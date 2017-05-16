May 16, 2017

Stacey Lamar Taylor

Stacey Lamar Taylor, 46, died Sunday afternoon (May 14, 2017) at his residence in Jamestown after an extended illness.

He was a native of Coffee County and lived most of his life in Waycross. Affiliated with the Baptist faith, he was a graduate of Ware County High School and was employed by Taylor Repo.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Robert Taylor and Gussie Sutherland Taylor, and a sister-in-law, Charlye Dixon.

Survivors include his wife of 15 years, Cindy Dixon Taylor, of Waycross; three children, Kristina Taylor McQuaig (Thomas), of Millwood, Robbie Hiers Jr. (Shelby), of Manor, and Emily Carter (Shane Jr.), of Waycross; six grandchildren, Riggs Taylor McQuaig, Robbie Hiers III, Will Hiers, Colt Carter, John Hiers and Adam Hiers; his parents, Denny and Sandra Harper Taylor, of Waycross; one brother, Larry Wade Taylor (Lisa), of Douglas; two nieces, Brittany Summerall, of Montana, and Jade Taylor, of Patterson; maternal grandmother, Ludelle Harper (the late Otis), of Ambrose; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Joy and Gene Dixon, of Waycross; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

A funeral will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Georgia Alma Hatcher

Georgia Alma Hatcher, 74, of Waycross, died Sunday night (May 14, 2017) at her residence.

She was born in Telfair County to the late Charlie Lewis White and Mary Elizabeth Graham White. She made her home in Tampa, Fla., for several years before moving to Waycross about 17 years ago.

She worked as a security officer for American Protection Service and was of the Baptist faith. She enjoyed painting and gardening. She loved her family, her dog Boo Boo, and any time she was able to spend with them.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Kimberly Ann Wheeler, and her brothers and sisters, Joe White, Henry White, Peggy White, Dora Lee Ray and Lillie Pearl Johns.

She is survived by her husband, William N. Hatcher Jr., of Waycross; three children, Tonja Waldron (husband, George), of Waycross, Judy Wheeler (husband, Terry), of Jacksonville, Fla., Tommy Green (fianceé, Rhonda Rogers) of Waycross; seven grandchildren, April Dean, Kevin Dixon (wife, Summer), Chris Wheeler, Danielle Wheeler, Derrick Green, Austin Green, Melody Green; 14 great-grandchildren, Mason Cox, Ethan Cox, Mea Cox, Emily Roberson, Kesler Dixon, Chandler Dixon, Andrew Clark, Meagan Lester, James Lester, Aden Parker, Autumn Curtis, Dominique Bald, Damien Bald, Audria Bald; three brothers, James White, of McRae, T.L. White (wife, Yvonne), of North Carolina, Cecil White, of McRae; a sister, Ruby Thigpen, of Rockledge; two sisters-in-law, Virginia White and Joyce White; special niece and family, Tammy Renew (husband, Gary), Vince Renew, Spencer Renew; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday in the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Thomas Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Wednesday at the funeral home from 12 until 1:45 p.m.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Nellie Gattis Jordan

Nellie “Estelle” Gattis Jordan, 86, of Jefferson City, Tenn., passed from this life on Sunday (May 14, 2017).

Formerly of Jacksonville, Fla., she was a home health aide for many years. She was born in Waresboro to Sephes and Florence Smith Gattis. She was of the Baptist faith, and could remember every word of her favorite old hymns, long after her memory of other things escaped her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husbands, Dewey Taylor and Charles Huey “Bobby” Jordan, and a son, David A. Jordan.

Survivors include sons, Ronnie (Robin) Taylor, of Jefferson City, Tenn., Dewey Earl (Della) Taylor, Lester (Debbie) Taylor and Charles Randall (Tammy) Jordan, all of Jacksonville, Fla., eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandson and a sister, Minnie Lee Hall.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, D.C. 20090-6011 or online at www.alz.org

A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Music Funeral Home Chapel with Jason Ray Taylor (her grandson) officiating.

Burial will be in the Waresboro Cemetery.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of local arrangements.

Mary Alice Lawson

Mary Alice Lawson, 87, died Monday morning (May 15, 2017) at Satilla Care Center after an illness.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Fluker Funeral Home.