May 16, 2018

Genevieve Hickox King

Genevieve Hickox King, 81, died Monday (April 23, 2018) at her daughter’s home in Winder, following an extended illness.

She was born in the Hickox community of Brantley County and lived in Waycross most of her young life prior to making her home in Atlanta.

She was the daughter of the late Carlus Hickox and Meryl Rhoden Hickox. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Lynn Rogers, of Eastman, and two brothers, Tommy and Joey Hickox, both of Waycross.

She attended schools in Brantley and Ware County school systems and had been a clerical employee with the Gulf Oil Credit Card Center in Atlanta for 10 years. She was of the Baptist Faith and attended Pleasant Valley Baptist Church here in Waycross.

Survivors include a daughter, Pamela Griffith (husband, Stephen), of Winder, two grandchildren, Christina Starling (husband, Chad), of Comer, and Daniel Griffith, of Auburn, Ga., four great-grandchildren, Gage, Dillon, K-Lee and Chloe Starling, a sister, Barbara Boatright (husband, Paul), of Waycross, and nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Memorialization was by cremation and at her request no services will be held.

Memorial donations may be made to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501 or to one’s favorite charity.

James O. Echols Sr.

PATTERSON — James O. “Buddy” Echols Sr., 90, of Patterson, passed away Tuesday (May 15, 2018) at his residence.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Pearson-Dial Funeral Home.

Sheryl Diane Hall

NAHUNTA — Sheryl Diane Hall, 67, of Nahunta, died Tuesday evening (May 15, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health after a brief illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Morris E. Dixon Sr.

Morris E. Dixon Sr., 71, of Waycross, died Wednesday morning (May 16, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross after an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Charlotte Janice Wilcox

Charlotte “Janice” Wilson Wilcox, 66, of Waynesville, passed away Monday evening (May 14, 2018) at Mayo Clinic Jacksonville, Fla., following a sudden illness.

Born in Waynesville, she was the daughter of Elbert James Wilson and Nora Bell Altman Wilson. She was also preceded in death by her niece, Bonnie Wilson, great-niece, Kylie Kindle, and her infant brother, James Wilson.

She was a member of Waynesville Missionary Baptist Church and an avid worshiper of the Lord. She worked many years as an administrator for United States Fish and Wildlife Services and enjoyed crocheting, family gatherings and taking pictures.

Survivors include her husband of 47 years, Dennis Wilcox, of Waynesville; three daughters, Tamara Young, Stephanie Wilcox and Nicole Wilcox Howard, all of Waynesville; six grandchildren, Blake Nettles, Kyle Nettles, Deztinee Hampton (Lucy), Summer Turner, Isaac Wilcox and Gabriel Wilcox; one great-grandchild, Nora Nettles; five brothers and sisters-in-law, J.H. Wilson (Anita), of Waynesville, Dan Wilson, of Racepond, Harley Wilson (Susie), also of Racepond, Lester Wilson (Shelby), of Screven, and the Rev. Emory Wilson (Mary), of Waynesville; four sisters and brothers-in-law, Jane Wilson Rakes, of Waynesville, Jewell Douberly (Donald), of Browntown, Geraldine Newman (Freddie), of Waynesville, Mae Bell Ammons (Jamie), also of Waynesville; one sister-in-law, Kymi Hum, of Dunnellon, Fla.; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.

Visitation will be held this evening starting at 6 o’clock at Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

A graveside service will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. at Pilgrim’s Rest Cemetery with the Rev. Emory Wilson and the Rev. Joe Carr officiating.

Pallbearers will be Blake Nettles, Kyle Nettles, Isaac Wilcox, Edward Ammons, Derrick Lane and Brad Ammons.

Honorary pallbearers will be Shannon Newman, Gabriel Wilcox and Justin Wilson.

Family and pallbearers are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

Family will receive friends at Elbert and Nora Bell Wilson’s homeplace, 737 Elbert Wilson Road, Waynesville.

Arrangements are with Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at fryefh.com

Jeanette Bennett

BLACKSHEAR — The funeral for Jeanette Helen Houston Bennett was held Tuesday morning at 10 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Officiating was the Rev. Mike Stone.

Active pallbearers were Robert Houston, Travas Houston, Greg Houston, Jay Jones, Terry Strickland, Nick Bradley.

Honorary pallbearers were members of the Terry Carter Sunday School Class.

Interment was in the Waters Cemetery.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.