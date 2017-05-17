May 17, 2017

Esther Tatum Jacobs

Esther Tatum Jacobs, 94, of Alma, died early Wednesday morning (May 17, 2017) at her residence after an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Roy Newt Hiott

A funeral for Roy Newt Hiott was held Tuesday afternoon at Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Jimmy Thrift officiating.

Burial followed in Oakland Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Wes Hiott, Davis Gilbert, Gary Davis and Gary Davis Jr.

Military honors were provided by an honor guard from Fort Stewart Army Base.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.