May 18, 2018

Barbie Spell

Barbie Spell, 54, died Wednesday (May 16, 2018) at Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville, Fla., following a short illness.

She was a native and lifelong resident of Waycross before moving to Folkston in 2006. She was formerly employed with Maurice’s as retail clothing manager.

She was a daughter of the late Howard James and Barbara Cothren James.

She is survived by her husband, Gene Spell, of Folkston; two sons, Jamie Spell (Amber), of Waycross, and Nicholas Lee Berryhill (Reonna), of Mobile, Ala.; two grandchildren, Emery Spell and Liam Spell; a step-daughter, Kimberly Suzanne Davis (Phillip), of Waycross; three step-grandchildren, Blake Davis, Lane Davis and Natalie Davis; a brother, Glenn James, of Jacksonville, Fla.; a sister, Pamela King (David), of Waycross; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorialization will be by cremation.

Lander ‘Buddy’ Corbitt

Lander “Buddy” Corbitt Sr., 86, died Wednesday (May 16, 2018) at his residence in Manor following a brief illness.

He was a native and lifelong resident of Manor and former cabinet builder. He also served in the United States Army during the Korean War.

He was son of the late Walter Lewis “W.L.” Corbitt and Mary Nettles Corbitt. He was preceded in death by a son, Glenn Corbitt.

He is survived by two sons, Matthew Corbitt, of Manor, and Lander Lewis “Pete” Corbitt Jr., of Naylor, three grandchildren, Amber Delores Kruger (Donovan), Matthew Corbitt Jr. (Alicia) and Aaron Corbitt, all of Atlanta, one great-grandson, Bradford Corbitt, of Atlanta, his twin sister, Lucille Murray, of Atlanta, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held 2 p.m. Saturday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Camp Branch Providence Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Saturday afternoon at the funeral home from 1 until 2 o’clock.

James Lee Duff

James Lee Duff, 71, of Blackshear, passed away Thursday morning (May 17, 2018) in Orange Park, Fla.

Arrangements are incomplete at this time.

Sherril Diane Hall

Sherril Diane Wainwright Hall, 67, of Nahunta, died Tuesday evening (May 15, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health after a brief illness.

She was born in Ware County to the late James and Maggie Justice Wainwright and made Waycross her home for most of her life until the early 2000s when she moved to Nahunta.

She was a nursing assistant for many years at Waycross Health & Rehab and was a member of Word of Life Church of God of Prophecy in Blackshear.

She loved baking, especially for any family event and even made cookbooks to share her recipes. She was an up-to-date woman always keeping everyone informed of the breaking news around south Georgia and north Florida.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Hall, six siblings, Sandra Faye Wainwright, Joe Wainwright, Richard Wainwright, Amy Davis, Suzanne Wainwright and Dennis Wainwright.

She is survived by two daughters, Windy Meadows (husband, Jim), of Brunswick, Lindy Hall, of Nahunta; a son, Scott Wainwright (wife, Teresa), of Blackshear; three grandchildren, Gary Meadows, of Brunswick, Kate Wainwright, of Blackshear, Rachel Wainwright, of Soperton; three sisters, Mary Lou Waldron (husband, Clifford), of Waycross, Betty Sharp, of Nahunta, Gail Westberry (husband, Wade), of Blackshear; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held Saturday at 3 p.m. at Suwannee Chapel Church of God of Prophecy. Burial will follow in the Suwannee Chapel Cemetery.

The family will receive friends beginning at 1:30 p.m. at the church.

Abraham Thompson

Abraham Thompson, 65, of 3613 Cason Road, Blackshear, passed away Tuesday (May 15, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health.

The family will begin receiving friends on Tuesday at the hour of 5 p.m. at the residence.

A formal visitation is scheduled to be held Friday, May 25, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 505 Ware St., Blackshear.

The funeral will be held Saturday, May 26, at 1 p.m. at Scott Chapel United Methodist Church, 423 Highway Ave., Blackshear, where the Rev. Brenda S. Johnson is pastor.

