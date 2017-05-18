May 18, 2017

Archie Pitts Jr.

The celebration of life service for Archie Pitts Jr. will be held 11 a.m. Saturday at Austin Chapel CME Church, 508 Hamilton St., Waycross.

Burial and committal services will follow in Hazzard Hill Cemetery.

The body will lie in repose in the church from 10 a.m. until the hour of service.

The cortege will assemble at 1500 Brunel St. at 10:15 a.m.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday from 6 until 8 p.m.

He was born Jan. 1, 1927 to Archie Pitts Sr. and Rosa Pitts. He was preceded in death by both parents.

He attended and graduated from Waycross public schools. He then attended Waycross Ware-Tech where he obtained certification in arc welding. He courageously served in the U.S. Air Force where he learned valuable life-lessons. Afterwards, he brought those lessons and skills to ITT Rayonier Corporation in Jesup where he worked for decades before retiring in 1989.

He was a member of Greater Mt. Zion AME Church beginning in 1985 where he attended for many years before moving to Austin Chapel CME Church.

He leaves to mourn a sister, Elizabeth Coleman, of Fairburn; two daughters, Shelly Grace Peterson and Stacey Ann (Marion) Thomas, both of Waycross; two grandchildren, Tameeka Peterson (Shelly), of Waycross, and Jordan Williams (Stacey), of Jacksonville, Fla.; four great-grandchildren, Chynna Peterson, Sanai Robinson, Jaida Peterson and Jaiden Peterson (Tameeka), of Waycross.

Condolences may be expressed by signing the online guestbook at www.perrybrothersfuneralhome.com

Professional services are entrusted to Perry Brothers Funeral Home, 1100 Ossie Davis Parkway, Waycross.

Mary A. Lawson

A celebration of life service for Mary Alice Jackson Lawson, 87, will be held Saturday at 3 p.m. at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 417 Wilkerson St., with the church pastor, the Rev. Eric Horne, offering words of comfort.

Public visitation will be Friday from 4 to 6 p.m. at Fluker Funeral Home, 985 Ossie Davis Parkway.

The body will lie in repose at the church Saturday from 1:30 p.m. until the hour of service.

Interment will be in Hazzard Hill Cemetery.

She was born Nov. 26, 1929 in Camilla in Mitchell County to the late Eddie Jackson Sr. and Fannie Mae Williams Jackson. She received her formal education from the Camilla public school system. She later moved to Albany where she met and married the late Elvin Lawson in 1944. This union was blessed with six children.

In 1961, the family moved to Waycross where she lived until her demise. While raising and caring for her family she was employed at Palms Court Motel as a housekeeper and Nunn’s personal Care Home as a caregiver for a number of years.

She accepted Christ as her personal Saviors at an early age and was a member of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church where she was a faithful and dedicated member of the adult choir. She remained a faithful servant of the church until her health fail.

She passed into eternal rest on Monday (May 15, 2017) after an illness. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two daughters, Florine Barnhill and Florence Barnhill, two brothers and six sisters, a grandson, Galvin Lawson, and a great-granddaughter, Aaliyah Ebunoluwa Akingbade.

She leaves to always love her and cherish her memory, two sons, James Lawson (Louvella), of Flora, Miss., and Calvin Lawson, of Waycross; two daughters, Mary Hughes (Gregory), of Glenarden, Md., and Christine Williams, of Upper Marlboro, Md.; five granddaughters, Dorothy Lawson, Jennifer Barnhill, Kimberlee Alexander (Stephen), Candice Lawson and Nekole Williams; seven grandsons, James Lawson II (Melba), James Barnhill (Tonya), Stephen Barnhill, Michael Barnhill (Sherron), Izak Williams, Aaron Hughes (Jessica) and Cedric Hughes (Tiffany); a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Friends are being received at the Lawson residence, 909 Marion St.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fluker Funeral Home.

Esther Tatum Jacobs

Esther Tatum Jacobs, 94, of Alma died Wednesday morning (May 17, 2017) at her residence after an extended illness.

