May 21, 2018

Deborah O. Ragsdale

Deborah Odum Ragsdale, 60, passed away Saturday morning (May 19, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health following an extended illness.

She was born in McRae but grew up all over south Georgia as the daughter of a United Methodist preacher. She resided in Waycross for 38 years. She was a former English teacher at Ware County High School. During her time as an educator she was involved in many clubs, enriched the lives of many students and was an avid Gators fan.

She was member of Winona Park United Methodist Church where she was an active member of UMW and the choir. In her leisure time she enjoyed caring for many creatures, feline and Pokémon. She loved to travel with her family and share adventures making memories with her loved ones.

Her success was marked by her students that went out into the world and made a difference, the witness that she provided to the world and love she always shared with her family.

She was a daughter of the late James Ernest Odum Jr.

She is survived by her husband, Carl Ragsdale, of Waycross, two daughters, Jennifer Bialowas (Arthur), of Tallahassee, Fla., and Rebecca Ragsdale, of Waycross, her mother, Sylvia Cook Odum, of Blackshear, a brother, Charles Ernest Odum (Ronda), of Covington, a sister, the Rev. Mary Ethel Griswell (Anthony), of Mitchell, Ga., two nieces, Megan Kitchens (Abe) and Johna Castro (Freddy), and a nephew, Charlie Odum.

A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. today at Winona Park United Methodist Church. The family received friends Sunday afternoon at Music Funeral Home from 4 until 6 o’clock.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made in her honor to Winona Park Methodist Church, 900 N. Augusta Ave., Waycross, Ga. 31503.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

David M. Strickland

David Michael Strickland, 67, of Waycross, died Friday evening (May 18, 2018) at Hospice Satilla Hospice House after an extended illness.

He was born in St. Augustine, Fla., to the late Everette J. Strickland and Janie Crews Strickland Gibson and made Waycross his home since 2004. He was a business manager for several different family owned businesses over the years including Strickland Egg Ranch.

He was an avid baseball fan and had a passion for music, but his true love was his family and he was considered a great family man. He was a devout Christian and a member of Second Baptist Church.

In addition to his father he was preceded in death by a brother, Aubrey “Gene” Strickland.

He was married May 3, 1980 and is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Sharon Marie Strickland, of Waycross; one daughter, Tammy Jean Barker (husband, Brad), of Blackshear; three sons, Scott Long, of Waycross, David Strickland Jr. (wife, Jessica), of Waycross, Vernon Strickland (wife, Karin), of Waycross; his mother, Janie Crews Strickland Gibson, of Waycross; 11 grandchildren, Brayden Strickland, Landen Strickland, Connor Strickland, Calob Strickland, Carson Strickland, Cheyenne Irby, Joey Irby, Chris Irby, Destiny Irby, Keith Barker and Josh Barker; a brother, Samuel Anthony Strickland, of Florida; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A memorial service will be held Tuesday at 4 p.m. at Second Baptist Church. The family will receive friends following the service.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Rev. Hilton Martin

The Rev. Hilton Martin, 70, died Saturday (May 19, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Hospital following an extended illness.

He was born in Brantley County but resided most of his life in Pierce and Coffee counties. He was member of Southview Church of God in Douglas and a member of the ministerial association in Coffee County. He recently retired from pastoring but not peaching.

He was a son of the late Madison “Duck” Martin and Ocie Melton Martin.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Marie Dean Martin, of Blackshear; a daughter, Kim Mattox (husband, Stan), of Blackshear; a son, Doug Martin (wife, Nikki), of Alma; eight grandchildren, Dawson Martin, Whitney Bennett (husband, Kennith), Caleb Mattox (wife, Cassie), Brandon Mancil, Josie-Tatum Mattox, Ellie Mattox, Zeke Mattox and Drew Mattox; one great-granddaughter, Jenna Pearl Bennett; three sisters, Viola Aldridge, of Woodbine, Vielee Hester, of Blackshear, and Helen Logan, of Waycross; three brothers, Wayne Martin, of Blackshear, Jerry Martin, of Blackshear, and Ray Martin, of Blackshear; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held 4 p.m. Wednesday at New Life Church in Blackshear where they will receive friends from 2 until 3:30 p.m. Burial will follow in Jordan Cemetery in Dixie Union.

The family will receive friends Tuesday evening at Southview Church of God in Douglas from 6 until 8 o’clock.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Bernard S. Pearson

Bernard Sylvester Pearson, 89, of Blackshear, passed away early Sunday morning (May 20, 2018) at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Pearson-Dial Funeral Home.

David Lee Wakefield

David Lee Wakefield, 63, of Waycross died Saturday morning (May 19, 2018) in Waycross from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Onna B. Musgrove

Onna Bennett Musgrove, 77, wife of the late Carl Edwin “Doodle” Musgrove, died Sunday afternoon (May 20, 2018) at her residence following an extended illness.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

James Lee Duff

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — James Lee Duff, 71, of Blackshear, passed away Thursday morning (May 17, 2018) at the Oak View Rehab Center in Orange Park, Fla.

He was born in Amarillo, Texas, Dec. 17, 1946. After high school, he joined the Army and served during the Vietnam Conflict. He moved to Blackshear in 1970 and worked at McCann-Reid International Harvester as a diesel mechanic and for his uncle at Waycross Monument.

He was a former president of the Blackshear Jaycees and a member of the Disabled Veterans Savannah Chapter, Vietnam Veterans of America and the Sons of Confederate Veterans.

