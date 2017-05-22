May 22, 2017

Darrell Irving Lee

BLACKSHEAR — Darrell Irving Lee, 63, of Blackshear, died early Saturday morning (May 20, 2017) at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House following an extended illness.

Born March 4, 1954 in Waycross, he was a son of the late Noah Albert and Lizzie Inez Dowling Lee. He lived most of his life in Pierce County where he worked with his family in construction for many years. He was of the Baptist faith.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Louise James and Wynelle Groover, and three brothers, Gary Lee, Tommy Lee and Arland Lee.

Survivors include his wife of 46 years, Vivian Batten Lee, of Blackshear; his son, Stanley Lee (wife, Stacy), of Blackshear; two daughters, Charlene Dillinger (husband, Donald), of Jesup, and Christina Odle (husband, Doug), of Blackshear; 10 grandchildren, Jeffrey Lee, Kimberly Reynolds and Haley Scott, all of Waycross, Brittany Higgs-Lee, Brigitte Lee, Gracie Odle and J.D. Odle, all of Blackshear, Christian Dillinger, of Molino, Fla., Donald Dillinger Jr. (wife, Krista), of Jesup, and Geromy Dillinger, of Yokosuka, Japan; three sisters, Glenda Inman (husband, W.D.), of Valdosta, Helen Burney (husband, James), of Blackshear, and Patricia Mejia (husband, Louis), of Blackshear; two brothers, Raynell Lee (wife, Bernice), of Waycross, and Hayden Lee, of Hortense; his father-in-law, Waldo Batten, of Blackshear; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will take place Tuesday morning at 11 o’clock at Youmans Chapel Baptist Church.

Burial will follow in the High Bluff Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on this evening from 6 until 8 at the funeral home.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.hartfh.com

Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

Jerel Anderson

PEARSON — Jerel Anderson, 44, passed away Saturday (May 20, 2017) at his residence, surrounded by his loving family, following an extended illness.

He was born Jan. 22, 1973 in Homerville to the late Willie Joe “Charles” Anderson and Glenda Mattox. He was retired from Four C’s Tire and Lube and was a member of the Oak Grove Free Will Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Willie Anderson and Seyene Anderson, one sister, Brenda Sue Anderson, and one brother, Joe Anderson.

Survivors are his wife, Tiffiney Roundtree Anderson, of Pearson; two daughters and a son-in-law, Autumn Sue Anderson and Annie Marie and Dustin Bagley, all of Pearson; one son, Jerel Lee Anderson, of Pearson; one sister, Sherell Anderson, of Pearson; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Joseph and Cyenthia Anderson, of Pearson, and Jerome and Ann Anderson, of Douglas; one sister-in-law, Charlotte Brunner, of Pearson; one grandson, Ethan Blake Bagley; special children, Devin Lee Taft and Vanessa Diane Taft; a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Tuesday at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Relihan Funeral Home in Pearson.

Interment will be in the New Bethel Church Cemetery in Pearson.

The family will receive friends this evening from 6 until 8 o’clock at Relihan Funeral Home in Pearson.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.roundtreefuneralhome.net

Roundtree Funeral Home of Homerville and Relihan Funeral Home of Pearson are in charge of the arrangements.

Edwin L. Aldridge

A funeral for Edwin Leveston Aldridge was held Sunday afternoon at Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Ben Smith officiating.

Burial followed in Oakland Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Julian Corbitt, Steven Turner, Winton Cox, John Fitchett Jr., Eric L. Lewis, Gene Roberson and Frank Roberson.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Esther Tatum Jacobs

A funeral for Esther Tatum Jacobs was held Saturday morning at Greenlawn Mausoleum Chapel with the Rev. Kit Brinson officiating.

Entombment followed at Greenlawn Mausoleum.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.