She was born in Clarkesville, to the late Floyd and Della Stewart Tatum and lived in Ware and Bacon counties for most of her life. She was a U.S. Army Veteran of World War II, having joined the Army as a nurse immediately after graduating from nursing school. She loved gardening, sewing and she shared her creativity through gardening and flower arranging, sewing and crafts.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Ivey Jacobs, siblings, John Tatum, Ella Tatum and Rex Tatum.

Survivors include four children, Danny Jacobs (Sherry), of Waycross, Leslie Jacobs (Alan Stewart), of Memphis, Tenn., Phyllis Seggerman, of Alma, Curtis Jacobs (Jenny), of Alma; seven grandchildren, Rita Dezorn, Chandra Jacobs, Amelia Jacobs, Alanna Stewart, Morgan Stewart, Rachel Jacobs and Luke Jacobs; one brother, George Tatum, of Alma; several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held Saturday morning at 10 o’clock at the Greenlawn Mausoleum.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Jimmie Nell Booth

Jimmie Nell Booth, 83, died early Wednesday morning (May 17, 2017) at Baptist Village Retirement Communities following an extended illness.

She was a native of Jeff Davis County, but lived most of her life in Waycross. She was the daughter of the late Lee Spell and Emma L. Daniels Spell. She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Ruby Simmons and Katherine Kinzy.

She retired as a supervisor with BellSouth after 23 years of service and was a member of the Telephone Pioneers of America. She was a longtime member of Memorial Baptist Church (now Sweetwater Baptist Church). She loved working with flowers and is evidenced by the flowers inside of her home.

Survivors include her husband of 66 years, Harry Allen Booth, of Waycross, and a daughter, Pam Spell (husband, Ron), of Blackshear.

A funeral will be held at 4 p.m. today at Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Oakland Cemetery.

The Telephone Pioneers of America are asked to gather at the chapel at 3:30 p.m. to serve as honorary pallbearers.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Iris Denise Johnson

The homegoing services for Iris Denise Johnson will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Emanuel’s International Cathedral of the Holy Spirit, 600 Genoa St., where Bishop Michael-Angelo James is the pastor and will offer words of comfort.

Burial and committal service will follow in Hazzard Hill Cemetery. The body will lie in repose in the church from 9 a.m. until the service hour.

The cortege will assemble at 819 Jones St. Monday at 10:15 a.m.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Sunday from 6 until 8 p.m.

She was born June 5, 1975 to Jerry L. Orange and Lenora Smith Phillips. She was affectionately known as “Queen,” was educated in Ware County School system and was a graduate of Waycross High School (Bulldogs) class of 1994. She was employed at Walmart for 10 years, Shoney’s, Ware Correctional Institute and Ryan’s.

She was a member of Emmanuel International Cathedral of the Holy Spirit (formerly New Grant Chapel) where she joined at a very young age. She was married to Maurice Johnson and to this union two children were born, DeZandre’ Johnson and Iavionce Johnson.

After fulfilling her number of appointed days on earth, she was transitioned to spend eternity with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday (May 10, 2017). She was preceded in death by special family, John and Ida Smith, her grandparents (she was the fifth grandchild), Dan Orange Sr., her grandfather, John and Fannie Slay, great-grand parents, Viola and Richard Gamble, Gracie and Willie Mullens and Leroy and Leila Smith, great-aunts and uncles, and Verlyn Gail Everhart, aunt.

She leaves to cherish her memories a husband, Maurice Johnson; a son, DeZandre’ Johnson; and a daughter, Iavionce Johnson; father, Jerry L. Orange Sr., of Atlanta; mother, Lenora Phillips (Bobby), of Waycross; father and mother-in-law, Allen and Dorothy Johnson, of Savannah; grandmother, Alice Orange, of Waycross; grandmother-in-law, Ora Bell Horton, of Jesup; one brother, Jerry L. Orange Jr. (LaShonda); two sisters, Regina Mann (Lamont), all of Perry, and Sherita Love (Tyrone), of St. Marys; two brothers-in-law, Charles Wallace (Vanessa), of Savannah, and the Rev. David McCloud (Sonya), of Perry; loving aunts, Velma Sue Cobb (Bobby), Gracie Daniels (Mike), Barbara Roach, of Waycross, Blondie Orange and Susie Henderson, of Rochester, N.Y., Margaret Orange Kemp, of Miami, Fla.; uncles, John Henry Smith (Gwen), of Jesup, Billy Atkins (Beth), James Atkin (Florestin) and Dan Orange Jr., of Waycross, Charles Orange, of Miami, Fla., Doyle Orange, of Canada, Jimmy Orange, of Atlanta; special cousins, Tracey Lee, of Chattanooga, Tenn., Zykia Smith, of Seattle, Wash., John Henry Smith, Dallas, Texas, Michelle Williams, of Waycross; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends; and a special friend, Antoine Ingram.

