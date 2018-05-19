May 19, 2018

Jacqueline Bowdry

Jacqueline “Jackie” Small Bowdry passed away at Memorial Satilla Health on Friday (May 18, 2018).

The family is receiving friends at the family residence, 815 Lee Ave.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Perry Brothers Funeral Home, 1100 Ossie Davis Parkway, Waycross.

Cynthia Nell Music

Cynthia Nell Morgan Music, 46, of Waycross, died Friday (May 4, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross after a sudden illness.

She was born in Ware County to the late Robert Fulton and Virtynell Whitaker Morgan and made Waycross her home all of her life.

She attended Jamestown Baptist Church and was a former member of the VFW Chapter 4382 auxiliary. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Judith Diane Fuller, and a brother, Timothy Eugene Morgan.

She is survived by her husband Charles “Larry” Music Sr., of Waycross, two step-sons, “Larry” Cason Jr. (wife, Becky), of Waycross, Bryan Music (wife, Cheryl), of Douglas, a brother, Craig Morgan (wife, Belinda), of Waycross, a special nephew, Gene Justice (wife, Brenda), of Waycross, numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Memorialization is by cremation.

The family will have a memorial service today at 11 a.m. at Hoboken Baptist Church.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Morris E. Dixon Sr.

A funeral for Morris E. “Roadrunner” Dixon Sr. was held Friday morning in the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Gary Crawford officiating.

Burial followed in Piney Grove Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Scotty Cyr, Larry Dickson, Jody Smith, Carl Davis, Perry Lane and John David Day Jr.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.