May 15, 2018

Dorothy M. Hopkins

Dorothy Myrick Hopkins, 95, died peacefully Friday (May 11, 2018) at Rolling Green Village in Greenville, S.C.

Born in Vidalia, she resided in Waycross most of her life. She was preceded in death by her parents, Leila and Fillmore Myrick, her first husband, Dr. Charles Ernest Fievet, her second husband, Charles Clifford Cross, her last husband, William Hart Hopkins Jr., her sister, Mary Myrick Hereford, and her brother, William Norman Myrick.

She was a 1944 graduate of Auburn University where she was a member of Kappa Delta Pi and Theta Epsilon honor societies. She later received her master’s degree from Valdosta State University. She retired in 1982 from the Waycross City School System where she was a teacher and later a media specialist for many years.

She was an active member of First United Methodist Church, Booth Sunday School Class, Chancel Choir and previously served on the administrative board and the board of trustees. As a member of United Methodist Women, she was chosen as their “Quiet Disciple” in 1993. She was an active member of the PEO Sisterhood and a former member of Delta Kappa Gamma.

In 1973, the Junior Woman’s Club selected her as their nominee for the “Georgia Mother of the Year.” Another honor was being listed in the 1976 edition of Outstanding Leaders in Elementary and Secondary Education.

She is survived by a daughter, Linda Fievet Elliot (Jim), of Greenville, S.C.; three sons, Charles Joseph Fievet (Polly), of Greenville, S.C., Christopher Myrick Fievet (Paddy), of High Point, N.C., Dr. Craig Neubert Fievet (Donna), of Statham; grandchildren, Anne Fievet Lamb (Bryan), Catherine Fievet Blount (Brian), Charles Joseph Fievet Jr. (Ann), Miriam Fievet Laws, Meredith Fievet Higgs (Thomas), Susan Shepherd Elliot, Grant McLean Elliot (Meghan), Julie Fievet Scott (Jon) and Laura Fievet Saucedo (Lio).

She is also survived by step-daughters, Charlene Cross Treadwell, of Ponte Vedra, Fla., and Susan Cross, of Colorado Springs, Colo., a step-son, William Hart Hopkins II (Marvelle), of Orange Park, Fla., and step-grandsons Brent Hopkins (Lindsay), Will Hopkins and David Hopkins (Shannon.)

Visitation will be held at First United Methodist Church at 10 a.m. Saturday followed by a funeral at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Chip Fievet, Grant Elliot, Bob Hereford, Bill Hereford, Taylor Hereford, Brent Hopkins and Will Hopkins.

Honorary pallbearers will be the Chapter AK of the PEO Sisterhood.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Jesse L. Griffin Jr.

Jesse L. Griffin Jr., of Sarasota, Fla., passed away April 20, 2018 at the age of 81.

He was born in Pierce County, and lived in Waycross until 1960 when he moved to Sarasota, Fla.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse L. Griffin Sr. and Lois Griffin, of Waycross.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 64 years, Lois; a son, Joseph, of Sarasota, Fla., brothers, Ray Griffin (Estelle), of Waycross, and Wayne Griffin (Barbara), of Sarasota, Fla., sisters, Joann Eunice (James), of Waycross, and Janelle Steedley (Jim), of Waycross, and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation was held on Tuesday, April 24, at 10 a.m.

The funeral took place at 11 a.m. April 24 at Bayshore Church of the Nazarene, 2311 57th Ave. W., Bradenton, Fla.

Burial was at Palms-Robarts Memorial Park, 170 Honore Ave., Sarasota, Fla.

(He worked at the Waycross Journal-Herald from 1947 through 1953. He began as a news carrier and then moved into the business office.)

Mary Lee Stanfield

Mary Lee Stanfield, 90, of Blackshear, died Monday morning (May 14, 2018) at the Garden View Retirement Assisted Living in Blackshear following an extended illness.

Born July 17, 1927 in Patterson, she was a daughter of the late John Davis and Carrie Griner Lee. She was a 1944 graduate of Patterson High School and then attended the Florida Barber and Beauty College.

She married her high school sweetheart, James Troy Stanfield, in 1948 and they moved to St. Marys where they lived for 23 years. She owned a beauty shop for three years, was employed as a bookkeeper for the St. Marys Railroad and they owned a diner across the street from the local paper mill, where she was well known for her cakes.

They returned to Pierce County in 1971 where she was a housewife for several years before becoming employed by the Pierce County Board of Education as a librarian aide. She transferred to the Pierce County Board of Education Office where she worked for many years before retiring as the receptionist/administrative assistant for the superintendent.

Being raised in Patterson, her parents and family were active members at Patterson Baptist Church. Joining in 1949, she became an active member of the First Baptist Church in St. Marys. She then became a member of First Baptist Church in Blackshear in 1971. A faithful member, she was active in the JOY group, the WMU and was also very active with the Bereavement Committee, often times rushing to the homes of those who had passed to take care of any immediate needs the family may have.