He was a member of First Baptist Church and the Misfits Sunday School class. He enjoyed old time country music, westerns, going to yard sales and antique cars. He was a genuine person who loved to help others in need.

He was a son of the late Troy Lee and Julia Kathleen Willis Duff. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Bobby Duff and Travis Duff.

Survivors include two sisters and brother-in-law, Julia Ann Quandt and Dorothy (Roger) Crump, all of Madison, Ala., his brother, William Troy Duff, of Murrieta, Calif., several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Tuesday afternoon at 2 o’clock at the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Memorialization will be by cremation. His wishes were to have his ashes scattered over the blue bonnet fields of Texas and over a Confederate Battle Field.

Visitation will be held Tuesday one hour prior to the funeral at the funeral home.

The family requests that members of the Misfits Sunday School class serve as honorary pallbearers and are asked to meet at the funeral home by 1:30 Tuesday afternoon.

Memorials may be made to the Vietnam Veterans of America, 8719 Colesville Road, Suite 100, Silver Spring, Md. 20910. www.vva.org

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc. of Blackshear is in charge of the arrangements.

Enoch Wesley Morgan

FOLKSTON — Enoch Wesley Morgan, born Nov. 9, 1937 in Ware County, went home to be with his Heavenly Father on Friday (May 18, 2018). He was the son of Pasco Wesley and Ruth Harris Morgan.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers and sister-in-law, Russell, Bobby (Nell) and William Morgan.

He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Lou Robinson Morgan; his daughters, Patsy (Bill) Allen, of Folkston, Paulette (Larry) Griffin, of Hoboken, Hazel (Gary) Wood, of Red Springs, N.C., and Rebekah (Jason) Rifenbark, of Folkston; nine grandchildren, Eustace (Ginger) Griffin, Charles Rodgers, Aaron Griffin, James (Hope) Rodgers, Paige (Jeremy) Nobles, Sabrina (Wyatt) Hutcheson, Jeremy (Kerry Beth) Griffin, Forrest (Katie) Allen, Gwin Rifenbark, Jimmie Robinson, a special nephew, and 19 great-grandchildren; his surviving siblings, Walter (Glenda) Morgan, Josephine (Clinton) Robbins, Ruth (Jerry) Garland and Sarah Ann Morgan, as well as a sister-in-law, Ernestine Morgan; numerous nephews and nieces.

He attended school in Ware County until the sixth grade. He worked with his father cutting cord wood until 1954. He worked in the logging industry until 2006 when he retired at the age of 69.

He enjoyed spending time with his family, hunting, fishing and piddling in his garden.

The family received friends Sunday at Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home.

The funeral will be held today at 2 p.m. in the chapel at Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home with the Rev. E.C. Crews officiating.

Burial will follow in Morgan Cemetery, 4271 Ralph Davis Road, Folkston.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Heartland Hospice, 664 Scranton Road No. 103, Brunswick, Ga. 31520, the American Heart Association, 10 Glenlake Parkway, NE South Tower, Suite 400, Atlanta, Ga. 30328 or to one’s favorite charity in his name.

Condolences may be expressed by signing the guest registry at www.shepardfh.com

Arrangements are under the direction of Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home in Folkston.

James O. Echols Sr.

PATTERSON — The funeral services for James Osborne “Buddy” Echols Sr. was held Friday afternoon at 2 o’clock at Patterson Baptist Church.

Officiating was the Rev. R.C. James, Elder Jason Deal and Dedi Thomas.

Memorialization was by Cremation.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Dorothy M. Hopkins

A funeral for Dorothy Myrick Hopkins was held Saturday morning at First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Marcia Cochran and the Rev. Barry Giddens officiating.

Burial followed in Oakland Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Chip Fievet, Grant Elliot, Bob Hereford, Bill Hereford, Taylor Hereford, Brent Hopkins and Will Hopkins.

Honorary pallbearers were The Chapter AK of the PEO Sisterhood.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Verlie K. Long

A funeral for Verlie K. Long took place Saturday morning at Garden City United Methodist Church, Jacksonville, with the Rev. Alan Patz officiating.

Burial was in Greenlawn Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers were John Ammons, Seth Ammons, Shawn Ammons, Allen Thompson, Tommy Tilley and Sammy Tilley.

Arrangements were with Music Funeral Home.

Lander Corbitt Sr.

A funeral for Lander “Buddy” Corbitt Sr. took place Saturday afternoon in the Music Funeral Home Chapel with Tim Wright speaking.

Burial was in Camp Branch Providence Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers were Virgil Oliver, Charlie Oliver, Ken Oliver, Ivey Oliver, Larry Murray and Ronald Corbitt.

Sherril Diane Hall

A funeral for Sherril Diane Hall was held Saturday afternoon at Suwannee Chapel Church of God of Prophecy with the Rev. Eric Dixon and the Rev. Ronnie Sharp officiating.

Burial followed in Suwannee Chapel Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Austin Stokes, Gary Meadows, J.R. Westberry, Wade Williams, Jamie Waldron and Jason Waldron.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Travis Bennett

A funeral for Travis Bennett, 86, of Offerman, took place Sunday afternoon at 3 o’clock at Offerman Baptist Church with the Rev. James Lightsey officiating.

Serving as pallbearers were Kenneth Babb, Marshall Babb, Doug Wise, Randy Bennett, Jerrell Bennett, Orin Bennett, Jerry Bennett and Ray Bennett.

Burial followed in the Offerman Cemetery with full military honors by the U.S. Army, Fort Stewart.

Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear was in charge of arrangements.