May 23, 2018

James ‘Bud’ Fullard

James Henry “Bud” Fullard, 52, of Waycross died Tuesday afternoon (May 22, 2018) at his residence after a short illness.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Brandi C. Merday

Brandi Charmaine Calandra Merday, 28, slipped away Monday (May 7, 2018) from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

She was born Dec. 16, 1989 in Tacoma, Wash., the eldest child of Roderick Merday Sr. and Rosemary Hardy Merday. She was bound for big city dreams even as a child. At the tender age of 6 years old, her family moved back to Blackshear.

She received the Lord in her life at an early age and was a dedicated member of both St. James A.M.E. Church in Blackshear and she attended Evergreen Church in Bristol.

She attended the Pierce County School System until the eighth grade before transferring to the Ware County School System where she was a graduate of the class of 2008. She was a very proud and active member of the Pierce and Ware County cheerleading squads. While in Ware County High School, she was a member of the competition cheerleading team, the Ware County marching band flag corps, honor society, drama team, FBLA and the Sounds of Harmony.

Her interest was in the fashion and entertainment industry. She was also an entrepreneur, opening her own online business, “Be Exotic Hair Extensions.” She was employed with T-Rock Wireless.

She loved and lived life to the fullest and always wore a smile that would brighten everyone’s day.

She loved her family and friends unconditionally and always enjoyed gatherings of all sorts.

She was preceded in death by her maternal great-grandparents, Lenora Hardy, Prince Graham and Rosa Graham, and her grandfather, Sgt. Major Cleo Hardy. She was also preceded in death by her paternal grandmother, Laura B Merday, and her paternal grandfather, Lester Ricks.

She leaves to cherish her love, smile and uniqueness, her son, Ahmad Merday, and daughter, Zoe Merday; her parents, Roderick (Angel) Merday Sr., of Blackshear, Rosemary Merday (William Fullwood), of Waycross; two brothers, Roderick Merday Jr. (Skylar Graham), of Jacksonville, Fla., and Jordan Merday, of Waycross; grandmothers, Mary Louise Hardy, of Offerman, and Gwen (Bill) Burwell, of Dublin; uncles, John (Nita) Hardy, of Colorado Springs, Colo., Bobby Hardy, of Offerman; two nephews, Ashton Merday and Tristan Merday, of Jacksonville, Fla.; a special cousin, Brittany Hardy, along with other cousins John Hardy Jr., Troy (Maria) Watson, all of Colorada Springs, Colo., Asheka Hardy, of Florida, Bobby Hardy Jr., of Patterson, Constance (Joe) Drew, of Statesboro, and Zena James, of Waycross; a host of other relatives and friends; and a special friend, Matt Washington, of Patterson.

Visitation was held Friday from 5 until 7 p.m. at Rainge Memorial Chapel, 505 Ware St., Blackshear.

A celebration of life was held Saturday at noon at Offerman Baptist Church, 7225 U.S. Highway 84, in Patterson where the Rev. James Lightsey is the pastor.

Words of comfort were delivered by Bishop Albert Bussey, pastor of Victory Temple Bible Believers Fellowship, Waycross, from Mark 4:35-41 “Storms Don’t Last Forever.”

Honorary pallbearers were Roderick L. Merday Jr. and Jordan A. Merday.

Active pallbearers were Cleland Jackson, Derrick Daniels, Antonio Washington, Rakeem Munford, Marcus Martin and Chris Jenkins.

Interment was in Union Chapel Church Cemetery, Mershon.

Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home of Blackshear was in charge of arrangements.

James Lee Duff

BLACKSHEAR — The funeral for James Lee Duff, 71, was held Tuesday afternoon at 2 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Officiating was Dr. Bill Young.

Memorialization was by cremation.

Honorary pallbearers were the M.I.S.F.I.T.S. Sunday School class of First Baptist Church, Blackshear.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

David M. Strickland

A memorial service for David Michael Strickland was held Tuesday afternoon at Second Baptist Church with the Rev. Derwin Griffin officiating.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.