May 22, 2018

Bernard S. Pearson

Bernard Sylvester Pearson, 89, of Blackshear, passed away early Sunday morning (May 20, 2018) at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House.

Born in Patterson Oct.1, 1928, he was reared in Brantley County before returning to Pierce County in the mid 1960s where he would remain until his passing.

He was a U.S. Navy veteran having served during the Korean Conflict and had been the owner/operator of Pearson-Dial Funeral Home for the last 52 years. He worked in Nahunta, Jesup, Jacksonville and then Blackshear prior to opening up Clough-Pearson Funeral Home in December 1966.

He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Blackshear where he was a member of the Wesley Sunday school class. He was a member of the Nahunta Masonic Lodge No. 391, an honorary member of the Blackshear Masonic Lodge No. 270, and a member of the Blackshear Rotary Club.

He enjoyed fishing in his younger days but his true hobby was his work. He was always smiling, loved a good joke and a good meal, enjoyed taking naps, could shell pecans and peas like no one’s business and tried to be a friend to everyone. He will be forever missed.

He was the son of the late Eldon Samuel Pearson and Sarah Elizabeth Miller Pearson Manning. He was also preceded in death by his step-father, Milton Manning, his wife, Betty Ann Johnson Treadwell Pearson, a step-sister, Virginia Bass, and a step-brother, Don Manning.

Survivors include two daughters and sons-in-law, Sharon and Mark Godwin, of Blackshear, and Cindy and George Oberschlake, of Perry, Fla.; two sons and daughters-in-law, Marc and Wimberly Treadwell, of Forsyth, and Blake and Dee Treadwell, of Blackshear; a step-sister, Vivian Allen, of Hickox; 12 grandchildren, Will and Amanda Oberschlake, Ed Oberschlake, Thomas Treadwell, John Treadwell, Erica Treadwell, Alex Treadwell, Lance Treadwell, Audrey Dial, Pearson Dial, Slade Godwin and Gannon Godwin; two great-grandchildren, Aidan Oberschlake and Kellan Oberschlake; a sister-in-law, Jean Dixon, of Blackshear; and several other relatives.

The funeral will be held Thursday morning at 11 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Interment will be in the Blackshear Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Wednesday afternoon from 4 until 7 at the funeral home.

The family kindly requests that all area funeral directors and preachers serve as honorary pallbearers. They are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:30 Thursday morning.

Memorials may be made to the Hospice Satilla Hospice House, 811 Beacon St., Waycross, Ga. 31516, the Southeast Cancer Unit, P.O. Box 2764, or to Blackshear First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 127, Blackshear, Ga. 31516.

Rev. Hilton Martin

The Rev. Hilton Martin, 70, died Saturday (May 19, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Hospital following an extended illness.

He was born in Brantley County but resided most of his life in Pierce and Coffee counties. He was member of Southview Church of God in Douglas where he retired April 29 after 25 years of service. He was a member of the ministerial association in Coffee County. He recently retired from pastoring but not preaching.

He was a son of the late Madison “Duck” Martin and Ocie Melton Martin.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Marie Dean Martin, of Blackshear; a daughter, Kim Mattox (husband, Stan), of Blackshear; a son, Doug Martin (wife, Nikki), of Alma; eight grandchildren, Dawson Martin, Whitney Bennett (husband, Kennith), Caleb Mattox (wife, Cassie), Brandon Mancil, Josie-Tatum Mattox, Ellie Mattox, Zeke Mattox and Drew Mattox; one great-granddaughter, Jenna Pearl Bennett; three sisters, Viola Aldridge, of Woodbine, Vielee Hester, of Blackshear, and Helen Logan, of Waycross; three brothers, Wayne Martin, of Blackshear, Jerry Martin, of Blackshear, and Ray Martin, of Blackshear; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held 4 p.m. Wednesday at New Life Church in Blackshear where they will receive friends from 2 until 3:30 p.m. Burial will follow in Jordan Cemetery in Dixie Union.

The family will receive friends this evening at Southview Church of God in Douglas from 6 until 8 o’clock.

Onna B. Musgrove

Onna Bennett Musgrove, 77, died Sunday (May 20, 2018) at her residence in Millwood following an extended illness.

She was a native of Manor but lived most of her life in Millwood. She was the wife of the late Carl Edwin “Doodle” Musgrove and daughter of the late Joseph Floyd Bennett and Clera White Bennett Steedley. She was also preceded in death by a grandson, Calvin Shawn Williams.

She was a former teacher with the Clinch County School System and at Waresboro Elementary School in the Ware County School System. Her main calling was being a wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She was a member of the Church of God at Millwood and the Adult Sunday School Class.