Condolences and sympathy may be expressed by signing the online guestbook at www.perrybrothersfuneralhome.com

Professional services are entrusted to Perry Brothers Funeral Home, 1100 Ossie Davis Parkway, Waycross.

Roy Lewis

A celebration of life service for Roy Lewis, 60, will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Assembly of Worship Fellowship Ministries, 1818 Lamont St., with the church pastor, Pastor Christopher C. Smithson, offering words of comfort.

Friends are being received at 822 Morton Ave. and Friday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Fluker Funeral Home, 985 Ossie Davis Parkway.

Interment will be in Oakland Cemetery.

He was born Jan. 31, 1957, in Ashburn but lived in Waycross most of his life. His parents were the late Willie Lewis Sr. and Myrtis Johnson Lewis. He worked as a logger in the timber industry.

He departed this life on Saturday (May 13, 2017) after an illness. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Charles Edward Lewis, and two nephews, Tron T. Lewis and Abdul McGoley.

Those left to cherish his memory include a daughter, Jessica L. Murphy (Terrill), of Mayo, Fla.; four sons, Rodgers Lewis (Takila), of Tallahassee, Fla., Brandon Lewis , Zackery Lewis, both of Waycross, and Tyrone Cobb, of Folkston; grandchildren, Karlos ll, Jordon, Jaxon, Jakob, Trenton, Trevan, Treysen, Armoine, Jayla, Treasure and Taylor; six brothers, Willie Lewis Jr. (Frankie), James Lewis (Anita), both of Valdosta, Eddie C. Lewis, of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., Avery H. Lewis, Arlanza Lewis (Lena), both of Waycross, and Sammie L. Lewis (Charlotte), of Jacksonville, Fla.; four sisters, Mary L. Lewis (David), of Waycross, Hellen Satchell (Melvin), of Harlem, N.Y., Ellen Lewis and Bobbie McGoley (Paul), both of Valdosta; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fluker Funeral l Home.

Jasper Paul Tuggle

Jasper Paul Tuggle, 76, of 634 Cherry St., Blackshear, passed away Wednesday (May 10, 2017) at the Malcolm Randall VA Medical Center in Gainesville, Fla.

He was born Dec. 29, 1940 in Macon. His parents were Charlie Wesley and Mattie Black Tuggle. He was the youngest of four siblings.

He received his basic education from Bibb County Schools. After graduating from Ballard-Hudson High School, he enrolled in Fort Valley State College where he earned a bachelor of science degree in sociology. He was drafted in the U.S. Army and left to fulfill his obligation one day after graduating from Fort Valley State College.

After serving in the Vietnam War, he returned to Macon where he worked with his father in the furniture repair and refinishing business. He later became owner and operator of Tuggle Furniture Shoppe. He not only took pride in his occupation, which he learned from his father, but he truly relished the friends he made through his business and community.

He met the love of his life and soulmate, Patricia Miller, at Fort Valley State College. While circumstances initially kept them apart for many years, eventually all roads led back to Patricia Miller. They were united in Holy matrimony Nov. 15, 1998 and shared an unwavering devotion to one another that was obvious to all.

In his early years, he joined Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, Macon. After moving to Blackshear, he joined Greater St. James A.M.E. Church where he served on the trustee board, steward board, Sons of Allen and finance committee. He dedicated many hours to the maintenance of the church and the upkeep of the grounds.

