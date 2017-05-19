May 19, 2017

Edwin L. Aldridge

Edwin L. Aldridge, 82, of Waycross, died Thursday (May 18, 2017) at his residence.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Nellie Gattis Jordan

A funeral for Nellie “Estelle” Gattis Jordan was held Thursday morning at Music Funeral Home Chapel with Jason Ray Taylor officiating.

Burial followed in Waresboro Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Bo Carter, Dameon Hall, Darrell Jones, J.R. Taylor, Jonathan Taylor and Lester Taylor Jr.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Jimmie Nell Booth

A funeral for Jimmie Nell Booth was held Thursday afternoon at Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Richard Golden officiating.

Burial followed in Oakland Cemetery.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.