Survivors include four daughters, Libby Musgrove, of Waresboro, Barbara Daniels, of Blackshear, Alice Crews (husband, Merlin), of Axson, and Vera Fralick, of Millwood; a son, Darrell Musgrove (girlfriend, Eve Mancil), of Millwood; 15 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren; a sister, Marie Bennett Hires, of Perry, Fla.; three brothers, Joseph Henton Bennett (wife, Betty Jean), of Jacksonville, Fla., Joseph Wenton Bennett (wife, Donna), of Folkston, and Joseph Merion Bennett, of Cleveland, Tenn.; three aunts, Margaret Mosely, of Waycross, Geneva White and Annie Mae White, of Manor; an uncle, Curtis “Jabo” White, of Waycross.

Memorial donations may be sent to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501.

A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Music Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will be in The Church of God at Millwood Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 o’clock this evening at Music Funeral Home.

Anthony Wayne Ray

Anthony Wayne “Tony” Ray, 41, died Wednesday (May 16, 2018) at his residence in Patterson.

He was born to Carolyn Mae Burch on May 27, 1977 in Axson. His maternal grandparents, Burley Lee Ray and Annie Mae Edwards Ray, a foster mother who raised him as a son, Susie Mae Edwards Welch and Horace Welch Sr., preceded him in death.

He leaves to mourn his loss and cherish his memories, his mother, Carolyn Mae Burch; his father, Reginald Grace, of Patterson; one brother, Tyrone Lashore (Flossy), of Mershon; one sister, Angela (Michael) Graston Camillo, of Knoxville, Tenn.; family members, Catherine (Everett) Jernigan Sr., of Patterson, Mary Grace (Larry), of Albany, Worsie (Jimmy) Taylor, of Michigan, Lillie Bell Davis, of Bradenton, Fla., Emma Lou (Elder John Henry) Edwards, of Gradenton, Fla., Myrtice McNeal, of Palmetto, Fla., Mary Mitchell, of Atlanta, Walter Lee (Ethel) Brown Ray, of Bradenton, Fla., Burley Ray Jr. (Susan), of Orlando, Fla., Frankie Lee (Kathleen) Ray, of Douglas, Roy Will Ray, Joe Edward Lee Brown Ray, of Queens, N.Y.; aunts, Liza Mae Edwards, Mary Ann Edwards, of Bradenton, Fla.; other brothers and sisters, the Rev. Michael (Jennifer) Godwin, Daron (Sandra) Godwin, Dickie (Faye) Godwin, Rakeen (Ivory) Godwin, Jakeen (Laquana) Godwin, Michael (Fateamia) Godwin Jr., Jeremy Godwin, Jerry Coleman, Thomas (Nellie) Welch, Horace (Linda) Welch; a host of aunts uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by the Welch & Brinkley Mortuary.

The family is receiving friends at the home of his mother, 6631 Patterson Drive, of Patterson.

David Lee Wakefield

David Lee Wakefield, 63, of Waycross, died Saturday morning (May 19, 2018) from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

He was born in Detroit, Mich., to Rev. James Leon Wakefield and Betty Morris Wakefield. He graduated from Waycross High School in 1972, Tomlinson College in Cleveland, Tenn., in 1974 and from New Mexico State University with a degree in business and human resources in 1989.

He previously lived in El Paso, Texas, Reno, Nev., and Coconut Creek, Fla., before moving back to Waycross in 1998. Upon his return to Waycross, he worked as a service representative for the Social Security Administration’s Waycross office. He loved his job and the ways it allowed him to be a service and help to others.

He attended Jamestown Baptist Church and would also visit his mother’s church, Camp Branch Church of God of Prophecy in Manor. He loved music and often played the organ in different churches. As an accomplished handy-man and wood worker, he enjoyed working on home improvement projects and in his yard.

He was preceded in death by his father, the Rev. James Leon Wakefield.

He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Martha Wakefield, of Waycross; two children, Christopher Wakefield (wife, Beth), of Landstuhl, Germany, Melissa Terry (husband, Jeremy), of Copperas Cove, Texas; two step-children, Paul Alvara, of Baltimore, Md., David Alvara, of Statesboro; seven grandchildren, Lee Wakefield, Declan Wakefield, Penelope Wakefield, Nora Wakefield, Tyler Terry, Lynnsey Terry, Cade Terry; his mother, Betty Wakefield, of Waycross; two sisters, Cindy Wakefield Myers (husband, Larry), of Brunswick, Deana Wakefield Hagan (husband, Bruce) of Savannah; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A memorial service celebrating David’s life will be held 11 a.m., Friday in the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends Thursday evening at the funeral home from 6 until 8.

Deborah O. Ragsdale

A memorial service for Deborah Odum Ragsdale was held Monday afternoon at Winona Park United Methodist Church with the Rev. Lynn Barber, Leslie Giraldo, the Rev. Mary Ethel Griswell and the Rev. Aubrey Abbott officiating.

