in the chapel of Rainge Funeral Home.

A variety of selections and reminiscing was given from family and friends and was finalized with a selection from the Rainge Memorial staff. A positive message was delivered by Deacon Joseph Davis, prayer by Minister Denise McGauley and music provided by Minister Terrance Lattimore.

She was married to Thomas Grant, of Philadelphia, and she was the mother of two daughters, Ruthy Mae Jernigan and Lucy Hopkins (Sam), of Jesup; two sons Thomas Jr., of Philadelphia, and Ricky Jernigan, of Georgia; seven sisters, Elsie, of Statesboro, Katie, New Jersey, Rachel Vail, Eva Rhem, Rose Carter, Bernice McClaine and Joenette McBride, all of Blackshear; two brothers, James Jernigan and Everett Jernigan both of Blackshear.

Two brothers, Richard Jernigan and Hesakiah Jernigan, preceded her in death.

Interment was at the Ridge Cemetery in Patterson.

Final arrangements were entrusted to Rainge Memorial Chapel, Inc.

Darrell Irving Lee

A funeral for Darrell Irving Lee, 63, of Blackshear, took place Tuesday morning at Youmans Chapel Baptist Church with then Rev. Randall Gunter officiating.

Serving as pallbearers were Randy Sweat, Earl Griffin, Grady Lewis, and his grandsons, Jeffrey Lee, Don Dillinger and J.D. Odle.

Burial followed in the High Bluff Cemetery.

Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear was in charge of arrangements.