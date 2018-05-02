May 2, 2018

‘Hawk’ McKnight

A celebration of life service for Lorenzo Wayne “Hawk” McKnight, 67, will be held Friday at 12 p.m. at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, 702 Arnold McKinney Drive, with the church pastor, the Rev. Fer-Rell M. Malone Sr., offering words of comfort.

“Hawk,” as he was affectionately known by both family and friends, was born July 27, 1950 in Fort Worth, Texas, to the late Prince McKnight and Emma Lloyd McKnight. He grew up in Waycross where he received his formal education. He was a 1968 graduate of Center High School where he was an outstanding football player.

He was a former employee of CSX Transportation System. He had a witty sense of humor, always had a good joke to tell. He will be sadly missed by those who had the privilege to have known him.

He departed this life Friday (April 27, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health, Waycross, after an illness. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a sister, Kimberlie McKnight Stephenson.

Those left to cherish his memory include a daughter, LaShona Cooper (Charlie), of Waycross, three grandchildren, DaQuan Smith, Teshia Smith and Charlyona Cooper, all of Waycross, seven great-grandchildren, brothers, Eugene McKnight, of Waycross, Jefferney McKnight (Peggy), of Waycross, Larry Holmes, of Albany, and Kevin McKnight, of Waycross, a sister, Azuloy Burse, of Waycross, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Friends are being received at the home of his daughter and son-in-law home, 418 Reed St.

Public visitation will be held Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Fluker Funeral Home, 985 Ossie Davis Parkway.

The body will lie in repose Friday at the church from 10 a.m. to the hour of service.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fluker Funeral Home.

Mary Lee Tatum

HOMERVILLE — Mary Lee Strickland Tatum, 84, passed away Monday (April 30, 2018) at her residence, following an extended illness.

She was born Aug. 21, 1933, in Clinch County to the late William L. Strickland and Mattie Lenora Anderson Strickland. She had worked for B-Way and was a member of the Bethel Missionary Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, David L. Tatum, one grandson, James Futch, one great grandson, Levin Pafford, three brothers, Sam Strickland, William Strickland and Ray Strickland.

Survivors are two daughters and sons-in-law, Wanda and Jimmy Futch and Carolyn and Joe Sherrod, all of Homerville, one sister, Erma Rea Cox, Homerville, five grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Wednesday at five o’clock at the Shiloh Church.

Interment will be in the Shiloh Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 3:30 until 5 p.m. at the Shiloh Church.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.roundtreefuneralhome.net

Roundtree Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Dorothy Conner James

A graveside service for Dorothy “Dot” Aline Conner James, 83, was held Tuesday afternoon in Oakland Cemetery with Wayne Welch, Justin Reynolds and Jason Farnsworth officiating.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Paula Kelly Fray

A funeral for Paula Kelly Fray was held Tuesday afternoon at Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Loren Bryant officiating.

Burial followed in Waters Cemetery in Blackshear.

Pallbearers were Brad Bryant, Bill Fray, Zach Cardwell and Blake Scurry.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.