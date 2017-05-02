May 2, 2017

Kenneth M. Logan

Kenneth Mitchell Logan, 58, died Sunday night (April 30, 2017) at Tattnall Healthcare in Reidsville after an extended illness.

He was a native and lifelong resident of Waycross. He received an auto body repair certificate from Ware Tech, and he was the former owner/operator of B&K Body Shop. In 1989, he achieved one of his greatest accomplishments and became the World Treasure Hunting Champion.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John Wesley Logan Sr. and Virginia Barton Logan.

Survivors include one brother, John Wesley Logan Jr. (Sherry), of Blackshear; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A private family graveside service will be held Wednesday (May 3, 2015) at Kettle Creek Cemetery.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Mildred King Tuten

Mildred King Tuten, 98, of Waycross died Sunday morning (April 30, 2017) at her residence after an extended illness.

She was born in Ware County to the late Floyd and Mamie Williams King and lived in Ware County all of her life. She was a homemaker and of the Church of God faith. She enjoyed crocheting.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Callis Tuten, two sons, James Floyd Tuten and Richard Tuten, one daughter, Patricia Ann Tuten, three brothers, Edward King, W.A. King, Cecil King, four sisters, Dicie Sills, Katherine Lee, Lucille Griffard and Betty Scott; and two sons-in-law, Hubert Allagood and Ronnie Cox.

Survivors include seven children, Jerelle Allagood, Franklin L. Tuten, Larry Tuten, Detrelle Young (husband, Donny Sr.), Naomi Cox, Joanne Stallworth (husband, James Sr.), Jonathan Tuten (wife, Lisa), all of Waycross; sister, Lillian Gaddis, of Jacksonville, Fla.; daughter-in-law, Guynelle Tuten, of Waycross; 16 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held Wednesday morning at 11 o’clock at the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Jordan Cemetery in Dixie Union.

The family will receive friends this evening from 6 until 8 at the funeral home.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Edward Walker Jr.

Edward “E.J.” Neil Walker Jr., 34, passed away Friday morning (April 21, 2017) at his residence after an extended illness.

He was married to Mercedes Walker (née Chavez) for almost three years. He was the son to Edward Walker Sr. and Sheryl Walker of Hoboken; brother to Joshua Walker (married to Natasha), uncle to Brinson; brother to Jessica Gerard (married to Jason), uncle to Isabella, Lyla, Lucas and Aubrey. He is also survived by grandmothers, aunts, uncles and many cousins.

“EJ,” as he was lovingly known, was born on Feb. 16, 1983 in Blackshear. As a rambunctious little 4-year-old boy, he would playfully set things on fire. Ironically enough as an adult he worked hard as a fire fighter. EJ worked as a Firefighter for the City of Waycross from 2005 to 2010. He fought the Okefenokee Swamp wildfires in 2007. These were among the largest documented wildfires in the states of Georgia and Florida.

As much as he enjoyed working for his community in this capacity, he felt he could contribute so much more by his work as a teacher of the Bible. His strong faith in God and love of neighbor motivated him to share a Bible-based hope for the future that he found so comforting and encouraging. He ultimately made the decision to leave his career as a firefighter in order to become a full time minister, and pursue his passion for helping others learn more about the Bible.

Something that he also thoroughly enjoyed was fishing. He found it to be relaxing, specifically by the ocean in the southeast Georgia coast. Yet, in keeping with Christ’s example more than actual fishing, he found it more important to be a “fisher of men,” just as Jesus invited his disciples to do by participating in the life-saving evangelizing work. (Matthew 4:19, 20) It was evident to all those around him, that his deep love for Jehovah God and his fellow neighbors made him an effective minister.

He was always captivated by Jehovah God’s creation. Sunsets in particular were a constant reminder to him of God’s majestic gifts through nature. He would take time to reflect on his personal relationship with God while enjoying spectacular sunsets. Another example of his love for the outdoors was his interest in animals.

He would often go to the Okefenokee Swamp, and from a very young age he became acquainted with the local wildlife. There was a man that worked at the swamp that fondly remembers him as a child, and he admired how knowledgeable he was of the swamp and the animals that lived there. His genuine appreciation for nature reflected a clear understanding that only God was worthy of receiving all the glory and praise, because He had created all things. (Revelation 4:11)

On Aug. 9, 2014 he married the love of his life, Mercedes Walker. Together they dedicated two months as part of their honeymoon to participate in the preaching work on the island of Grenada. He was a loving, considerate husband and a good listener. After a stressful day at work, Mercy could count on him to give her a well-needed hug. He was, as Mercy describes, the “best hugger.” He and Mercy came to really enjoy their time together at home, eating dinner, watching movies and just relaxing. Above all, he was a spiritual man and Mercy appreciated the good spiritual family head that he was. Praying together and dedicating time for family worship was important to him. He was a genuine and honest man, and Mercy admired all of his fine qualities. “EJ made me a better person,” reflected Mercy. With this loss she feels like she was robbed of time with him.

His life was in many ways defined by his faith and relationship with Jehovah God. By sharing the Good News of God’s Kingdom with others, he spoke about the hope of the resurrection of life here on Earth. He wholeheartedly believed in that hope! As he is now present in Jehovah’s infinite memory, the day will soon come when that hope he so often spoke about to others will become a reality. (John 5:28, 29) That day and hour will soon arrive when all those who loved him dearly, will once again be able to embrace him and enjoy his kindness, humility and loving nature.

There will be a funeral talk for EJ Walker at the City Auditorium, 865 Pendleton St., Waycross, on Sunday, May 14, at 4 p.m. His family, friends and fellow believers will be present in memory of EJ. It will be an opportunity to reflect on his life, his faith and his sincere hope for the future. All in the community are welcome to attend.

Gloria Bronson Hiott

Gloria Ann Bronson Hiott, 74, died Monday afternoon (May 1, 2017) at her residence following an extended illness.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

J.T. Stewart

J. T. Stewart, 88, of Alma, passed away Saturday (April 29, 2017) at the Bacon County Hospital after a short illness.

He was born in Alma on Nov. 10, 1928 to the late James Pate Stewart and Nora Meeks Stewart. He was also preceded in death by a son, Trenton Stewart, a grandson, Garrett Stewart, one brother, Sylvester Stewart, sister-in-law, Edith Taylor Stewart, and three sisters, Vodice Thomas, Jessie Wheeler and Tyson Herrin.

He was a member of Campground Methodist Church and served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict.

Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Betty Carter Stewart; two children, James Stewart and Susan Music (husband, Roy), all of Alma; a brother, Jimmy Darrell Stewart (wife, Juanell), Waters Stewart, of Macclenny, Fla.; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

The funeral will be held Wednesday at 12 p.m. at Campground Methodist Church with the Rev. John Thomas and the Rev. Pet Hayes officiating.

Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home this evening from 6 until 9 o’clock.

Active pallbearers will be; Jamie Stewart, Shannon Stewart, Ryan Stewart, Paten Stewart, Jessie Stewart and Logan Stewart. All others in attendance will be considered honorary escorts.

Crosby Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Carrie J. Anderson

A funeral for Carrie Juanita Anderson was held Monday afternoon at Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Ed Carney officiating.

Burial followed in Kettle Creek Cemetery.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.