She would also be in attendance at most funerals at the church to oversee or assist with the meal for the family. She was also a member of the Followers Sunday School Class for many years, where she was the longtime class treasurer.

She loved volunteering her time at the Pierce County Nursing Home with the Ladies Auxiliary, helping out in the beauty shop with all of their needs. She also volunteered with the Heart Association and the Southeast Cancer Unit. She was awarded the Blackshear Exchange Club “Book of Golden Deeds” in 2013 for her many hours as a devoted volunteer in the Pierce County community.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, James Troy Stanfield, and all of her brothers, and sisters, Elsie Lee Dowling, J.D. Lee, Ivey Lee, Robert Lee, George Lee and Echols Lee.

Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Jimmy and Paige Stanfield, of Tucker; three grandsons, Harper Troy Stanfield, of Norman, Okla., John Harville Stanfield, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., and James Gibson Stanfield, of Tucker; five sisters-in-law, Lillian Lee, of Patterson; Mina Griner, of Patterson, Laverne Griffis, of Patterson, Iris Cobb (husband, Floy), of Cuthbert, and Mary Lou Tatum (husband, George), of Alma; one brother-in-law, Lewis Stanfield (wife, Latrelle), of Patterson; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will take place on Friday at 4 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Blackshear. Burial will follow in the Patterson Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Friday at the church one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the First Baptist Church Bereavement Committee Fund, 670 Main St., Blackshear, Ga. 31516 or to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.hartfh.com

Hart Funeral Home in Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

Ellen J. Taylor

Ellen Jean Osborne (Butler) Taylor, 100 years of age, entered eternal rest Friday morning (May 11, 2018) at Hospice Statilla House in Waycross.

She was born Aug. 22, 1917 in Colleton County, S.C. She was the 13th of 14 children and the last living child of the late Abram and Mary Osborne. She was reared by her uncle and aunt, Henry and Anna Butler, in Waycross. She was educated in the Waycross Public School System and graduated from Center High School in the class of 1937.

She married the late Reginald Redell Taylor Sr. in 1938 and three children were born to this union, Reginald R. Taylor Jr., Sandra Elaine Taylor (deceased), and Henry Waddell Taylor.

She professed her life to Christ at an early age. She joined Gaines Chapel A.M.E. Church, where she loved working in the church and cherished praising the Lord. She worshiped God and served her community by helping others, serving in the Eastern Star Organization and serving on both church and community committees.

She worked as a licensed beautician, a domestic worker, a nursing assistant, an employee of John A. Switzer and Company, and the Atlanta Life Insurance Company.

In 1970, she left Waycross and lived in both New York and Atlanta. While in Atlanta, she joined the Waycross Club, an organization formed by native Waycrossans. She loved her fellow club members and participating in activities and trips sponsored by the Waycross Club. While in Atlanta, she joined Big Bethel A.M.E. Church, where she served as a deaconess. After moving to Florida to live with her son, Henry Waddell, she joined Bethel A.M.E. Church in Tallahassee, Fla.

She loved reading the Bible and “Our Daily Bread,” spending time with family and friends, traveling, dancing and laughing. She was loyal, dependable and opinionated.

A celebration of life service for her will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. at Gaines Chapel A.M.E. Church, 801 S. Georgia Parkway, Waycross, with the Rev. Gerald Copeland Sr. presiding, and the church pastor, the Rev. Ralph C. Bess, offering words of comfort.

Those left to cherish her memory include her sons, Reginald R. Taylor Jr. (Laurine), of Blackshear, and Henry Waddell Taylor, of Tallahassee, Fla., five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Friends are being received at the home of her son, Reginald Jr., 913 Cherry St., Blackshear.

Public visitation will be Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Fluker Funeral Home, 985 Ossie Davis Parkway.

The body will lie in repose Thursday at the church from 9 a.m. to the hour of service. Interment will be in Hazzard Hill Cemetery.

Arrangements are entrusted to Fluker Funeral Home.

Etta Marie Cason

BLACKSHEAR — The funeral for Etta Marie Cason, 49, was held Monday morning at 11 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Funeral Home Chapel.

Officiating were the Rev. Ronnie Sharpe and the Rev. James Lightsey.

Memorialization was by cremation.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Mae Alice Gilyard

A celebration of life service for Mae Alice Gilyard was held Saturday at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Rainge Memorial Funeral Home.

Bishop A.J. Myles, of Bethel Temple Holiness Church, 209 Burrough St., Blackshear, delivered words of comfort from II Samuel 14:14-17 and Romans 8:28.

Pallbearers were Ronald McGauley, A.J. McGauley, Calvin Speed, Scottie Howard, Devon Brown, Timothy Monroe, James King and Cortney Johnson.

Interment followed in Shiloh Cemetery, Blackshear.

Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home of Blackshear was in charge of arrangements.