He was a faithful member of the following organizations: Consolidated Men’s Club, Gardenia/Sunflower Club, NAACP, Blackshear Housing Authority Board of Commissioners (chairman), American Legion and Pinochle Club of Waycross.

He had a passion for family, children, music and history. He was an avid reader, master gardener and master chef. He devoted his life to serving God and others.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie Wesley and Mattie Black Tuggle, and brothers, Herbert L. Tuggle and Charles M. Tuggle Sr.

He leaves to mourn his passing, his loving wife, Patricia Miller Tuggle, Blackshear; sons, Jasper Paul Tuggle Jr. and Lewis Lee (LaToya) Smith, Macon; sibling, Mildred Kitchens, Gray; eight grandchildren, Gabrielle, Jamil, Michael, Diamond, Lauryn, Logan, Janiah and Ja’Vonte; nieces and nephews, Tanya Tanksley, Janice Kitchens, Phyllis (Earl) Thurmond and Charles Tuggle Jr.; his god-children, other relatives and many devoted friends, including his childhood friend, Gordon (Josephine) Davis.

The family is receiving friends at the residence.

Visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday at Greater St. James A.M.E. Church.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Greater St. James A.M.E. Church, 626 Cherry St., Blackshear. The Rev. Gerald Copeland, pastor, will deliver words of comfort.

Interment, with full military honors, will follow in Shiloh Cemetery, Moore Street, Blackshear.

The cortege will assemble at 634 Cherry St. at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

Monetary gifts may be donated in honor of J. Paul Tuggle to Greater St. James A.M.E. Church, 626 Cherry St., Blackshear, Ga. 31516.

Floral tributes may be purchased through the www.raingememorialchapelinc.com website.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.raingememorialchapelinc.com

Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

Milton M. Strickland

ORANGE PARK, Fla. —Milton McAlpin Strickland, 73, of Blackshear, passed away early Wednesday morning (May 17, 2017) at the Orange Park Medical Center in Orange Park, Fla.

Born in Jacksonville, Fla., Oct. 18, 1943, he was reared in the Cross Swamp area of Pierce County and lived in Blackshear and Pierce County most of his life. He was a U.S. Army veteran, former boilermaker and more recently was a retired farmer. He was affectionately known as “Tater Man” for his corner market that he ran at the corner of Fred’s in Blackshear. He was of the Baptist faith and was known by many as PePa.

He was a son of the late Joseph and Essie Mae Murray Strickland. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Joseph Strickland.

Survivors include his companion of many years, Frances Anderson McFadyen, of Blackshear; a daughter and son-in-law, Marty and Dennis Courson, of Blackshear; his son and daughter-in-law, Maurice and Rebecca Strickland, of Blackshear; a step-daughter, Dana Theriault, of Richmond Hill; a step-son, Jim Hewett, of Blackshear; a sister and brother-in-law, Linda and Virgil Dixon, of Blackshear; a brother, Leonard Strickland, of Fayetteville; five grandchildren, Laura Daisy, Dalton, Abbie, Ashton and Deanna (Daniel) Blankenship; four step-grandchildren, Trey (Keller) Lightsey, Emmie, Coleman and Tucker; two great-grandchildren, Jeydan Kael and AnnLee; a step-great-grandchild, Michael; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Friday morning at 11 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Interment will be in the Blackshear Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc., of Blackshear, is in charge of the arrangements.

Stacey Lamar Taylor

A funeral for Stacey Lamar Taylor was held Wednesday morning at Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Kevin Vickers, the Rev. Roger Luke and the Rev. Jimmy Thrift officiating.

Burial followed in Oakland Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Shane Carter Jr., Chad Courson, Ty Courson, Ronnie Denard, Ashton Harper, Robbie Hiers Jr., Travis McKinnon, Thomas McQuaig and David Taylor.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Georgia Alma Hatcher

A funeral for Georgia Alma Hatcher was held Wednesday afternoon at Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel with Jimmy Brantley and the Rev. Danny Callahan officiating.

Burial followed in Thomas Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Gary Renew, Spencer Renew, Vince Renew, Derek Green, Chris Wheeler and Kevin Dixon.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.