May 20, 2017

Edwin L. Aldridge

Edwin Leveston Aldridge, 82, of Waycross died Thursday (May 18, 2017) at his residence after a short illness.

He was born in Waycross to the late Berry Hansford Aldridge and Florence Daniels Aldridge and lived here all of his life.

He was retired from King Edward Cigar Factory where he was a Machine Operator. He was a member of Central Baptist Church and The Silent Sunday School Class.

He enjoyed watching television especially sports and was a lifetime University of Alabama Football fan.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by six brothers, Owen Aldridge, Walter Aldridge, Claude Aldridge, Milton Aldridge, Albert Wilson and B.H. Aldridge, eight sisters, Jewell Griffin, Lorene Pitts, Georgie Whiddon, Vesta Kicklighter, Mildred Roberson, Luree Dowling, Lucy Harris and Mary Jolley.

Survivors include one sister, Evelyn Fowler, of Waycross; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held Sunday afternoon at 2 o’clock at the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Sunday afternoon from 1 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Iris Denise Johnson

The homegoing services for Iris Denise Johnson will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Emmanuel International Cathedral of the Holy Spirit, 600 Genoa St., where Bishop Michael-Angelo James is the pastor and will offer words of comfort.

Burial and committal services will follow in Hazzard Hill Cemetery. The body will lie in repose in the church from 9 a.m. until the service hour.

The cortege will assemble at 819 Jones St. Monday at 10:15 a.m.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Sunday during visitation from 6 until 8 p.m.

Iris Denise Smith (Orange) Johnson was born June 5, 1975 to Jerry L. Orange and Lenora Smith Phillips. She was affectionately known as “Queen,” was educated in Ware County School system and a graduate of Waycross High School Bulldogs class of 1994. She was employed at Walmart for 10 years, Shoney’s, Ware Correction Institute and Ryans.

She was a member of Emmanuel International Cathedral of the Holy Spirit (formerly New Grant Chapel) where she joined at a very young age. She was married to Maurice Johnson and to this union two children were born, DeZandre’ Johnson and Iavionce Johnson.

After fulfilling her number of appointed days on earth, she was transitioned to spend eternity with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday (May 10, 2017). She was preceded in death by special family, John and Ida Smith her grandparents (she was the fifth grandchild), Dan Orange Sr., her grandfather, John and Fannie Slay, great-grand-parents, Viola and Richard Gamble, Gracie and Willie Mullens and Leroy and Leila Smith, great-aunts and uncles, and Verlyn Gail Everhart, aunt.

She leaves to cherish her memories a husband, Maurice Johnson; a son, DeZandre’ Johnson; and a daughter, Iavionce Johnson; father, Jerry L. Orange Sr., of Atlanta; mother, Lenora Phillips (Bobby), of Waycross; father and mother-in-law, Allen and Dorothy Johnson, of Savannah; grandmother, Alice Orange, of Waycross; grandmother-in-law, Ora Bell Horton, of Jesup; one brother, Jerry L. Orange Jr. (LaShonda), two sisters, Regina Mann (Lamont), all of Perry, and Sherita Love (Tyrone), of St. Marys; two brothers-in-law, Charles Wallace (Vanessa), of Savannah, and the Rev. David McCloud (Sonya), of Perry; loving aunts, Velma Sue Cobb (Bobby), Gracie Daniels (Mike), Barbara Roach, of Waycross, Blondie Orange and Susie Henderson, of Rochester, N.Y., Margaret Orange Kemp, of Miami, Fla.; uncles, John Henry Smith (Gwen), of Jesup, Billy Atkins (Beth), James Atkins (Florestin) and Dan Orange Jr., of Waycross, Charles Orange, of Miami, Fla., Doyle Orange, of Canada, Jimmy Orange, of Atlanta; special cousins, Tracey Lee, of Chattanooga, Tenn., Zykia Smith, of Seattle, Wash., John Henry Smith, Dallas, Texas, Michelle Williams, of Waycross; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends; and a special friend, Antoine Ingram.

Condolences and sympathy may be expressed by signing the online guestbook at www.perrybrothersfuneralhome.com

Professional services are entrusted to Perry Brothers Funeral Home, 1100 Ossie Davis Parkway, Waycross.

Milton A. Strickland

BLACKSHEAR — The funeral for Milton McAlpin Strickland, 73, of Blackshear, was held Friday morning at 11 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Officiating were the Rev. I.B. Boyette, the Rev. Hampton Williams and the Rev. Marshall Dixon.

Interment was in the Blackshear Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were John Corbitt, Ricky Hodge, Larry Altman, Lester Roberts, Adam Mulkey and Jim Waters.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.