May 23, 2017

Tony Anthony Barnes

Tony Anthony Barnes, 58, of Waycross, died Monday (May 15, 2017) in Bessemer, Ala.

He was the second oldest child of five children born to the late Gladys Bullard Barnes and the late Anthony Jackson Barnes.

He graduated from Waycross High School in 1977 and, after graduation, attended West Georgia College.

He later moved back home and got his life right with God. After getting saved, he moved to Rome, Ga., to live with his sister, Sheree Barnes Morrison and her husband, Sanford David Morrison Sr. He made Rome his home and later met and married Glenda F. McKnight.

They had three beautiful daughters, Yashinda (Armondo) Wright, Jamina Barnes and Jene (Jamareo) Jackson.

He was blessed with five beautiful granddaughters, Madison Jackson, Makenzie Jackson, McCayla Goodgame, Amanda Wright and Jamiah Wade, and one handsome grandson, Devon Barnes.

He also had one sister, Sheree Barnes, and three brothers, Calvin M. Barnes, Kenneth L. Barnes and Darrell D. Barnes.

He had one caring nephew, Sanford D. Morrison Jr. (Tamara), and one niece, Omrina Reese, of Warner Robins, and one special close friend (more like a brother), Donnell (Tara) Baker, and special cousins, Doretha (Rufus) Mack, Andrea Mack, Tomika Mack, Carla (Nelson) Howard, Joyce Carter, Albert McElroy, James McElroy, Annette McElroy and Kenneth Williams.

A funeral will be held Wednesday at 2 p.m. at House of Liberty, 512 Division St., Cartersville, Ga.

Christine F. Courson

Christine Foster Courson, 74, died Monday evening (May 22, 2017) at Coffee Regional Medical Center in Douglas after an extended illness.

The funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

John W. Strickland

John Wayne Strickland, 65, died Monday afternoon (May 22, 2017) at Memorial Satilla Health.

The funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

Margaret L. Henderson

Margaret Lynn Henderson, 65, of Tiger, died Thursday (May 18, 2017) in Northeast Georgia Medical Center, Gainesville.

Born in Franklin, N.C., Aug. 17, 1951, she was the daughter of the late J.R. Lunsford and Christine Schultz. She was a registered nurse who worked at the Bacon County Hospital and taught at Okefenokee Technical College at the Alma and Waycross campuses. She was a member of Pebble Hill Baptist Church in Waycross.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Henderson, her parents, J.R. and Christine Lunsford, and a brother, Rollin Lunsford.

She is survived by a daughter, Monica Carnes and her partner, Beth Shirley, of Tiger; two granddaughters, Alexandria Levit and Erika Carnes; and one great-granddaughter.

The body has been cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Hunter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

An online obituary and guest register is available at www.hunterfuneralhomega.com

Sandra Dale Dixon

Sandra Dale Dixon, 53, of Waycross, passed away Sunday (May 21, 2017) at her residence.

Born in Folkston March 16, 1964, she lived in Ware County most of her life. She was a homemaker and was of the Baptist faith. She enjoyed cooking and dearly loved her grandchildren.

She was a daughter of the late Revis Lewis Dixon Sr. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Wayne Dixon, and by a brother, John Boy Dixon.

Survivors include two sons, Keith Tarver Dixon and David Wayne (Kayla) Dixon, both of Waycross; her mother, Judy Lloyd Dixon, of Waycross; three sisters, Sherry Dixon, of Waycross, Lisa (Randy) Williams, of Blackshear, and Margie (Evan) Highsmith, of Waycross; two brothers, Revis (Shelly) Dixon, of Blackshear, and Rodney (Barbara) Dixon, of Nicholls; three grandchildren, Keilan Dixon, Kylan Dixon and Mason Dixon; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Thursday morning at 11 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Interment will be in the Shiloh Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Wednesday evening from 6 until 8 at the funeral home.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc., of Blackshear is in charge of the arrangements.